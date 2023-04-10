Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has ‘high hopes’ for teenage star Alfie Bavidge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has ‘high hopes’ for teenage star Alfie Bavidge

Highly-rated 16-year-old striker Alfie Bavidge has the 'speed and directness' Aberdeen are looking for in attack, says manager Barry Robson

By Sean Wallace
Teenage striker Alfie Bavidge comes on for Luis 'Duk' Lopes in Aberdeen's 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Teenage striker Alfie Bavidge comes on for Luis 'Duk' Lopes in Aberdeen's 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has high hopes for emerging teenage striker Alfie Bavidge.

The freescoring 16-year-old Scotland youth international has netted 33 goals this season for the Dons Under-18s.

Goal machine Bavidge has scored five hat-tricks this term in the Club Academy Scotland U18 league.

This red-hot form earned a breakthrough into Robson’s first team with Bavidge introduced as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock at the weekend.

The teen star impressed Robson, who insists Killie’s defence found it tough to cope with the striker’s speed and direct play.

The victory extended Aberdeen’s winning streak to five games as the Reds jumped up to third spot in the Premiership.

Boss Robson also hailed the impact of another teenage youth academy graduate, Ryan Duncan – who impressed when starting against Killie.

Robson said: “Alfie did really well against Kilmarnock.

“With Alfie’s speed and the way he moves, I thought it would be difficult for Kilmarnock’s back three to deal with him.

Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“He showed that when he came on – that speed and directness we want.

“I have been working with him for a little while now.

“He has had a taster of the first team and got a little more.”

Kilmarnock’s Lewis Mayo and Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge battle for possession at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Robson’s advice for teen star Bavidge

Highly-rated Bavidge scored three consecutive hat-tricks for the U18s earlier this  season in wins against Hibs (4-0),  Dundee United (7-3) and St Mirren (4-1).

Bavidge has been part of the Aberdeen youth academy since the U10s age group.

The teen starred for the Aberdeen U18s last season whilst still attending the SFA Performance School at Hazlehead Academy.

At international level, the Dons striker finished top scorer in the Victory Shield for Scotland at U16 level.

Bavidge’s form for Aberdeen U18s earned a spot in the first-team squad’s training camp in Atlanta in November during the Premiership winter break.

The teen featured off the bench in the 1-0 friendly win over the MLS club’s B side.

Robson then handed Bavidge his competitive first team debut for the final minutes of the 3-1 victory against Motherwell on February 4.

Later that month, the teen hotshot grabbed his first goal for Scotland U17s when scoring in a 4-4 friendly draw with Switzerland in Spain.

Robson has big expectations for the teen, but says he has advised Bavidge to work even harder to realise his footballing dream.

He said: “Alfie has trained a good bit more with us.

“He got a wee nip the other day in training that he needed to work a wee bit harder.

“Alfie is an honest, willing kid and we just have to keep on top of him because we have high hopes for him.”

Alfie Bavidge applauds Aberdeen fans after the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s talent production line with ‘outstanding’ shift by teen Duncan

Bavidge is the latest youth academy graduate to break into the Aberdeen first team.

Right-back Calvin Ramsay emerged from the youth system to become a Reds first team regular.

The teen, 19, was transferred to Premier League giants Liverpool last summer in a move that could be worth up to £8 million to the Dons.

Aberdeen received £4.5m, but can also pocket a further £3.5m in performance-related add-ons should Ramsay reach certain landmarks.

Ramsay has since featured in the Champions League for Liverpool and earned a debut Scotland cap.

Scotland U21 international midfielder Connor Barron, 20, also broke into the Aberdeen first-team last term.

Barron was named Aberdeen’s Young Player of the Year last season and reportedly attracted interest from Celtic ,as well as Belgian club Genk.

However, Barron has suffered a frustrating campaign this season due to injury.

He has not featured for the Dons since a substitute appearance against Hibernian in January’s 6-0 loss at Easter Road.

The Dons offered Barron, who is out of contract in summer 2024, a new deal, but he is yet to commit his future to the club.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron celebrates scoring against Rangers. Image: SNS

Teen midfielder/winger Ryan Duncan has made an impact in the first team this campaign.

Duncan recently signed a contract extension tying him to the club until summer 2026.

The 19-year-old started against Kilmarnock and delivered a performance Robson hailed as “outstanding”.

It was Duncan’s fifth start for the Dons in all competitions.

Duncan has racked up 25 first team appearances this season, netting twice.

Kilmarnock’s Liam Donnelly, right, and Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan. Image: SNS

Robson said: “Ryan Duncan was outstanding. What  a talent.

“The positions he takes up – he is just a good footballer.

“It was really good to have two of our young players who have come through the academy playing.

“It is promising.

“They are two players we think really highly of as a club.

“You can see the talent in them.”

