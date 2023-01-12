Aberdeen defender Jack Milne joins Kelty Hearts on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen defender Jack Milne has joined League One side Kelty Hearts on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old, who has recently been converted from a midfielder to a centre-half, made his first team debut for the Dons in a 2-0 win against Peterhead in the group stages of the League Cup in July.

He has made four appearances this season including in the 4-1 league win against Kilmarnock in October.

Milne, who was on loan at Brechin City last season, signed a three year deal with the Dons in July 2022 to remain at the club until the symmer of 2025.

Kelty Hearts are seventh in League One and host Airdrieonians this weekend.

Last season Connor Barron and Kieran Ngwenya both spent time on loan at Kelty Hearts.

The other young Dons, who are currently out on loan are Dean Campbell (Stevenage), Connor McLennan (St Johnstone), Aaron Reid and Evan Towler (Elgin City), Tom Ritchie (Peterhead) and Kieran Ngwenya (Raith Rovers).