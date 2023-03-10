Richard Gordon: European Super League documentary made me proud of how Scottish clubs and supporters have remained united

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: European Super League documentary made me proud of how Scottish clubs and supporters have remained united

By Richard Gordon
March 10, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen celebrate going 1-0 up against Dundee United with supporters. Image: SNS
Aberdeen celebrate going 1-0 up against Dundee United with supporters. Image: SNS

I watched a documentary series this week which had me absolutely gripped. It was about plans for the European Super League and gave a clear insight into events over a few days in April 2021 which almost saw the game changed forever.

The programme, The War For Football, on Apple TV, was well produced and extensively researched, and included contributions from most of the main protagonists.

You might recall it was a fast-moving story, which came to a surprisingly sudden conclusion.

The ESL was driven by then Juventus chairman, Andrea Agnelli, and the Real Madrid and Barcelona presidents, Florentino Pérez and Joan Laporta.

UEFA’s defence was led by president Aleksander Ceferin, and he quickly found a perhaps unlikely ally in PSG owner, Nasser El-Khelaifi, with Bayern Munich also announcing they would not be joining the breakaway league.

It was a horrible time for the game, and it was fan power which ultimately brought the proposals crashing down.

Given some of what has gone on at UEFA, and particularly FIFA, over the years, it is difficult to feel sympathy for the game’s administrators – but, for all their faults, they have at least held on to some of football’s core values, which the club superpowers who wanted a closed-shop monopoly  were prepared to strip away.

The rebel owners were driven solely by financial greed.

The game is still awash with cash at the top level, and while it was a victory for the fans, the clubs they support are further away than ever before from the ones they first began following. In fact, for most older supporters, they are unrecognisable.

Apart from Celtic and Rangers, that is much less of an issue here in Scotland, and it is one of the joys of being a football fan in this country that most of us probably still feel this bond with the club we support.

Aberdeen fans at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock

It is something which has been brought sharply into focus for me this season.

I have been a Dons fan for more than half a century, and I always will be, but the role I took on at Cove Rangers last summer has inevitably meant I now have two clubs in my heart and, if truth be told, it has helped me fall in love with the game again.

What has happened there in recent years has been sensational, and this season was always going to be a demanding one, but it has thrown up way more challenges than anyone might have anticipated.

There have certainly been more lows than highs, but it has engaged me in a way I would not have thought possible, and I have seen what it means not only to those in charge at Balmoral, but on the faces of our small, but intensely loyal, band of supporters.

Mitch Megginson is congratulated by Connor Scully after scoring against Dundee. Image: SNS
Mitch Megginson is congratulated by Connor Scully after scoring against Dundee. Image: SNS

That is something I have witnessed at clubs around the country, I have met the volunteers and the committed fans who will do anything for the teams they love.

It is a mindset which is light years away from the European Super League, football in its rawest form.

At our level, it is a game where traditions still matter and, despite the nervy few months we have ahead of us, I would not swap that for anything.

Attendance for League One title clash showed potential of Pars and Bairns

There was a massive game at the top of League One on Tuesday night, Dunfermline beating their only title rivals, Falkirk, to open up an eight-point advantage.

What was more notable was the size of the crowd, with 9,530 supporters packing East End Park for the encounter.

A general view during the cinch League One match between Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk at KDM Group East End Park. Image: SNS

By way of comparison, there were as many people there that night as there had been at two of the weekend Premiership games – Livingston v Hibernian and Ross County v Motherwell – combined. St Mirren’s home match with Celtic last Sunday attracted just 6,939 fans.

It was an astonishing attendance, one which offered a reminder of the potential of the two clubs, both of which have, for various reasons, been languishing in the lower leagues for far too long.

Dunfermline now look set for a return to the Championship and, despite seeing an end to their 11-game unbeaten run, Falkirk will be a major threat in the play-offs.




