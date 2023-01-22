Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women’s 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was ‘tough’ to take

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women’s 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was ‘tough’ to take

By Sophie Goodwin
January 22, 2023, 6:41 pm Updated: January 22, 2023, 8:49 pm
Aberdeen Women were beaten 1-0 by Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women were beaten 1-0 by Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey felt his side was unfortunate in their 1-0 defeat to Hearts at Balmoral Stadium.

Hearts took the lead through a Emma Brownlie free kick with 15 minutes left to play, which was enough to secure all three SWPL 1 points – despite a decent display from the Dons.

The loss ended Aberdeen’s four-game unbeaten run and means the Dons drop back into the relegation zone.

But they are only one point off Hamilton Accies in 10th and two behind Dundee United in ninth.

Aberdeen return to action next weekend in their first away game of the year against basement side Glasgow Women, who are yet to pick up a point this season.

For Levey, the defeat to Hearts was disappointing after he felt the Dons matched up well with an impressive Hearts side, who sit fourth in the table.

Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “We put everything into it. You look at how fast Hearts came out the traps today and it took us a wee bit to get to grips with that.

“We contained things well and they’ve not scored from open play – but they have scored and it’s disappointing it comes from free kick later on in the game.

“It’s a tough one, but I thought the effort and application was really good. We wanted to to get the three points and still be undefeated so far this year, so it’s a sore one.”

Hearts start well but Dons find their way into SWPL 1 clash

There were a couple early scares for Aberdeen as Hearts started well and went close with two set-pieces – a free kick and a corner – with Georgia Timms hitting the post from the former, before forcing Annalisa McCann into a good stop with the latter chance.

The Dons grew into the game, with Hearts keeper Charlotte Parker-Smith called into action after Bayley Hutchison was played through on goal by Eilidh Shore, with the striker then registering another shot after linking up with Hannah Stewart.

Hearts goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith denies Bayley Hutchison. Image: Shutterstock.

The closing 10 minutes of the first half were started to look a bit like the opening stages as the Jambos took control again and their skipper Georgia Hunter had a great chance to give her side the the lead from a corner – but it was 0-0 at the break.

In the second half, Aberdeen survived a scare as Timms hit a volley which caught McCann off guard but she clawed it away – however, the Hearts players were certain it had crossed the line and were screaming for a goal.

There were two good chances for Brownlie – which McCann saved – and second half substitute Jenny Smith, who missed the target from close range.

Nadine Hanssen conceded a free kick right on the edge of the box with 15 minutes left on the clock, and Brownlie lifted the ball over the wall of red players and straight into the back of the net to give Hearts a 1-0 lead.

Positives to take despite defeat

Despite the defeat, Levey reckons there are positives to take from the game, such as 16-year-old defender Maddie Finnie impressing in the place of absent skipper Loren Campbell.

Maddie Finnie started against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.

Finnie was part of a defensive four that included two other teenagers – Jess Broadrick and Millie Urquhart – with other teens in the starting XI including Hutchison, McCann, Mya Christie and Bailley Collins.

Levey added: “We set up trying to contain Hearts in attack, which I though we did – they didn’t score any in open play and we frustrated them at times.

“You can see how much it means to Hearts when they scored, so they know it was a tough game today. There are positives to take from the defeat.

“We’re still not at full strength and had to make changes with the team today. The young ones who have stepped up have been magnificent.

“Our average squad age today was just under 20. Our recruitment does rely on young local players coming in, so let’s look at that – a team from Aberdeen who are competing against a professional side like Hearts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
Darvel chairman John Gall says Aberdeen fans will be housed in the Cemetry End of Recreation Park in part due to the Dons' request not to have away supporters surrounding Jim Goodwin's dugout. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin targeting a Hampden return this season
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
Rangers' Rachel McLauchlan and Hearts' Jenna Penman battle at the Oriam. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Do Rangers and Celtic's recent results suggest other SWPL 1 teams are…
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann feeling confident after recent clean sheets
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Analysis: Finding replacements the only avenue left as Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exhausts his…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected in the 5-0 loss to Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Signing defenders 'the priority' for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin after 5-0 Hearts hammering
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Hampden for the League Cup semi-final against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: If Dave Cormack still has faith in Jim Goodwin then he must…
3
Darvel's Jordan Kirkpatrick is looking forward to facing the Dons on Monday. Image: SNS Group
Darvel midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick relishing Scottish Cup visit of Aberdeen
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin watches on against Hearts. Midlothian v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, 18 January 2023 (c)James Christie | SportPix.org.uk
Joe Harper: I wouldn't back this Dons team to beat any club in the…

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Marion Singleton successfully finished her walk up Bennachie after previously needing to be airlifted off the hill. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
'They are the angels in the sky': Hillwalker raises cash for SCAA following Bennachie…
Sarah and Gordon Brown pictured in 2010.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Stagecoach tycoon's 'human trafficking' charge
NHS Grampian dealt with its highest EVER number of slips, trips and falls on Friday. Image: DC Thomson Graphics
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
The crash happened on King Street in Peterhead Image: Google Maps.
Car and van collide on Peterhead's King Street
Workers are currently trying to stop the gas leak in Stonehaven. Image: Frank O'Donnell / DC Thomson.
Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street
Buckie Thistle forward Josh Peters.
Buckie Thistle maintain two-point lead at top of Highland League with victory over Inverurie…
Campaigners pushing for the A9 to be dualled say our latest mobile speed camera figures show the average cameras are doing nothing to improve driver behaviour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Tmson
Almost 3,000 drivers on A9 caught speeding by mobile cameras since 2019
Huntly attacker Robbie Foster. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Robbie Foster at the double as Huntly defeat Deveronvale
Ross Tokely has scored three goals in three games for Nairn. Image: Jasper Image.
Nairn County boss praises 'brilliant' Ross Tokely after 2-2 draw at Fraserburgh
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented