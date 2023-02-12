Aberdeen Women can make Scottish Cup magic against Glasgow City, says Jess Broadrick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women can make Scottish Cup magic against Glasgow City, says Jess Broadrick

By Sophie Goodwin
February 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick hopes her side can conjure up some Scottish Cup magic against Glasgow City.

The Dons travel to Petershill Park on Sunday to face City, the nine-time winners of the competition, in the fifth-round.

It will be no easy task, with Aberdeen already dumped out of the League Cup earlier this season at City’s hands, but Broadrick firmly believes her side can go to Glasgow and get a result.

She said: “We can’t go down to Glasgow City with any doubts, we go there wanting to compete and wanting to win. We want to get into the next round.

“We’re aware of the challenge it will be, but we have to believe in ourselves, too. We’re a team filled with youth internationals, who are all ambitious and strive to be better.

“It’s all about the magic of the cup and we think we can do well.

“I back every single player in this team, and if we’re all on it then there’s no reason why we can’t progress in the cup.”

Aberdeen will have to be on top form in Glasgow

The centre-back does admit Aberdeen will have to put on a much better display against Glasgow City than they have in recent games, including Wednesday night’s disappointing SWPL 1 defeat to Dundee United.

Broadrick said: “The Dundee United game was really tough and I don’t think we really got out of second gear until we got our penalty near the end of the game.

“We tried to kick on from there, but it was just far too late in the game.

“It’s disappointing and frustrating – it’s not what we wanted out of that game.

“But we know we can be better than that and we’ll have to be against Glasgow City.

Jess Broadrick in action for Aberdeen against Dundee United. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“We’re not a team to back down from a challenge, so we will go there fighting and wanting to get a result.

“We saw against Rangers recently – when we scored the first goal in open play against them from any team all season – how good we can be against the top teams, and we’ve learned from that.

“Hopefully we can go down to Glasgow City and put on a performance which can really turn things around for us again.”

