Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back

Aberdeen have been linked with a January transfer window move for Fulham centre-back Connor McAvoy.

The 20-year-old is out of contract with the Premier League club in the summer and is free to talk to any interested parties.

Aberdeen have reportedly targeted McAvoy, but are set to face competition from Hearts and League One Plymouth Argyle for the defender.

McAvoy has yet to make his first-team debut for Fulham. He has, however, been a regular for the club’s U21 side.

He has played in all 14 of Fulham’s development league fixtures this season.

A versatile defender McAvoy can operate at centre-back, left-back and right-back.

McAvoy spent last season on loan at National League side Wealdstone FC, where he made 28 appearances.

Strengthening defensive options

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board backed manager Jim Goodwin on Wednesday.

Goodwin’s future hung in the balance after the 1-0 Scottish Cup exit at sixth-tier Darvel.

The Reds have won just once in nine games since returning from the winter break.

However, Goodwin will be in the dugout at Hibs on Saturday and is working on strengthening his defence before the window shuts next week.

It is understood Jay Idzes, a central defender with Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands, is close to agreeing a pre-contract agreement to move to Aberdeen.