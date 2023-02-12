Aberdeen Women can make Scottish Cup magic against Glasgow City, says Jess Broadrick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick hopes her side can conjure up some Scottish Cup magic against Glasgow City.

The Dons travel to Petershill Park on Sunday to face City, the nine-time winners of the competition, in the fifth-round.

It will be no easy task, with Aberdeen already dumped out of the League Cup earlier this season at City’s hands, but Broadrick firmly believes her side can go to Glasgow and get a result.

She said: “We can’t go down to Glasgow City with any doubts, we go there wanting to compete and wanting to win. We want to get into the next round.

“We’re aware of the challenge it will be, but we have to believe in ourselves, too. We’re a team filled with youth internationals, who are all ambitious and strive to be better.

“It’s all about the magic of the cup and we think we can do well.

“I back every single player in this team, and if we’re all on it then there’s no reason why we can’t progress in the cup.”

Aberdeen will have to be on top form in Glasgow

The centre-back does admit Aberdeen will have to put on a much better display against Glasgow City than they have in recent games, including Wednesday night’s disappointing SWPL 1 defeat to Dundee United.

Broadrick said: “The Dundee United game was really tough and I don’t think we really got out of second gear until we got our penalty near the end of the game.

“We tried to kick on from there, but it was just far too late in the game.

“It’s disappointing and frustrating – it’s not what we wanted out of that game.

“But we know we can be better than that and we’ll have to be against Glasgow City.

“We’re not a team to back down from a challenge, so we will go there fighting and wanting to get a result.

“We saw against Rangers recently – when we scored the first goal in open play against them from any team all season – how good we can be against the top teams, and we’ve learned from that.

“Hopefully we can go down to Glasgow City and put on a performance which can really turn things around for us again.”