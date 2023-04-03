Ref Watch: Andy Considine red the right call, and what did Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie do to earn first booking?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref Watch: Andy Considine red the right call, and what did Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie do to earn first booking?

Our officiating expert Finlay Elder reviews the refereeing display during Aberdeen's 1-0 Premiership win at St Johnstone.

St Johnstone's Andrew Considine fouls Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski on the edge of the box and is then shown a red card. Image: SNS
St Johnstone's Andrew Considine fouls Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski on the edge of the box and is then shown a red card. Image: SNS
By Finlay Elder

On Saturday, Aberdeen overcame a relatively poor performance to win a scrappy game at St Johnstone 1-0, and claim three vital Premiership points in the race with Hearts for third. But how was the officiating in the clash?

Below, our expert Finlay Elder gives his view on the performances of referee Colin Steven and his supporting cast of officials, including VAR.

How did they fare? And what impact did they have on the game?

Ref Steven needed VAR to call Considine-Miovski incident correctly

Within the first five minutes at McDiarmid Park, referee Steven had a massive decision to make.

As the ball was played through to Aberdeen’s North Macedonia international striker Bojan Miovski, long-time Dons player Andy Considine, giving chase, made contact with the forward.

The referee initially gave the Reds a penalty, with Considine receiving no punishment.

Straight away I thought the referee might have got this decision wrong.

On Saturday, ref Steven would correctly be sent to the VAR monitor to review the challenge.

I actually thought Miovski had taken a bit of a dive. He certainly went down quite theatrically.

However, the VAR replay clearly showed contact between the left foot of Considine and the left foot of Miovski. It also showed the contact occurred just outside the box.

As a result, the referee reversed both of his decisions – no card turned into a red and a penalty turned into a free-kick.

Correctness of Shinnie dismissal hinges on words he used to ref for first booking

St Johnstone were then claiming for Aberdeen to receive a red card following a challenge from Miovski – a high boot in the 36th minute.

In my opinion, there was absolutely nothing in the challenge – he was looking at the ball and  it wasn’t too high of a challenge.

Graeme Shinnie would, however, be sent off in the 90th minute, after receiving his second yellow card of the match.

His first yellow would be given for dissent, after the referee didn’t award a foul on team-mate Luis “Duk” Lopes.

The captain usually is the one player on the park who is allowed to talk and discuss decisions with the referee – this, however, does not mean they aren’t subject to the laws of the game.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie, right, with referee Colin Steven. Image: SNS

Unfortunately for Duk, unfairly or otherwise, he has gained himself a reputation as someone who goes down easily under the challenge of a defender.

In this case, it was absolutely a foul on the Cape Verde international, and the complaints from Shinnie were certainly justified.

If Shinnie said something to the referee which was worthy of a booking, then it is still a booking – a silly booking, which was backed up by a silly challenge for his second booking.

With the Dons looking to hold on and close out the game, the captain would make it that bit more difficult.

Shinnie would cleaned out Drey Wright on the touchline, in a nothing area of the pitch.

A clear and obvious caution, which thankfully didn’t impact the end result.

  • Finlay Elder has been a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official since 2019, with experience in the Highland League, juniors and Club Academy. 

Editor's Picks