Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson reveals Southampton target Bojan Miovski’s daily goal scoring mantra

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson has revealed the daily goal scoring mantra of Southampton target Bojan Miovski.

Leading scorer Miovski netted in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston to take his tally for the season to 17 goals.

That scoring form has alerted Southampton as the 23-year-old is reportedly on the Premier League club’s radar.

Robson revealed Miovski’s daily mantra – ‘run fast, score goals’.

Southampton are understood to have had the North Macedonian international watched in the 4-0 away loss to Celtic earlier this month.

Miovski was substituted at half-time at Parkhead in a tactical switch by Robson.

Despite that substitution the striker, Aberdeen’s leading scorer this season, reportedly remains on Southampton’s radar.

Miovski’s goal scoring exploits have not gone unnoticed as the Dons’ marquee summer signing was also on the radar of French top flight Stade de Reims.

It is understood Stade de Reims were considering a £3 million January transfer window move for Miovski that did not materialize.

‘He is a good kid’

Miovski was also reportedly tracked by Italian Serie A Lazio in the build up to the January transfer window.

Robson said: “Bojan has done well.

“I say to Bojan every day when I walk into the building ‘how are you this morning?’

“He says ‘run fast, score goals’.

“That’s what he says every day. He is a good kid.”

The bargain signing of Bojan Miovski

Southampton are rock bottom of the English top flight and last week named Ruben Selles as boss until the end of the season.

Selles replaced the axed Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Striker Miovski was secured from Hungarian club MTK Budapest last summer on a four year contract until 2026.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Belgium, Russia, Hungary, Switzerland and Poland to sign Miovski.

MTK Budapest rejected an offer of €1.2 million (£1.03 million) from Rapid Vienna for the striker in summer 2021.

It is understood Czech Republic club Slavia Prague were keen on signing Miovski in January last year.

However, Slavia Prague pulled out when quoted a price of between €1.5 million to €2 million (£1.28 million to £1.71 million).

MTK Budapest were relegated at the end of the 2021-22 season and were forced into a flash sale of their overseas players.

Aberdeen swooped to capitalise by landing Miovksi and Albanian international striker Ylber Ramadani for £100,000.

Miovski is currently third in the Premiership scoring charts on 15 league goals, behind Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi (19) and Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland (17).

Robson’s training ground blueprint

Meanwhile, Robson is confident his work on the training ground at Cormack Park will deliver football to excite Dons’ supporters.

Robson has delivered two wins from four games as stand in gaffer along with assistant Steve Agnew.

Under his temporary management the Reds have jumped back into the Premiership top six and rekindled hopes of European qualification.

Aberdeen are still searching for a new manager more than a month after axing Jim Goodwin.

The hunt for a new boss will ramp up following the arrival of new Chief Executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie this week.

Robson revealed his training sessions have focused on a counter press and quick transitions of play.

He believes that will deliver excitement, and wins, for the Red Army.

Robson said: “We are looking for a speed of transition, that excites me and everybody else I would hope.

“The structure of the team against Livingston was good.

“Also the distances were better.

“By that, I mean from our centre-backs to our strikers and our full backs to our other wide players.

“The distances being better allowed us to go win balls in the middle of the pitch.

“It allows us to counter-press well and transition quickly, which is the thing that excites the fans.

“That is what we have been working on and we will keep working on.

“You saw all those things in the team on Saturday and we were glad to get the points.”