Aberdeen should target Scotland boss Steve Clarke for manager’s job, says Pittodrie legend Frank McDougall

Aberdeen should consider Scotland boss Steve Clarke in the hunt for a new manager, says Pittodrie great Frank McDougall.

The Dons have been linked with a host of candidates and have been inundated with applications to replace Jim Goodwin.

Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez, 48, is understood to be a serious contender to become the next Aberdeen manager.

Rodriguez recently guided Japanese top flight club Urawa Red Diamonds to the Asian Champions League final.

Other names linked to the vacant Pittodrie post include Dons legend and former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan.

Legend McDougall believes Scotland boss Clarke should be in the frame.

Aberdeen are yet to interview candidates for the managerial post.

The search for a new boss is set to ramp up next week when recently appointed chief executive Alan Burrows starts his role on Monday.

McDougall said: “There have been a lot of names mentioned for the Aberdeen manager’s job but Steve Clarke would do me.

“He has done a great job with Scotland with what he has available to him.

“Clarke does not have players like Kenny Dalglish at his disposal.

“Yet he delivers results and that is what matters.”

Scotland boss Clarke delivers results

In August 2021 Clarke agreed a contract extension to lead the national team through the Euro 2024 campaign.

Clarke led Scotland to an historic Euro 2020 qualification but the Scots were unable to qualify from the group stages.

He also led Scotland to the World Cup play-offs but they lost out to Ukraine in the semi-final.

Under Clarke’s guidance Scotland earned promotion to the elite Pool A of the Nations League last year.

By topping their Nations League group the Scots have also guaranteed a Euro 2024 play-off spot.

The 59-year-old led Kilmarnock to a third-placed Premiership finish and European qualification before taking on the Scotland job.

Prior to Kilmarnock Clarke had managed West Brom and was also assistant at Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

McDougall said: “Clarke knows Scottish football inside out and I think that is very important when you are Aberdeen manager.

“Results are the main thing. He got that at Kilmarnock and is also getting them with Scotland.

“Aberdeen need to start getting results now and Clarke is a manager who delivers that.”

Fearless, must-win attitude is needed

Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew are in interim charge of Aberdeen as the board search for a new manager.

Under Robson the Reds have won once and lost twice.

Robson ended a five-game losing streak when orchestrating a 3-1 win against Motherwell on February 4.

However the Reds slumped to a heavy 4-0 loss to Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead at the weekend.

Aberdeen have now conceded 15 goals in their last three away league games having also lost 6-0 at Hibs and 5-0 at Hearts.

The Dons are back at Pittodrie on Saturday where they will face Livingston.

McDougall, 65, will be guest of honor at Pittodrie as he will be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

He said: “There is such a huge gap between Celtic and Aberdeen now.

“When I was playing for Aberdeen we were fearless when we went to Parkhead.

“We turned up at Parkhead and Ibrox and said to ourselves we are here for a win, nothing else.

“We weren’t going for a draw. The only thing we thought about was a win.

“That was the mentality and it is what is needed now.”