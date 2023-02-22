Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their new manager

By Sean Wallace
February 22, 2023, 11:45 am
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)

Landing Ricardo Rodriguez as Aberdeen manager would be an ambitious, forward thinking appointment that jumps the Reds off the tired Scottish managerial merry-go-round.

Rodriquez is understood to be a serious contender for the vacant managerial position at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are right to spread their net wide in the search for a manager as there are no outstanding candidates within Scotland capable of taking the club to the next level.

There is no doubt there are potential managers in the Scottish game that can bring slight improvement and stability to the Dons.

Aberdeen shouldn’t be looking for slight improvements – they should be targeting a manager that can rocket the club upwards both on and off the pitch.

Rodriguez could be the candidate to deliver that.

Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor’s Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.

The 48-year-old has a consistent track record of delivering success and guided Urawa Red Diamonds to the Asian Champions League final.

That final is not until April but Rodriguez opted to leave the Japanese club at the end of the J1 season in November last year.

Urawa beat Johor Darul Ta’zim (Malaysia), BG Pathum United (Thailand) and former champions Jeonbuk Motors (South Korea) to advance to the final.

Rodriguez is now a free agent and Aberdeen are expected to ramp up their managerial search next week.

New chief executive Alan Burrows will take up his new position at Pittodrie on Monday.

Burrows will take over the hunt for a successor to Jim Goodwin as chairman Dave Cormack is set to undergo heart surgery.

Securing Rodriguez would be a major coup for Aberdeen as he is a highly regarded manager renowned for bringing an attacking identity to clubs… and success.

His football is focused on proactive positional play and executing a high press.

Rodriguez has previously claimed he identifies with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s footballing philosophy.

A former academy director in Mexico for Real Madrid, Rodriquez prefers positional play to create numerical superiorities on the pitch.

Rodriguez also has a reputation for developing young talent and giving them a chance to shine in his first team.

Urawa Red Diamonds head coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates after beating South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the semi-final of the AFC Champions League. Image: Shutterstock.

Some critics may believe jumping off the Scottish managerial merry-go-round to appoint an overseas manager is a gamble.

It is not.

There is nothing on the hackneyed merry-go-round to keep Aberdeen on it.

And the definition of merry-go-round is that it endlessly repeats as it slowly, but inevitably grinds to a halt.

Time for Aberdeen to jump off.

Moving for Rodriguez would not constitute a gamble for Aberdeen because Scottish football is not an unknown quantity to the Spaniard.

Having left Malaga in 2010, where he was assistant coach and then sporting director, Rodriguez relocated to London to study the British game.

He has continued that scrutiny of the British style since leaving Urawa Red Diamonds four months ago.

Urawa Reds head coach Ricardo Rodriguez during the 1-0 defeat of Cerezo Osaka in the J League. Image: Shutterstock

Rodriguez has built up an impressive CV within Japanese football.

He moved to then second tier Tokushima Vortis in 2017 having previously managed in Thailand.

Rodriguez led them to the J2 league title in 2020 and promotion to the top flight.

That success led to a big move to Urawa Red Diamonds where he won the prestigious Emperor’s Cup in his first season.

He was also named manager of the year in the J League in a season when now Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou bossed Yokohama F. Marinos in the same division.

Rodriguez followed up that initial success by leading Urawa to the Japanese Super Cup title, beating J League winners Kawasaki Frontale in the final.

He then delivered an Asian Champions League final spot before leaving the club.

A young manager with a proven track record of success, an attacking philosophy that delivers wins and a reputation for building clubs on and off the pitch.

Rodriguez ticks all the boxes for Aberdeen.

However he will also meet the criteria for other clubs, so there will no doubt be competition to land him.

If Aberdeen can secure Rodriguez it would constitute a major coup – and could be the catalyst to haul them out of the current slump.

