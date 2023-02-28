Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson reveals Southampton target Bojan Miovski’s daily goal scoring mantra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson reveals Southampton target Bojan Miovski’s daily goal scoring mantra

By Sean Wallace
February 28, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 28, 2023, 8:28 am
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson has revealed the daily goal scoring mantra of Southampton target Bojan Miovski.

Leading scorer Miovski netted in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston to take his tally for the season to 17 goals.

That scoring form has alerted Southampton as the 23-year-old is reportedly on the Premier League club’s radar.

Robson revealed Miovski’s daily mantra – ‘run fast, score goals’.

Southampton are understood to have had the North Macedonian international watched in the 4-0 away loss to Celtic earlier this month.

Miovski was substituted at half-time at Parkhead in a tactical switch by Robson.

Despite that substitution the striker, Aberdeen’s leading scorer this season, reportedly remains on Southampton’s radar.

Miovski’s goal scoring exploits have not gone unnoticed as the Dons’ marquee summer signing was also on the radar of French top flight Stade de Reims.

It is understood Stade de Reims were considering a £3 million January transfer window move for Miovski that did not materialize.

‘He is a good kid’

Miovski was also reportedly tracked by Italian Serie A Lazio in the build up to the January transfer window.

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Livingston with Graeme Shinnie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group

Robson said: “Bojan has done well.

“I say to Bojan every day when I walk into the building ‘how are you this morning?’

“He says ‘run fast, score goals’.

“That’s what he says every day. He is a good kid.”

Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group

The bargain signing of Bojan Miovski

Southampton are rock bottom of the English top flight and last week named Ruben Selles as boss until the end of the season.

Selles replaced the axed Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Striker Miovski was secured from Hungarian club MTK Budapest last summer on a four year contract until 2026.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Belgium, Russia, Hungary, Switzerland and Poland to sign Miovski.

Aberdeen celebrate Bojan Miovski’s goal against Livingston at Pittodrie. Photo by Darrell Benns, Aberdeen Journals.

MTK Budapest rejected an offer of €1.2 million (£1.03 million) from Rapid Vienna for the striker in summer 2021.

It is understood Czech Republic club Slavia Prague were keen on signing Miovski in January last year.

However, Slavia Prague pulled out when quoted a price of between €1.5 million to €2 million (£1.28 million to £1.71 million).

MTK Budapest were relegated at the end of the 2021-22 season and were forced into a flash sale of their overseas players.

Aberdeen swooped to capitalise by landing Miovksi and Albanian international striker Ylber Ramadani for £100,000.

Miovski is currently third in the Premiership scoring charts on 15 league goals, behind Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi (19) and Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland (17).

Robson’s training ground blueprint

Meanwhile, Robson is confident his work on the training ground at Cormack Park will deliver football to excite Dons’ supporters.

Robson has delivered two wins from four games as stand in gaffer along with assistant Steve Agnew.

Under his temporary management the Reds have jumped back into the Premiership top six and rekindled hopes of European qualification.

Aberdeen are still searching for a new manager more than a month after axing Jim Goodwin.

Aberdeen Interim manager Barry Robson during the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group

The hunt for a new boss will ramp up following the arrival of new Chief Executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie this week.

Robson revealed his training sessions have focused on a counter press and quick transitions of play.

He believes that will deliver excitement, and wins, for the Red Army.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time after beating Livingston 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Robson said: “We are looking for a speed of transition, that excites me and everybody else I would hope.

“The structure of the team against Livingston was good.

“Also the distances were better.

“By that, I mean from our centre-backs to our strikers and our full backs to our other wide players.

“The distances being better allowed us to go win balls in the middle of the pitch.

“It allows us to counter-press well and transition quickly, which is the thing that excites the fans.

“That is what we have been working on and we will keep working on.

“You saw all those things in the team on Saturday and we were glad to get the points.”

