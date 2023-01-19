Talk of the Town: New margarita flavours are coming to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

There is a wide range of new and exciting things happening across the city this week, from beautiful burgers to the return of a cocktail classic.

Barbelow

Cocktail fans will be delighted to hear much-loved Margarita Thursdays are returning to Barbelow.

The newest margarita flavours are melted ice lolly, cherry garcia and apricot paloma.

This time the team has added a tasty taco twist, with each drink coming with two mini tacos to enjoy.

You can also head upstairs to Olive Alexanders, which is taking part in Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

The Highlander Cafe Bus

All aboard the Bonnie Bus for a brand new burger.

The Highlander Cafe Bus on Aberdeen beachfront has launched a new mushroom burger which looks like a dream for any vegetarian – and foodie.

The dish is piled high with cheese, salad, pickled red onion and aioli – and joins a range of other burgers and baked treats on the menu.

Fun Tea

Whether you opt for milk tea with tapioca pearls or prefer a fruit tea with popping boba, you’ll be excited to hear about this new update from Fun Tea.

The shop on Aberdeen’s Back Wynd is now open every day from 11.30am to 8.30pm.

Fun Tea is one of the many places you can enjoy the trendy treat in the city.

If you don’t Instagram it, did it even happen?

Low’s Traditional Fish and Chips

With Burns Night coming up, many of us will be wanting to embrace our Scottish heritage.

What better way to do that than with a chipper doused in salt and vinegar?

Low’s Traditional Fish and Chips in Westhill is worth a try given its spot in the top 10 of the Fish & Chip Takeaway of the Year 2023 list.

Simple Bee

Aberdeen cafe Simple Bee are constantly adding new and exciting creations to their menu.

Bagels are one of their specialties and you’ll find unique creations, from the Chim Kai packed full of sweet chilli and battered chicken to The Provocative, oozing with cheese.

Head along to the cafe on Rosemount Place and discover for yourself if they really are the bee’s knees.