Aberdeen confirm Barry Robson to remain in interim charge for rest of February

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have announced Barry Robson will continue as interim manager until at least the end of February.

The Dons are making progress in the search for a new manager, but chairman Dave Cormack insists the club intends on taking their time in completing the process.

New chief executive Alan Burrows is due to to begin his new role at the club on February 27 and one of his first duties at Pittodrie will be to support the club’s efforts to appoint Jim Goodwin’s successor.

With the club keen to have Burrows’ input in the managerial search Cormack has confirmed Robson will be in charge for at least the next two matches.

The Dons travel to Glasgow on Saturday to face Celtic before hosting Livingston at Pittodrie next weekend.

The Aberdeen chairman said: “Aberdeen FC’s recruitment for a new manager is progressing with potential candidates being considered against the detailed criteria and philosophy the club has set out.

“There has been a high level of interest as well as some unfounded speculation.

“It is vital that we carry out the necessary diligence in drawing up a short-list before embarking on any serious talks or interviews.

“Alan Burrows, who starts as chief executive on February 27, will be involved in the next steps. It’s important that we take our time and be patient.

“In the meantime, Barry Robson, supported by Steve Agnew and Scott Anderson, will continue to lead the first team and they are wholly focused on preparations for Saturday’s match.”