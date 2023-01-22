Peterhead 1-0 Clyde: David Robertson secures first win as Blue Toon boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead 1-0 Clyde: David Robertson secures first win as Blue Toon boss

January 22, 2023, 10:25 am
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead picked the ideal time to pick up their first victory under new boss David Robertson as they moved off the bottom of League One.

The 1-0 victory against Clyde moved the Blue Toon above Saturday’s opponents who now occupy the relegation spot.

The game’s only goal came after 51 minutes courtesy of a back-heeled effort from recent signing Kieran Shanks.

Manager Robertson said: “It’s been a few games. It’s the first goal we’ve managed to score (since taking charge) and getting the three points was crucial.

“Getting ourselves above Clyde was the target before the game but now we’ve got to try and stay there.

“It’s a great feeling when you win.

“The players are enjoying it but they thoroughly deserved the victory.

“The conditions were difficult but I don’t think they realised the pressure before the game.

“If we had lost that match we would have been five points behind them but now we’re a point ahead and it just totally changes the mood.

“When I came in we had no strikers.

Peterhead boss David Robertson urges his side on. Image: Duncan Brown. 

“Step by step we’re now a bit better at the back and we’ve managed to get strikers in.

“We have guys who can score and we’re creating chances.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be a quick fix. It’s a slow process and we probably played better in the three previous games, Dunfermline aside.

“We were under a bit of pressure in the last five minutes but we showed good desire and hopefully we can kick on.

“It’s not just about this one game, we have to do it again against Queen of the South next week.

“We’re still adding to the squad, we’ve another couple to come in, so we’re getting there but it was important to get that win for everyone at this club.”

Scorer Shanks, who has joined the club on loan from Arbroath, said the result had helped lift the mood after the club’s 16-game run without a win.

Clyde’s Barry Cuddihy dashes across the line to clear a goal-bound effort from Daniel Fosu. Image: Duncan Brown. 

He said: “You should see it in the changing room after the game – it just lifted the spirits and we’ll look to carry that into next weekend.

“That’s us off the bottom of the table so we can get a bit of momentum and hopefully keep winning.

“We’re not where we would like to be but it’s a start.”

Peterhead boss Robertson was also delighted with some of the individual performances from his team.

He added: “Kieran and Ryan Strachan almost missed the game with injuries but they managed to play through it.

“I think Jack Brown is best as a number ten and he linked up well.

“Kieran is probably the first goalscore of note we’ve in the time I’ve been here. We’ve got Daniel Fosu who is big presence as well but we knew Kieran and Jack’s pace would cause them problems.

“Andy McCarthy does what Andy McCarthy does, when we’re under a bit of pressure, he keeps possession.

“Sometimes you get infuriated by him but he’s got a great attitude.”

