‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to winning ways

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen fans were filled with optimism their side has stopped the rot with an emphatic 3-1 win against Motherwell on Saturday.

Interim boss Barry Robson picked up his first win as a Duk goal and a double from Bojan Miovski ended a five-game losing streak.

Following a miserable run of results, which cost former boss Jim Goodwin his job, Aberdeen’s win keeps them in seventh place, three points behind fourth placed Livingston.

Aberdeen fans were happy to have a positive result to focus on following the recent poor spell.

Would like to think we'd have seen something similar against St. Mirren had we kept 11 men but a totally unified performance. Three centre-backs were immense, the team pressed well and we played with a desire we've been sorely missing. Happiest Saturday in a long time! ❤️🤍 — Solarr (@SolarrBoop) February 4, 2023

I know it was Motherwell but that performance was night and day to anything for months. Absolutely busting a gut for each other and pressing hard to get the ball back. — Andrew Davidson (@ABDinOz) February 4, 2023

Massive improvement in all departments. Well done Aberdeen. We have a team back 👏 — AFC-831903 (@acstoney1903) February 4, 2023

It was sentiment shared on Facebook.

Colin Lindsay wrote: “I am not getting over excited or jumping the gun. But that was a very encouraging performance.

“Barry and Steve has the team fighting. And that’s something that Goodwin couldn’t manage.

“We restored a little pride as well as 3 points. So well done lads.”

Ronnie Martin added: “What is this feeling? Saturday night and a win for the Dons! I could get used to this. More like it.”

Praise for new-look defence

Aberdeen’s much maligned defence also impressed with the display of new arrivals Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald both giving commanding performances alongside Liam Scales in the new-look three-man backline.

For a team which had shipped 14 goals in their last three league matches the sight of a more resolute defence was welcomed by the fans.

Paul Davidson wrote on Facebook: “Good performance. Thought the new guys at the back looked pretty solid which gave Coulson the freedom to bomb forward.”

finally a lot better structure and great to see the new signings having a great defensive impact with scales, such a different stronger lineup than before. Heres to more +3 points! — Elliot Brown (@Thing379CS) February 4, 2023

Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald Appreciation post. Feel like give us them at the start of the season and it could be a different story and Big Gorter seems very composed on the ball when it gets played back to him — Jamie (@Thepoach29) February 4, 2023

You played great, you and Matty have stabilised our defence. Totally controlled the game 👏👏 — craig (@craigjaay) February 4, 2023