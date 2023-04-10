Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they ‘try to stay hopeful’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon won’t give up hope of finding him.

The 33-year-old disappeared four months ago following a night out. Despite a massive search operation by police and his local community – no trace has been found.

Private investigators have also joined efforts to help find him.

Rod’s best friend and housemate Scott Fleming said people were trying to stay positive.

Scott said: “The private investigators are still working, looking into certain things. We are trying to stay as hopeful as possible.

“It’s still really difficult for everyone. It doesn’t seem to get any easier as time goes on, it’s still a struggle. The not knowing.

“We won’t let Rod be forgotten about.”

Wearing a red jumper and jeans

Rod spent a night out dancing with friends in The Vault nightclub in Grampian Road, Aviemore on December 11.

He was in good spirits that night, but not drunk or staggering.

Rod left the club without his jacket. He was seen on CCTV walking on Grampian Road in the opposite direction of home.

Wearing a red jumper and jeans, he could be seen heading south past the Premier Inn, and possibly walking onto the A9.

The last confirmed sighting was at 3.15am at the Premier Inn. Initially, it was thought that he had gone to a party. But the alarm was raised when, uncharacteristically, he didn’t show up the next day to the Pine Marten Bar, where he works with Scott.

It was a cold night and police believe that footprints in the snow heading towards the A9 were Rod’s.

Initial searches concentrated on that area. But huge searches of the surrounding area have since been carried out.

A volunteer dive team from Lancashire recently carried out searches in areas not covered by police.

Two members of Beneath the Surface travelled to Aviemore.

Volunteer dive team from England helped out searching smaller lochs

Scott said: “We didn’t publicize it because we didn’t want them to be interrupted.

“They had a look in some of the smaller lochs police haven’t looked in.

“Police searched from Loch Insh down the River Spey to the Spey Valley Country Club golf course. So Beneath the Surface searched the river from the golf course to Boat of Garten.

“They were amazing people. There are four altogether and two of them came up.”

Contact details for anyone with information which may help

Scott added: “They are two of the nicest people I have ever met. They are saints. We put them up in the hotel and they were so grateful. They said they usually stay in pods or tents. It was quite overwhelming.

“As terrible a situation as it potentially is or could be, they were so genuinely nice. They understood what we are going through. It gave me a boost.”

The Argentinian national moved to Aviemore more than eight years ago. He has been described as a very happy, popular member of the community.

Anyone with any information can contact the private investigating team anonymously on 0800 887 0111. Text 07458 644 100 or email rod@mm.st with any information.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page