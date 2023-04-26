European qualification could entice Aberdeen signing targets, says Jonny Hayes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

European action can entice transfer targets to sign for Aberdeen in the summer window, insists wing-back Jonny Hayes.

Currently third in the Premiership, the in-form Reds are in a strong position to secure a return to Europe.

Aberdeen missed out on European qualification last season to end an eight-year run of continuous continental action.

With just five post-split fixtures remaining in the campaign, Hayes is determined to help seal a return to Europe.

A third-placed finish could potentially be rewarded with a £3.2 million UEFA cash prize boost and group stage matches until December.

Aberdeen will face Celtic, Rangers and Hearts away in the post-split fixtures as they chase the third-placed finish they need.

The Dons also have home games against Hibs and St Mirren.

Hayes said: “Europe is something that entices players to come up.

“Having European football is a big part of Aberdeen football club and it’s something we strive for.

“It’s something that gets the fans excited and looking towards the next season.

“We weren’t successful last season and that’s something we are trying to rectify this year.

“For me, it’s enjoyable playing European football, but obviously, I have always wanted it to last a little bit longer.”

The rewards of Euro qualification

Aberdeen failed to qualify for the group stages in each of eight successive years of European action from 2014 to 21.

The Reds came closest to the groups when losing out 4-1 on aggregate to Azerbaijan club Qarabag in the Europa League play-offs in 2021.

Aberdeen last featured in the group stages of Europe in the 2007-08 UEFA Cup.

The Reds qualified from a group including Atletico Madrid to set up a last-32 clash with German giants Bayern Munich.

This season, a third-placed Premiership finish could open a route to the lucrative groups.

That would seal a spot in the Europa League group stage play-offs – should Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup.

The Scottish Cup winners go straight into the play-off round for the Europa League.

As the Glasgow two will qualify for the Champions League, that play-off slot goes to the team finishing third in the Premiership.

Qualifying for the Europa League group stages would bring a prize payment in excess of £3m to Pittodrie, plus £475,000 for each win and £160,000 for a draw.

Losing out in the play-offs would not end the European adventure as there is the fallback of dropping straight into the Conference League group stages.

The Conference League groups deliver a £2.7m payment plus £420,000 per win, with £140,000 for a draw.

A fourth-placed Premiership finish would bring a slot in the Conference League third qualifying round.

And even a fifth-placed Premiership finish this season could potentially be enough to secure European qualification – but it all hinges on the Scottish Cup.

Focus on finishing season strongly

Hayes admits he does not know the finer machinations of the European qualification route.

All he is focused on is the Reds’ battle to finish third and a return to continental competition, whatever round that will bring.

He said: “To be honest the rules change that much about the coefficient and who goes where – I haven’t got a clue.

“I’ll wait until basically the season is over and we get told what date we are brought back for pre-season.

“I haven’t got a clue what brings what, but the aim for us is to finish as high up the table as possible.

“And whatever that brings in terms of European football, we’ll gladly take it.”

Balancing playing and coaching for veteran Hayes

Should Aberdeen secure a return to Europe, Hayes will be at Pittodrie next season to enjoy it.

The veteran recently penned a one-year contract extension tying him to the Dons until summer 2024.

Now in his second spell at Pittodrie, the 35-year-old has racked up 323 appearances, scoring 37 goals.

Hayes played a pivotal role in the 2-0 defeat of Rangers on Sunday to extend the Dons winning streak to seven games.

Hayes also coaches within Aberdeen’s youth academy and is an ambassador for the club’s Community Trust.

His youth coaching has been cut back slightly by boss Barry Robson to allow him to fully focus on first team action.

Hayes said: “I’m not allowed to coach on Friday nights anymore.

“The manager is fair with me.

“He understands the importance of looking after yourself when you are a little bit older, he has been there himself.

“Any bits of advice in terms of looking after yourself at that age I will take from him.

“He’s been fair. He still lets me commit to as much as possible, as long as it doesn’t interfere with rests or training.”