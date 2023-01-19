Aberdeen fan view: Forget about third place – Dons are fully immersed in a battle to finish top six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Forget about third place – Dons are fully immersed in a battle to finish top six

By Chris Crighton
January 19, 2023, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson looks dejected at full time at Tynecastle as Graeme Shinnie applauds the travelling support. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson looks dejected at full time at Tynecastle as Graeme Shinnie applauds the travelling support. Image: SNS.

Certainly an interesting time for a reunion of past Aberdeen skippers.

With the unforeseen return of Graeme Shinnie preceding the equally unexpected restoration of Joe Lewis to a starting line-up already containing occasional stand-in Ross McCrorie, suddenly there was 200 games’ worth of experience in captaining the Dons running out of the tunnel whilst the erstwhile incumbent sat in the stand watching.

So it was foreboding that, though all three were in close attendance as James Hill’s long throw dropped into the six yard box, their combined efforts only served to hasten the ball’s entry into Aberdeen’s net. So too was accelerated the team’s descent into a now familiar spiral of self-destruction.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani is shocked as his attempt at goal is saved. Image: SNS.

Goodwin is under genuine pressure

There is no blaming this one on Anthony Stewart. The over-exertions of Sunday did not help in this difficult fixture, but the failures of leadership on display here reside elsewhere.

For perhaps the first time in his tenure, Jim Goodwin now finds himself under genuine pressure. Inexplicable evenings of sleepwalking to crushing defeat are happening too often, and increasingly frequently.

First Tannadice, then Rugby Park, now Tynecastle: what Aberdeen might have hoped to be the sites of positive away results have instead seen them chaotically play themselves utterly out of contention before the game is half over.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart watches on from the Tynecastle stands. Image: SNS.

Results don’t match investment

The results do not measure up to the investment, and worse – they are deteriorating as time goes on.

It is becoming plain that the Dons are not truly in contention for a top three finish, and are instead fully immersed in a battle to reach the top six.

That is little different to the position Stephen Glass’ side was in when he ran out of road; having sanctioned and bankrolled such radical changes in the playing squad, Aberdeen’s directors have reason to expect – and demand – better than more of the same.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone
Defiant Dons boss Jim Goodwin insists he can turn Aberdeen's fortunes around
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 5-0 loss at Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Jim Goodwin's future hinges on fixing Aberdeen's defensive woes
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13025360bg) GOAL 0-2 Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (9) scores a goal 0-2 and celebrates, celebration during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match between Peterhead and Aberdeen at Balmoor, Peterhead Peterhead v Aberdeen, Premier Sports Scottish League Cup - 10 Jul 2022
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez completes move back to United States
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected in the 5-0 loss to Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
'Humiliating, pathetic, embarrassing and unacceptable' - Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's scathing assessment of…
4
Hearts Josh Ginnelly scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Aberdeen humiliated in 5-0 loss at Hearts as hopes of third-place finish suffer major…
Sunderland defender Bailey Wright. Image: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock (13673587fm)
Aberdeen linked with move for Sunderland defender Bailey Wright
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy is fouled by Borna Barisic of Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Scottish football let down by refereeing calls in League…
2
Recreation Park, the home ground of Darvel FC. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen's ongoing concerns over Scottish Cup tie fan experience - but Darvel chief…

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Ben Paton.
Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback
Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented