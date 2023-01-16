‘A much better’ place to work than Oxford: Aberdeen University’s clinical chair in oncology hails approach to cancer research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘A much better’ place to work than Oxford: Aberdeen University’s clinical chair in oncology hails approach to cancer research

By Chris Cromar
January 16, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 16, 2023, 5:07 pm
Professor Anne Kiltie previously worked at Oxford University. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Professor Anne Kiltie previously worked at Oxford University. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

It has been a busy 18 months for Aberdeen University’s new clinical chair in oncology.

After moving north from Oxford, Professor Anne Kiltie has thrown herself into her job, seizing the new opportunities it has given her.

In particular, she believes Aberdeen University’s “can do” mentality has assisted in applying for grants, opening up further doors to research possibilities than in Oxford.

She has also been impressed with Friends of Anchor, and the “amazing” support the charity attracts locally.

Prof Kiltie took up her role as the Friends of Anchor clinical chair in oncology at Aberdeen University in June 2021 after 12 years at Oxford University’s department of oncology.

At the famous institution, which was recently ranked by Times Higher Education as the best university in the world, she obtained her Doctor of Science and personal chair, which is a professorship awarded in recognition of academic achievement.

But despite its acclaim, Prof Kiltie – who studied medicine at Cambridge and Oxford – is thoroughly enjoying her time in Aberdeen.

‘There’s a great ‘can do’ mentality here’

She said: “I was finding in Oxford that I didn’t get much opportunity to do much clinically based translational research, but here there’s a lot more opportunities working with NHS colleagues and setting things up.

“There’s a great ‘can do’ mentality here. I have to say the whole attitude of everybody at all levels is really what impressed me about the University of Aberdeen.”

She believes one of the main differences is the different approach to things like applying for grants with the support of the finance office.

“Here is much, much better I think,” she said. “It’s very collaborative and everybody’s got a kind of can do mentality and are really trying to make it as easy as possible for everybody, so it’s a good atmosphere here.”

Professor Anne Kiltie, clinical chair in oncology at Aberdeen University, is already in the midst of a research project that could help north-east cancer patients. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Another thing that has impressed her since she moved to the Granite City is the emphasis of “philosophy” on clinical trials, even for non-research clinicians, such as consultants.

“The trials recruitment is very good in Aberdeen, just because it’s part of the culture, that it’s part of your job basically. Whereas other places would be maybe: ‘Oh, we’ve got so much general service work, we can’t have time to do this properly,” she said.

Researching radiotherapy options for patients with pelvic cancers

There is a “whole cadre” of research nurses that are available for projects and rather than research clinicians having to employ their own, they can “buy time from the team” to take one, with it being costed into the grant.

One of Prof Kiltie’s ongoing research projects is a collaboration with George Ramsey, a senior clinical lecturer at the university’s health services research unit.

They are looking at ways to make radiotherapy work better for older people with pelvic cancers.

The project involves collecting the faeces of 450 people. Research is already under way on the samples of 75 individuals, with another 80 to come as part of this immunotherapy.

Explaining, she said: “We’re testing what the composition of their poo is, because there’s evidence from previous studies in other cancer treatments, but not radiotherapy, where what your poo composition is before you start on a treatment can determine how well you do from it.”

Courage on the Catwalk and Brave are Friends of Anchor’s flagship fundraising events. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘Amazing’ support locally

Money for such university research comes from national sources and NHS Grampian’s endowment fund, as well as Friends of Anchor’s army of supporters.

The new Anchor Centre will open at Foresterhill in autumn, offering treatment for cancer and blood disorders in modern setting.

Prof Kiltie has been hugely impressed with the north-east’s ability to raise money for cancer research, saying it “knocks the spots off” efforts elsewhere in the country.

Friends of Anchor raises hundreds of thousands of pounds each year through its Courage on the Catwalk and Brave fashion shows, which star men and women who have gone through a cancer diagnosis, or are still receiving treatment.

“It’s just amazing what they do locally,” she said. “The generosity of local people is pretty amazing here.”

