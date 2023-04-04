Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed strong mentality as Caley Thistle starlet, says Richie Hart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed strong mentality as Caley Thistle starlet, says Richie Hart

The star winger's stellar playing career was launched after finding form in the Highlands following a loan stint at Forfar.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed he had a passion and drive to succeed even as an emerging teenager, according to former Caley Thistle midfielder Richie Hart.

Signed as an 18-year-old by Steve Paterson for Caley Thistle in 1997, Robson, who was a Rangers youth player, took time to find his feet in the Highlands.

However, a loan stint at Forfar Athletic was a winning move for the tremendous talent, who returned to ICT and shone for the club for six years before clinching a move to Dundee United.

His career advanced and he starred for Celtic, Middlesbrough, Vancouver Whitecaps, Sheffield United and the Dons, and made 17 appearances for Scotland between 2007 and 2012.

After sacking boss Jim Goodwin in late January with the club knocked out the Scottish Cup by sixth tier Darvel and plummeting down the table, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack handed Robson, the development club manager, the position on an interim basis.

With five wins from seven games, Robson was last week confirmed as boss at least until the end of the season.

Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

Robson flourished after Loons’ loan

Hart, who spent six sparkling years as a Caley Jags midfielder from 2002, recalled Robson’s early days at the Caledonian Stadium and knew he had the potential, highlighted by his character.

He said: “Barry was always a whingey, moany guy when he was a young player, but you don’t mind that from a team-mate if they can perform.

“He was a brilliant team-mate and a pleasure to have at our club. He delivered for us in the big games. He had big performances in him and scored some really important goals. Barry was great from set-pieces, was strong as an ox.

“Having come through the (youth) ranks at Rangers, you could see he had those values instilled in him at an early age.

“When Steve (Paterson) signed him for Caley Thistle, it was unclear which way his career would go and he went on loan to Forfar Athletic.

“He dropped down a level, but found his way back. He performed at Caley Thistle and got his move to Dundee United and then Celtic.

“Barry went on to have an unbelievable playing career. That’s testament to his character. He had that passion and drive within him to overcome any difficulties early on in his career.

“He’s done a great job as a coach at Aberdeen and you can see that with the young players coming through. He was, in many ways, the ideal guy to step into the job.

“Making it a position until the end of the season is a great move by Aberdeen. They have nothing to lose after being in a terrible state of form.

“If they finish the season well, Barry will put himself in a really strong position to get the job longer term. Fingers crossed he does. If he does, he will deserve it.”

Barry Robson in action for Caley Thistle against St Mirren. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Exciting times will follow key results

Hart, who helped Inverness win promotion to the top-table in 2004, is sure the exciting style Robson demonstrated as a player will be mirrored before long by his team.

Former Caley Thistle star Richie Hart hopes his former ICT team-mate Barry Robson can deliver results for Aberdeen. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, delivering enough wins in the closing weeks to secure European football will top the agenda.

He said: “Given the players Barry has played with in his career and the managers he’s worked under, he will also have his own ideas. He’s always been a forward-thinker. He loved scoring and setting up goals.

“Under Pele (Steve Paterson) at Inverness, we always played on the front foot. If a team scored three against us, we’d score five.

“So, I’d expect Barry to bring a style of play to Aberdeen which the fans will appreciate, although right now, for this season, I don’t think the fans will care too much – it’s all about results.

“If they can finish in the top-four, he will have done an unbelievable job, given where they were when he took over as the interim manager.”

