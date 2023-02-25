Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons blow open the race for Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons blow open the race for Europe

By Sean Wallace
February 25, 2023, 5:47 pm Updated: February 26, 2023, 8:47 am
Aberdeen celebrate Bojan Miovski's goal against Livingston at Pittodrie. Photo by Darrell Benns, Aberdeen Journals.
Aberdeen celebrate Bojan Miovski's goal against Livingston at Pittodrie. Photo by Darrell Benns, Aberdeen Journals.

Aberdeen kept their hopes of salvaging the season with European qualification alive by overcoming rivals Livingston 1-0.

Despite suffering a troubled campaign the Reds are still in the mix for a fourth-placed finish and European qualification.

Striker Bojan Miovski grabbed the vital goal in the 44th minute when shooting home from six yards for his 17th goal of the season.

Livingston had an effort cleared off the line by Angus MacDonald in the second half in a tight match.

The win jumped Aberdeen back into the top six, ahead of Livingston on goal difference.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time after beating Livingston 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen are now only two points behind fourth-placed Hibs, although the Easter Road club hold a game in hand.

Dons legend Frank McDougall also made an emotional return to Pittodrie.

McDougall, who is battling lung cancer, went onto the pitch at half-time in the clash with Livingston to greet fans.

Legendary goalscorer McDougall has been inducted into the Aberdeen Hall of Fame.

Aberdeen Legend Frank McDougall makes an emotional return to Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Talking points

New manager will lead the battle for Euro qualification

Interim manager Barry Robson has kept Aberdeen in the mix for European qualification with two wins from his four games in charge.

The Reds were in free-fall when Robson was brought in with No. 2 Steve Agnew.

Robson and Agnew have steadied the ship and made it possible to salvage European qualification from a troubled campaign.

It is four weeks since Jim Goodwin was sacked as manager following the humiliating 6-0 loss to Hibs at Easter Road.

Brothers Andrew Shinnie and Graeme Shinnie battle for the ball. Image: SNS.

The search for a new manager will ramp up on Monday when newly appointed chief executive Alan Burrows begins his role at Pittodrie.

Robson has yet to confirm if he is in the mix for the job permanently.

Burrows will lead the process of securing a new manager as chairman Dave Cormack, 64, is currently recuperating having undergone open heart surgery on Friday.

Aberdeen have been inundated with applications from the UK and across Europe.

Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez is understood to be a serious contender to become the next Aberdeen manager.

Rodriguez guided Urawa Red Diamonds to the Asian Champions League final as well as Emperor’s Cup and Japanese Super Cup triumphs.

The 48-year-old, who was named J League Manager of the Year in 2021, is a free agent having left the Tokyo based club last November.

Robson has given the Pittodrie board breathing space in the search for a manager by guiding the team back to an even keel.

Now the next step for the new manager, whoever that is, is to deliver Europe.

Brothers Andrew Shinnie of Livingston and Graeme Shinnie of Aberdeen battle for the ball. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s maligned defence deliver a rare clean sheet

Aberdeen’s much maligned defence delivered a rare clean sheet to edge out Livingston.

This was only the Dons’ seventh clean sheet in 27 Premiership matches this season.

January signings Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock, both centre-backs, are  beginning to bring defensive stability.

It was needed because no club in the Premiership has conceded more goals than Aberdeen in the Premiership this season.

Nicky Devlin and Graeme Shinnie in action. Image: SNS.

The Reds have conceded 51 goals in the top flight.

Even troubled Dundee United, rock bottom of the table and who lost 9-0 to Celtic, have only leaked 49 league goals.

It is already the most goals Aberdeen have conceded in a league campaign in more than a decade.

The previous worst defensive record was 59 conceded over the entire 2010-11 season.

An inability to register a league clean sheet was one of the fundamental weaknesses that damaged the Dons’ season, as well as the shocking away form.

Aberdeen had conceded 19 goals in their previous five Premiership matches before facing Livingston, with four losses and one win.

Arguably Scotland’s greatest ever centre-back partnership was present at Pittodrie.

Gothenburg Greats Willie Miller was commentating on the game and Alex McLeish was watching from the stands.

Miller and McLeish were masters at delivering clean sheets.

It was fitting that with both in attendance the Reds produce a shut-out.

Aberdeen Legend Alex McLeish at Pittodrie during the clash with Livingston. Image: SNS. 

The Aberdeen defence restricted Livingston to just six shots at goal with only one on target.

That effort on target, a shot from Joel Nouble, was headed off the line by MacDonald.

Aberdeen limited Livingston to just 16 crosses and 13 touches in the penalty area.

Striker Bojan Miovski proves point with goal

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski delivered a goalscoring response to being replaced at half-time in the previous game.

North Macedonian international Miovski was substituted at half-time in the 4-0 loss to Celtic at Parkhead last weekend.

He bounced back with a lethal finish towards the end of the first half to put the Reds 1-0 up at the break.

A cross from Ryan Duncan from the right flank was headed back across goal by MacDonald.

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Livingston with Graeme Shinnie. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Miovski ghosted in at the back post to fire in a clinical volley from six yards to take his goal tally to 17 for the season.

A £535,000 summer signing from MTK Budapest the striker is on course to smash the 20-goal mark this season.

Aberdeen’s hopes of salvaging the season with European qualification will hinge on Miovski remaining amongst the goals.

Miovski mustered one shot on target and one goal in a performance with six touches inside the opposition box.

He had one opportunity and converted it to edge a tight, evenly matched game.

Although Miovski is delivering goals there will hopefully be more game time for teenage striker Alfie Bavidge in the remainder of the season.

Livingston’s Nicky Devlin and Luís Lopes of Aberdeen fight for possession. Image: SNS.

Bavidge netted a hat-trick for the Aberdeen U18s in a 5-0 defeat of Motherwell at Cormack Park on Friday.

Prolific striker Bavidge has now scored an impressive 27 goals in 16 U18 games this season.

The 16-year-old’s only senior game time was when introduced as a substitute in the 89th minute in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell on February 4.

An exciting talent Bavidge deserves a chance to shine at first team level.

Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Livingston. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Talking tactics

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson set up with a back four in a 4-3-3 formation.

Ross McCrorie returned to the starting line-up having served a two game suspension and slotted in at right-back.

Teenage winger Ryan Duncan, 19, came in for only his second Premiership start on the right of a three pronged attack.

Leading scorer Bojan Miovksi led the attack through the centre with Duk to his left.

Aberdeen striker Luís Lopes and Livingston’s Scott Pittman in action. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Referee watch

David Munro: Got it right when he waved off a penalty call in the 20th minute when Bojan Miovski went down far too easily under a challenge from Jack Fitzwater.

It was not a penalty and Munro was right to wave play on. He let the game flow and there were no contentious incidents.

Player ratings

ABERDEEN (4-3-3): Gorter 6; McCrorie 8, MacDonald 7, Pollock 7, MacKenzie 7;  Ramadani 6, Clarkson 6, Shinnie 7; Duncan 7 (Hayes 78), Miovski 6 (Watkins 82), Duk 6 (Coulson 89).

Subs not used: Lewis, Markanday, Myslovic,  Kennedy, Bavidge, Roberts

LIVINGSTON (4-2-3-1): George 6; Devlin 6, Fitzwater 6, Obiley 7, Penrice 6 (Bahamboula 78); Stephen Kelly 5 (Shinnie 64), Sean Kelly 4 (Holt 46); Bradley 4 (Boyes 46), Pittman 6, Nouble 6; Anderson 6

Subs not used: Hamilton, Longridge,de Lucas, Brandon, Stenhouse.

Star man

Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen). Impressive performance in the right-back role on return from suspension.

McCrorie was rock solid in defence with vital interceptions and tackles. In a high energy shift McCrorie kept the shackles on Joel Nouble.

Aberdeen’ Ross McCrorie and Nicky Devlin of Livingston in action. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Also a threat going forward McCrorie linked up well with Ryan Duncan on the right and also threatened with a number of shots at goal.

