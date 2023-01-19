Aberdeen fan view: Forget about third place – Dons are fully immersed in a battle to finish top six

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Certainly an interesting time for a reunion of past Aberdeen skippers.

With the unforeseen return of Graeme Shinnie preceding the equally unexpected restoration of Joe Lewis to a starting line-up already containing occasional stand-in Ross McCrorie, suddenly there was 200 games’ worth of experience in captaining the Dons running out of the tunnel whilst the erstwhile incumbent sat in the stand watching.

So it was foreboding that, though all three were in close attendance as James Hill’s long throw dropped into the six yard box, their combined efforts only served to hasten the ball’s entry into Aberdeen’s net. So too was accelerated the team’s descent into a now familiar spiral of self-destruction.

Goodwin is under genuine pressure

There is no blaming this one on Anthony Stewart. The over-exertions of Sunday did not help in this difficult fixture, but the failures of leadership on display here reside elsewhere.

For perhaps the first time in his tenure, Jim Goodwin now finds himself under genuine pressure. Inexplicable evenings of sleepwalking to crushing defeat are happening too often, and increasingly frequently.

First Tannadice, then Rugby Park, now Tynecastle: what Aberdeen might have hoped to be the sites of positive away results have instead seen them chaotically play themselves utterly out of contention before the game is half over.

Results don’t match investment

The results do not measure up to the investment, and worse – they are deteriorating as time goes on.

It is becoming plain that the Dons are not truly in contention for a top three finish, and are instead fully immersed in a battle to reach the top six.

That is little different to the position Stephen Glass’ side was in when he ran out of road; having sanctioned and bankrolled such radical changes in the playing squad, Aberdeen’s directors have reason to expect – and demand – better than more of the same.