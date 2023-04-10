Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has ‘high hopes’ for teenage star Alfie Bavidge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has high hopes for emerging teenage striker Alfie Bavidge.

The freescoring 16-year-old Scotland youth international has netted 33 goals this season for the Dons Under-18s.

Goal machine Bavidge has scored five hat-tricks this term in the Club Academy Scotland U18 league.

This red-hot form earned a breakthrough into Robson’s first team with Bavidge introduced as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock at the weekend.

The teen star impressed Robson, who insists Killie’s defence found it tough to cope with the striker’s speed and direct play.

The victory extended Aberdeen’s winning streak to five games as the Reds jumped up to third spot in the Premiership.

Boss Robson also hailed the impact of another teenage youth academy graduate, Ryan Duncan – who impressed when starting against Killie.

Robson said: “Alfie did really well against Kilmarnock.

“With Alfie’s speed and the way he moves, I thought it would be difficult for Kilmarnock’s back three to deal with him.

“He showed that when he came on – that speed and directness we want.

“I have been working with him for a little while now.

“He has had a taster of the first team and got a little more.”

Robson’s advice for teen star Bavidge

Highly-rated Bavidge scored three consecutive hat-tricks for the U18s earlier this season in wins against Hibs (4-0), Dundee United (7-3) and St Mirren (4-1).

Bavidge has been part of the Aberdeen youth academy since the U10s age group.

The teen starred for the Aberdeen U18s last season whilst still attending the SFA Performance School at Hazlehead Academy.

At international level, the Dons striker finished top scorer in the Victory Shield for Scotland at U16 level.

Bavidge’s form for Aberdeen U18s earned a spot in the first-team squad’s training camp in Atlanta in November during the Premiership winter break.

The teen featured off the bench in the 1-0 friendly win over the MLS club’s B side.

Robson then handed Bavidge his competitive first team debut for the final minutes of the 3-1 victory against Motherwell on February 4.

Later that month, the teen hotshot grabbed his first goal for Scotland U17s when scoring in a 4-4 friendly draw with Switzerland in Spain.

Robson has big expectations for the teen, but says he has advised Bavidge to work even harder to realise his footballing dream.

He said: “Alfie has trained a good bit more with us.

“He got a wee nip the other day in training that he needed to work a wee bit harder.

“Alfie is an honest, willing kid and we just have to keep on top of him because we have high hopes for him.”

Aberdeen’s talent production line with ‘outstanding’ shift by teen Duncan

Bavidge is the latest youth academy graduate to break into the Aberdeen first team.

Right-back Calvin Ramsay emerged from the youth system to become a Reds first team regular.

The teen, 19, was transferred to Premier League giants Liverpool last summer in a move that could be worth up to £8 million to the Dons.

Aberdeen received £4.5m, but can also pocket a further £3.5m in performance-related add-ons should Ramsay reach certain landmarks.

Ramsay has since featured in the Champions League for Liverpool and earned a debut Scotland cap.

Scotland U21 international midfielder Connor Barron, 20, also broke into the Aberdeen first-team last term.

Barron was named Aberdeen’s Young Player of the Year last season and reportedly attracted interest from Celtic ,as well as Belgian club Genk.

However, Barron has suffered a frustrating campaign this season due to injury.

He has not featured for the Dons since a substitute appearance against Hibernian in January’s 6-0 loss at Easter Road.

The Dons offered Barron, who is out of contract in summer 2024, a new deal, but he is yet to commit his future to the club.

Teen midfielder/winger Ryan Duncan has made an impact in the first team this campaign.

Duncan recently signed a contract extension tying him to the club until summer 2026.

The 19-year-old started against Kilmarnock and delivered a performance Robson hailed as “outstanding”.

It was Duncan’s fifth start for the Dons in all competitions.

Duncan has racked up 25 first team appearances this season, netting twice.

Robson said: “Ryan Duncan was outstanding. What a talent.

“The positions he takes up – he is just a good footballer.

“It was really good to have two of our young players who have come through the academy playing.

“It is promising.

“They are two players we think really highly of as a club.

“You can see the talent in them.”