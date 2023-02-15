Aberdeen confirm Barry Robson to remain in interim charge for rest of February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen confirm Barry Robson to remain in interim charge for rest of February

By Paul Third
February 15, 2023, 2:12 pm Updated: February 15, 2023, 6:14 pm
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen have announced Barry Robson will continue as interim manager until at least the end of February.

The Dons are making progress in the search for a new manager, but chairman Dave Cormack insists the club intends on taking their time in completing the process.

New chief executive Alan Burrows is due to to begin his new role at the club on February 27 and one of his first duties at Pittodrie will be to support the club’s efforts to appoint Jim Goodwin’s successor.

With the club keen to have Burrows’ input in the managerial search Cormack has confirmed Robson will be in charge for at least the next two matches.

The Dons travel to Glasgow on Saturday to face Celtic before hosting Livingston at Pittodrie next weekend.

The Aberdeen chairman said: “Aberdeen FC’s recruitment for a new manager is progressing with potential candidates being considered against the detailed criteria and philosophy the club has set out.

“There has been a high level of interest as well as some unfounded speculation.

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack and the board will take their time on the next managerial appointment. Image: SNS

“It is vital that we carry out the necessary diligence in drawing up a short-list before embarking on any serious talks or interviews.

“Alan Burrows, who starts as chief executive on February 27, will be involved in the next steps. It’s important that we take our time and be patient.

“In the meantime, Barry Robson, supported by Steve Agnew and Scott Anderson, will continue to lead the first team and they are wholly focused on preparations for Saturday’s match.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Former Don Bobby Clark: Aberdeen need to develop a new culture
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Gavin Levey backs Aberdeen Women youngsters to shine on international duty with Scotland U19s
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Dons legend Bobby Clark backs Aberdeen to continue recovery from darkest days in club's…
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen loan defender Mattie Pollock: 'I love a challenge... and Celtic is one'
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Who is Ruud Brood? The Dutchman who has become the latest boss linked with…
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's clash with Celtic gives Barry Robson chance to showcase his managerial…
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Why I won't be surprised if Aberdeen can shock Celtic in Glasgow
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen served up a surprise Valentine's Day dish to Bayern Munich in 2008
Paul Hartley during his time at Aberdeen. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Former Don Paul Hartley talks up Aberdeen vacancy as 'attractive' job
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women outmatched by full-time professionals Glasgow City, says defender Millie Urquhart

Most Read

1
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Fraserburgh win Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after late Sean Butcher goal
2
First minister's resignation: Nicola Sturgeon said she made up her mind on her future at the funeral of "very, very dear friend" Allan Angus. Image: PA/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon: Aberdeenshire funeral of ‘very, very dear friend’ made up mind on resignation
3
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
4
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
5
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Sheriff’s ruling into quad bike death of ‘well-liked’ Speyside gamekeeper
6
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
John the Jannie leaves Aberdeen school with ‘happy tears’ after 48 years of service
7
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Watch: A947 to close overnight after patient taken to hospital following ‘fireball’ tanker crash
8
man arrested Inverness
Man arrested following disturbance in Schoolhill area of Aberdeen
9
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Man crashed car after overdosing on painkiller patches and trying to visit chemist at…
10
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
First taste: We tried out The Atrium, the latest restaurant to open in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Ben Dolphin: Scotland's unique and wonderful right to roam should be celebrated
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Butcher delighted to be Fraserburgh's Aberdeenshire Shield final hero on injury return
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Injured window cleaner caught drink-driving after uncle's funeral
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Highland Council agrees it's 'time to put our foot down' on education attainment
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: All eyes on Tiger Woods as he hits the comeback trail again
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Daniel MacKay grateful for Caley Thistle fan backing ahead of Hamilton Accies double-header
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Husband-and-wife team Andy and Lynne Porter add two more businesses to their north-east pharmacy…
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Mark Cowie salutes Fraserburgh after Aberdeenshire Shield triumph
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Man guzzled pills from underpants as police tried to search him

Editor's Picks

Most Commented