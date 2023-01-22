Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has been linked with a loan move.

English Championship clubs Watford and Swansea are keen to take the former Aberdeen defender on loan for the rest of the season.

According to a report in The Sun, Liverpool are reluctant to sanction a move for Ramsay despite his chances of game time ahead of first-choice right back Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to be limited.

Ramsay moved to Liverpool from the Dons in June last year for a club record fee of £4.5million. That fee could rise to £8m if Ramsay hits specific milestones at Anfield.

The 18-year-old made his Scotland debut in a 2-1 friendly defeat by Turkey in November.