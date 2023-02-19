Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack to undergo major heart surgery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will undergo open-heart surgery this week.

Cormack, who became Aberdeen chairman in November 2019, underwent tests when he returned to the United States earlier this month that revealed he will require open-heart surgery.

A Dons statement said: “Dave will need a period of time to recuperate after which the prognosis is that he will make a full recovery.”

Cormack, 63, said: “Having struggled with high cholesterol I had a heart calcium test performed.

“Having no symptoms, it was a real shock to find out I had three significant blockages in my arteries.

“I am thankful that this was caught in time, and I’ll undergo triple heart bypass surgery this week.

“With Alan Burrows coming on board in a week’s time as chief executive and with the support of my fellow directors, I’ll be able to take the time I need to rest and recover.

“Alan will pick up the early work done so far on appointing a new manager and lead the process on behalf of the board.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank fellow Dons fans for their incredible support home and away and to reaffirm my commitment to the club we all love.”

Aberdeen fans were quick to send messages of support to Cormack following the announcement.

Martin Smith wrote: “Not what I was expecting to read tonight, best wishes Dave Cormack. Take time to rest up, your health is most important.”

Cathy Spence wrote: “Sorry to hear this but wish our chairman a very speedy recovery. The appointment of Alan Burrows will take a lot of pressure off DC.”

Callum Fraser wrote: “Puts things into perspective about what is important. Best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.”

Not what I was expecting to see tonight, best wishes @CormackDavie, take time to rest up, your health is most important. — Martin Smith (@spdy1903) February 19, 2023

The Dons are currently in the process of searching for a new manager following the departure of Jim Goodwin last month.

Burrows is moving from Motherwell FC to become Aberdeen’s new chief executive and is due to start his new role on February 27.

The Dons released a statement on their managerial search last week, saying that Burrows would be involved in the recruitment process.

Interim boss Barry Robson has been in charge for three matches.

A 3-1 home defeat against St Mirren was followed by a 3-1 win against Motherwell at Pittodrie.

The Dons were beaten 4-0 by Celtic in Glasgow on Saturday. They take on Livingston at Pittodrie this weekend.