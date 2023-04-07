Duk opens up on ambitions for England move – but focus remains on Aberdeen’s bid for Europe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen star Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes has long-term ambitions to play in England, but is loving his debut season with the Dons.

The 23-year-old, who was named the Premiership player of the month for March, has enjoyed an impressive first season in Scotland, with 15 goals in 36 appearances

His form has attracted interest south of the border and the forward admits a move to England is something he would be keen on in the future.

Speaking to Mais Futebol in Portugal, Duk said: “That was one of the reasons I chose to come here too, I came here with the aim of getting to England.

“I saw this news, it’s always good to hear these things, the important thing is to keep working. As far as I know, there has been no contact yet.”

Duk ‘convinced’ Aberdeen will achieve European spot

The Cape Verde international had to bide his time after joining the Dons in summer, but has proven his worth having started 21 consecutive league games since October.

Duk says Aberdeen have full-belief that they will finish third under boss Barry Robson and bring European football back to Pittodrie.

He said: “When I was signed, it was, without any expectations, as a third striker, but I felt that, sooner or later, I would grab my place in the XI and that’s what happened.

“I was always working well and when I had my opportunities, whether it was five, three or two minutes, I gave my all and scored my goals.

“At the end of the sixth or seventh round they gave me a start and I never left.

“This season Hearts has been a great rival, they are having a great season, but we are convinced that we will still reach third place and European competitions.”

Duk has become a firm-favourite with Aberdeen fans over the course of the campaign and it’s a mutual feeling, as he spoke highly of the supporters.

He said: “They scream my name. They live football here much more than the Portuguese, they are always singing, they take many supporters to the stadium.

“They really live football.”

But there is one thing Duk doesn’t enjoy about Scotland – the breakfast food.

He said: “The food here is very poor. They have beans for breakfast…I can’t get used to their food.”