Duk opens up on ambitions for England move – but focus remains on Aberdeen’s bid for Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duk opens up on ambitions for England move – but focus remains on Aberdeen’s bid for Europe

The Dons forward is 'convinced' Aberdeen will finish third and secure European football.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.

Aberdeen star Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes has long-term ambitions to play in England, but is loving his debut season with the Dons.

The 23-year-old, who was named the Premiership player of the month for March, has enjoyed an impressive first season in Scotland, with 15 goals in 36 appearances

His form has attracted interest south of the border and the forward admits a move to England is something he would be keen on in the future.

Speaking to Mais Futebol in Portugal, Duk said: “That was one of the reasons I chose to come here too, I came here with the aim of getting to England.

“I saw this news, it’s always good to hear these things, the important thing is to keep working. As far as I know, there has been no contact yet.”

Duk ‘convinced’ Aberdeen will achieve European spot

The Cape Verde international had to bide his time after joining the Dons in summer, but has proven his worth having started 21 consecutive league games since October.

Duk says Aberdeen have full-belief that they will finish third under boss Barry Robson and bring European football back to Pittodrie.

He said: “When I was signed, it was, without any expectations, as a third striker, but I felt that, sooner or later, I would grab my place in the XI and that’s what happened.

“I was always working well and when I had my opportunities, whether it was five, three or two minutes, I gave my all and scored my goals.

“At the end of the sixth or seventh round they gave me a start and I never left.

“This season Hearts has been a great rival, they are having a great season, but we are convinced that we will still reach third place and European competitions.”

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes with the cinch SPFL Premiership Player of the Month award for March. Image: SPFL

Duk has become a firm-favourite with Aberdeen fans over the course of the campaign and it’s a mutual feeling, as he spoke highly of the supporters.

He said: “They scream my name. They live football here much more than the Portuguese, they are always singing, they take many supporters to the stadium.

“They really live football.”

But there is one thing Duk doesn’t enjoy about Scotland – the breakfast food.

He said: “The food here is very poor. They have beans for breakfast…I can’t get used to their food.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Frank Krukowski was Peterhead prankster - I'll miss him and Morton hero…
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Predicted Aberdeen XI to face Kilmarnock as Barry Robson gears up to face his…
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
The way things are going I’d back Aberdeen to beat another of my former…
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen FC defender Angus MacDonald opens up about his 'bombshell' cancer diagnosis aged 26
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen reached the European Cup Winners' Cup final with five-star display against Waterschei
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Connor Barron can be the perfect replacement for suspended Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie, says…
2
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen player Dougie Bell dedicates Gothenburg medal to wife Hazel who died in…
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Eric Black says European Cup Winners' Cup medals are justice for men who 'contributed…
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed strong mentality as Caley Thistle starlet, says Richie…
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick aiming to make the most of final Scotland U19s…

Most Read

1
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
GALLERY: The best pictures from chocolate-y treasure hunters at Haddo House's Easter egg trail
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented