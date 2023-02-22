Aberdeen should target Scotland boss Steve Clarke for manager’s job, says Pittodrie legend Frank McDougall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen should target Scotland boss Steve Clarke for manager’s job, says Pittodrie legend Frank McDougall

By Sean Wallace
February 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS
Scotland manager Steve Clarke during the 0-0 draw with Ukraine.

Aberdeen should consider Scotland boss Steve Clarke in the hunt for a new manager, says Pittodrie great Frank McDougall.

The Dons have been linked with a host of candidates and have been inundated with applications to replace Jim Goodwin.

Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez, 48, is understood to be a serious contender to become the next Aberdeen manager.

Rodriguez recently guided Japanese top flight club Urawa Red Diamonds to the Asian Champions League final.

Other names linked to the vacant Pittodrie post include Dons legend and former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan.

Legend McDougall believes Scotland boss Clarke should be in the frame.

Aberdeen are yet to interview candidates for the managerial post.

The search for a new boss is set to ramp up next week when recently appointed chief executive Alan Burrows starts his role on Monday.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke during a UEFA Nations League match against Republic of Ireland at Hampden. Image: SNS. 

McDougall said: “There have been a lot of names mentioned for the Aberdeen manager’s job but Steve Clarke would do me.

“He has done a great job with Scotland with what he has available to him.

“Clarke does not have players like Kenny Dalglish at his disposal.

“Yet he delivers results and that is what matters.”

Scotland boss Clarke delivers results

In August 2021 Clarke agreed a contract extension to lead the national team through the Euro 2024 campaign.

Clarke led Scotland to an historic Euro 2020 qualification but the Scots were unable to qualify from the group stages.

He also led Scotland to the World Cup play-offs but they lost out to Ukraine in the semi-final.

Under Clarke’s guidance Scotland earned promotion to the elite Pool A of the Nations League last year.

Steve Clarke steered Scotland to the Euro 2020 finals.

By topping their Nations League group the Scots have also guaranteed a Euro 2024 play-off spot.

The 59-year-old led Kilmarnock to a third-placed Premiership finish and European qualification before taking on the Scotland job.

Prior to Kilmarnock Clarke had managed West Brom and was also assistant at Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

McDougall said: “Clarke knows Scottish football inside out and I think that is very important when you are Aberdeen manager.

“Results are the main thing. He got that at Kilmarnock and is also getting them with Scotland.

“Aberdeen need to start getting results now and Clarke is a manager who delivers that.”

Fearless, must-win attitude is needed

Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew are in interim charge of Aberdeen as the board search for a new manager.

Under Robson the Reds have won once and lost twice.

Robson ended a five-game losing streak when orchestrating a 3-1 win against Motherwell on February 4.

Pittodrie goal scoring legend Frank McDougall in his Dons pomp.

However the Reds slumped to a heavy 4-0 loss to Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead at the weekend.

Aberdeen have now conceded 15 goals in their last three away league games having also lost 6-0 at Hibs and 5-0 at Hearts.

The Dons are back at Pittodrie on Saturday where they will face Livingston.

McDougall, 65, will be guest of honor at Pittodrie as he will be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

Reo Hatate doubles Celtic’s lead against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

He said: “There is such a huge gap between Celtic and Aberdeen now.

“When I was playing for Aberdeen we were fearless when we went to Parkhead.

“We turned up at Parkhead and Ibrox and said to ourselves we are here for a win, nothing else.

“We weren’t going for a draw. The only thing we thought about was a win.

“That was the mentality and it is what is needed now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Ron Gordon, centre, pictured at Easter Road in September. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack 'devastated' by death of Hibernian owner and close friend Ron…
Alex McLeish (left) and Frank McDougall, Aberdeen FC. 1985/86. At Dens Park, Dundee. ABERDEEN JOURNALS Ltd.
Aberdeen legend Frank McDougall expecting 'emotional' return to Pittodrie in front of 'amazing fans'…
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Willie Miller: Aberdeen should contact my former team-mate Gordon Strachan about vacant managerial position
2
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock.
Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus on the trail of former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis…
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. during the 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: I fear Barry Robson's hopes of being named Aberdeen manager are slim
Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen cannot afford to dwell on defeat to Celtic
Reo Hatate doubles Celtic's lead against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: Dons' hopes sunk within seconds at Celtic Park
Reo Hatate doubles Celtic's lead against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Ref watch: What did our refereeing expert make of the big calls in Aberdeen's…
Graeme Shinnie in action for Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Skipper Graeme Shinnie calls on Aberdeen players to grasp responsibility in coming weeks
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6

Most Read

1
Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is one of a handful of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4's World's Most Secret Hotels. Image: Google Maps.
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
Mould has spread across the walls in most of the rooms in the Aberdeen flat, including the childrens' bedroom. Image: Supplied by tenant.
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Huntly striving to keep run going in derby clash with Keith
6 August 2022. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Rothes Allen Mackenzie
No let up from Rothes' Allen Mackenzie against local club Strathspey Thistle
Formartine United striker Paul Campbell. Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United
Formartine's Paul Campbell looks to continue scoring streak in Brechin encounter
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
Rose Reilly, left playing for the Italian national team and right receiving her MBE in 2022.
Who is Rose Reilly? - The football legend heading to Aberdeen next month
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer stored £30,000 of cannabis and cash in second Aberdeen flat
A 5% rise in council tax is being proposes by Moray Council.
5% increase proposed for Moray council tax payers
Could Norway hold the answer to Scotland's ferry fiasco? Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.
Scotland looks to Norway to solve island ferry woes
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Albion Rovers 3-0 Elgin City: Defeat for Gavin Price's men in Coatbridge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented