Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move

By Danny Law
January 22, 2023, 9:44 am
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has been linked with a loan move.

English Championship clubs Watford and Swansea are keen to take the former Aberdeen defender on loan for the rest of the season.

According to a report in The Sun, Liverpool are reluctant to sanction a move for Ramsay despite his chances of game time ahead of first-choice right back Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to be limited.

Calvin Ramsay making his Scotland debut against Turkey. Image: SNS.

Ramsay moved to Liverpool from the Dons in June last year for a club record fee of £4.5million. That fee could rise to £8m if Ramsay hits specific milestones at Anfield. 

The 18-year-old made his Scotland debut in a 2-1 friendly defeat by Turkey in November.

Richard Gordon: If Dave Cormack still has faith in Jim Goodwin then he must give him the resources to shore up the Aberdeen defence

 

