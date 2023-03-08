Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara makes loan switch to US second-tier team Charleston Battery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

American midfielder Dante Polvara has departed Aberdeen on loan to US side Charleston Battery until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old midfielder has struggled for game time since joining the Dons on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Georgetown University under former boss Stephen Glass in January last year.

Having formerly been part of Major League Soccer (MLS) side New York City FC’s academy, Polvara was named the top college football player in the US ahead of moving to Scotland.

However, he has made just 11 first-team appearances under Glass, his successor Jim Goodwin, and the current Pittodrie interim coaching team led by Barry Robson.

He has now completed a temporary switch to second-tier USL Championship outfit Charleston.

A Reds statement said the player “will return to Cormack Park for pre-season training this summer ahead of the start of the 2023/24 cinch Premiership campaign.”

It added: “Everyone at AFC wishes Dante all the best during his time in South Carolina.”