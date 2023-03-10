Legend Russell Anderson urges Aberdeen to sign up Graeme Shinnie for next season before other clubs pounce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Legend Russell Anderson urges Aberdeen to sign up Graeme Shinnie for next season before other clubs pounce

By Sean Wallace
March 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 10, 2023, 7:46 am
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Aberdeen should sign captain Graeme Shinnie on a permanent deal before other clubs pounce, Pittodrie legend Russell Anderson insists.

Midfielder Shinnie secured his Reds return on a loan deal from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season in January.

The 31-year-old Scotland international is contracted to the Championship club until summer 2024.

Shinnie was previously captain of the Dons during a four-year spell at Pittodrie before moving to Derby County in summer 2019.

Former Reds boss Jim Goodwin brought Aberdonian Shinnie back to his home city in the winter transfer window.

Following Goodwin’s sacking, Barry Robson was placed in interim charge and quickly appointed Shinnie captain.

Anderson believes Shinnie’s all-action, committed style of play has been infectious and a catalyst for the upturn in the Dons’ form.

And he urged the Reds to snap him up on a permanent deal as other clubs will also be looking to land the midfielder.

Anderson said: “I would like to think Aberdeen would secure Graeme beyond the summer. And that they will be having those discussions behind the scenes.

“Unfortunately Aberdeen won’t be the only club that will be interested in him.

Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates after Aberdeen beat Dundee United 3-1 at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock

“And there will be other factors to take into account for Graeme.

“He has been very influential since coming back to Pittodrie.

“I would love if they could make it permanent – but only time will tell if they can.”

The influence of loan star Shinnie

Within days of taking on the interim manager’s role, Robson sanctioned the loan move of captain Anthony Stewart to MK Dons. He then handed the skipper’s armband to Shinnie.

Since taking on the captaincy, Shinnie has led the Dons to three wins in five games to leap the club back into contention for European qualification.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 up against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Anderson, 44, said: “Graeme has been very influential since he has been back.

“I’m not really surprised because we knew what kind of player he was before he went away to Derby County.

“After a few years in England, he has returned even more experienced.”

Referee John Beaton speaks with Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie during the 3-1 win at Dundee United. Image: SNS

Change of Wigan boss since loan deal

Following his Aberdeen exit in 2019, Shinnie spent two-and-a-half seasons at Derby.

He played alongside and was also managed by England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney during this period.

Derby supporters named Shinnie their Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Shinnie made 96 appearances, scoring six times, for the Rams before transferring to Wigan in January last year.

Rooney wanted to keep Shinnie, but had to let him exit due to the precarious financial situation at Derby.

Derby County’s Graeme Shinnie hugs then-interim manager Wayne Rooney at the end of a Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park. Image: PA

The Rams were sitting second bottom of the Championship when Shinnie was sold, with the club having been deducted 21 points after entering administration.

Shinnie was signed by Wigan for a modest fee of around £50,000.

He helped Wigan win League One to earn promotion to the second tier.

However, Wigan have struggled this season and are bottom of the Championship.

Since Shinnie’s loan switch was completed, Kolo Toure has been axed and replaced by Aberdeen-raised Shaun Maloney as Wigan manager.

Former Hibs boss Maloney has yet to make a decision on whether he wants to retain Shinnie, who has a year left on his contract.

Shinnie’s family have moved back to Inverness, where he played before joining Aberdeen the first time around, and being closer to them will inevitably be a factor in any decision the midfielder makes.

How Wigan’s season pans out could also be a key factor.

If they are relegated to League One, Maloney may be forced to offload players.

That could open the way for the Dons to keep Shinnie at Pittodrie for a cut-price fee.

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Livingston with Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS

Shinnie’s style of play is ‘infectious’

Anderson believes Shinnie’s influence and attitude has been a catalyst for a return of confidence within the Reds.

He has also witnessed the midfielder’s passion engage the supporters.

Which is why Anderson, Aberdeen’s League Cup-winning captain in 2014, believes it is so vital the Reds secure Shinnie on a permanent contract.

He said: “The way Graeme plays is infectious to all his team-mates.

“You could maybe argue that was perhaps missing before he came back.

“His style of play helps players around him and they feed off that, as do the supporters.

“I think it makes a big difference when you have the supporters and players all singing from the same hymn sheet.

“It does make a massive difference to the confidence of the players, as they feel like they are all going in the same direction.”

