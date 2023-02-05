‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to winning ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to winning ways

By Paul Third
February 5, 2023, 11:45 am
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Aberdeen fans were filled with optimism their side has stopped the rot with an emphatic 3-1 win against Motherwell on Saturday.

Interim boss Barry Robson picked up his first win as a Duk goal and a double from Bojan Miovski ended a five-game losing streak.

Following a miserable run of results, which cost former boss Jim Goodwin his job, Aberdeen’s win keeps them in seventh place, three points behind fourth placed Livingston.

Aberdeen fans were happy to have a positive result to focus on following the recent poor spell.

It was sentiment shared on Facebook.

Colin Lindsay wrote: “I am not getting over excited or jumping the gun. But that was a very encouraging performance.

“Barry and Steve has the team fighting. And that’s something that Goodwin couldn’t manage.

“We restored a little pride as well as 3 points. So well done lads.”

Ronnie Martin added: “What is this feeling? Saturday night and a win for the Dons! I could get used to this. More like it.”

Praise for new-look defence

Mattie Pollock applauds fans at full time. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s much maligned defence also impressed with the display of new arrivals Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald both giving commanding performances alongside Liam Scales in the new-look three-man backline.

For a team which had shipped 14 goals in their last three league matches the sight of a more resolute defence was welcomed by the fans.

Paul Davidson wrote on Facebook: “Good performance. Thought the new guys at the back looked pretty solid which gave Coulson the freedom to bomb forward.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

