Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Alloa 1-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon remain level on points with Clyde at bottom of League One

By Reporter
February 5, 2023, 12:14 pm
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead boss David Robertson conceded an individual error proved decisive at Alloa’s Indodrill Stadium.

The 1-0 defeat leaves the Blue Toon bottom of League One and level on points with fellow strugglers Clyde who lost by the same scoreline at Airdrieonians.

Robertson said: “We tried to change things today in the midfield, but an individual mistake cost us the game.

“We did not clear our lines which is something that we should always do.

“We have brought in new players to freshen up the side, but we are still dealing
with injuries, and with many of our games, it is down to an individual mistake, and we give games away.

Kevin Joshua on the ball against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown. 

“In the second half, we changed how we played, which created some chances.

“The second half was good, and we were a bit more of a threat going forward.

“We may have taken something from the game had things gone differently.

“Alloa are an experienced side, and we need to keep moving forward.

“We have a free week next week, and we will continue to work on the side to prepare for our next match against Clyde.”

Both sides played the opening minutes of the match at a blistering pace in searhc of the opening goal.

Peterhead almost struck first with a powerful right-footed shot from debutant Jack McIver going just wide.

The home side responded with a shot from Ross MacIver from the edge of the box which didn’t find the target before Stefan Scougall shot past the post.

The home side got the goal they deserved halfway through the first half when leading
goalscorer Conor Sammon fired in an unstoppable shot from the centre of the
box past Stuart McKenzie.

Defender Mark Durnan had the best chance of the second half when he outjumped the Peterhead defence, but his header went over the bar.

The visitors were defending well, with Kevin Joshua and Ryan Strachan
stepping in repeatedly to stop the home side from getting the second goal
they desperately wanted.

Peterhead fought their way back into the match and Jay Hogarth, in the Alloa goal, had to be at his best to stop a shot from a difficult angle from Jack Wilkie.

Substitute Glenn Gabriel shot inches over as time ran out for the visitors as they failed to get the equaliser their play deserved.

Robertson added: “It is not easy but we will continue to fight for survival.

“Although it seems an uphill battle, we will continue to fight.”

