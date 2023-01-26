Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back

By Sean Wallace
January 26, 2023, 10:07 am Updated: January 26, 2023, 10:47 am
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA

Aberdeen have been linked with a January transfer window move for Fulham centre-back Connor McAvoy.

The 20-year-old is out of contract with the Premier League club in the summer and is free to talk to any interested parties.

Aberdeen have reportedly targeted McAvoy, but are set to face competition from Hearts and League One Plymouth Argyle for the defender.

McAvoy has yet to make his first-team debut for Fulham. He has, however, been a regular for the club’s U21 side.

He has played in all 14 of Fulham’s development league fixtures this season.

A versatile defender McAvoy can operate at centre-back, left-back and right-back.

McAvoy spent last season on loan at National League side Wealdstone FC, where he made 28 appearances.

Strengthening defensive options

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board backed manager Jim Goodwin on Wednesday.

Goodwin’s future hung in the balance after the 1-0 Scottish Cup exit at sixth-tier Darvel.

The Reds have won just once in nine games since returning from the winter break.

However, Goodwin will be in the dugout at Hibs on Saturday and is working on strengthening his defence before the window shuts next week.

It is understood Jay Idzes, a central defender with Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands, is close to agreeing a pre-contract agreement to move to Aberdeen.

 

