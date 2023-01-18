Aberdeen linked with move for Sunderland defender Bailey Wright

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Sunderland’s Australian centre-back Bailey Wright.

The 30-year-old, who represented his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is believed to be on the Dons’ radar to address their shortage of defenders.

According to reports in the national press, Championship side Sunderland are prepared to let Wright go, with Aberdeen director of football Darren Mowbray also being the brother of Black Cats manager Tony.

Wright, who started his career with Preston and has also played for Bristol City, has made 28 appearances for Australia after making his debut in 2014.

The Dons are on the look-out for cover at the back, with skipper Anthony Stewart and on-loan Liam Scales their only recognised centre-backs.

Ross McCrorie has filled on their on occasion this season and youngster Jack Milne was recently loaned out to League One side Kelty Hearts.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has moved to reassure fans about their transfer business on Twitter.

January notoriously tough to get “quality” signings versus summer. Be assured the recruitment team & Jim looking to add quality; scouting 26 countries in last few months. Patrik a quality signing. Graeme brings leadership & experience. Our fans have been brilliant. Thank you 👏👏 — Dave Cormack (@CormackDavie) January 18, 2023

“January notoriously tough to get ‘quality’ signings versus summer,” he tweeted.

“Be assured the recruitment team and Jim (Goodwin) looking to add quality; scouting 26 countries in last few months.

“Patrik (Myslovic) a quality signing. Graeme (Shinnie) bring leadership and experience. Our fans have been brilliant.”