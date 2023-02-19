Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack to undergo major heart surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack to undergo major heart surgery

By Danny Law
February 19, 2023, 9:17 pm Updated: February 19, 2023, 9:59 pm
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will undergo open-heart surgery this week.

Cormack, who became Aberdeen chairman in November 2019, underwent tests when he returned to the United States earlier this month that revealed he will require open-heart surgery.

A Dons statement said: “Dave will need a period of time to recuperate after which the prognosis is that he will make a full recovery.”

Cormack, 63, said: “Having struggled with high cholesterol I had a heart calcium test performed.

“Having no symptoms, it was a real shock to find out I had three significant blockages in my arteries.

“I am thankful that this was caught in time, and I’ll undergo triple heart bypass surgery this week.

“With Alan Burrows coming on board in a week’s time as chief executive and with the support of my fellow directors, I’ll be able to take the time I need to rest and recover.

“Alan will pick up the early work done so far on appointing a new manager and lead the process on behalf of the board.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank fellow Dons fans for their incredible support home and away and to reaffirm my commitment to the club we all love.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Hampden for the League Cup semi-final against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen fans were quick to send messages of support to Cormack following the announcement.

Martin Smith wrote: “Not what I was expecting to read tonight, best wishes Dave Cormack. Take time to rest up, your health is most important.”

Cathy Spence wrote: “Sorry to hear this but wish our chairman a very speedy recovery. The appointment of Alan Burrows will take a lot of pressure off DC.”

Callum Fraser wrote: “Puts things into perspective about what is important. Best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.”

The Dons are currently in the process of searching for a new manager following the departure of Jim Goodwin last month.

Burrows is moving from Motherwell FC to become Aberdeen’s new chief executive and is due to start his new role on February 27.

The Dons released a statement on their managerial search last week, saying that Burrows would be involved in the recruitment process.

Interim boss Barry Robson has been in charge for three matches.

A 3-1 home defeat against St Mirren was followed by a 3-1 win against Motherwell at Pittodrie.

The Dons were beaten 4-0 by Celtic in Glasgow on Saturday. They take on Livingston at Pittodrie this weekend.

 

