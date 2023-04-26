European qualification could entice Aberdeen signing targets, says Jonny Hayes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European qualification could entice Aberdeen signing targets, says Jonny Hayes

Aberdeen veteran Hayes taking it one game at a time in the bid to finish third in the Premiership and secure a return to continental action.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen wing-back Jonny Hayes battles with Rangers' James Tavernier in Sunday's 2-0 win. Image: SNS
Aberdeen wing-back Jonny Hayes battles with Rangers' James Tavernier in Sunday's 2-0 win. Image: SNS

European action can entice transfer targets to sign for Aberdeen in the summer window, insists wing-back Jonny Hayes.

Currently third in the Premiership, the in-form Reds are in a strong position to secure a return to Europe.

Aberdeen missed out on European qualification last season to end an eight-year run of continuous continental action.

With just five post-split fixtures remaining in the campaign, Hayes is determined to help seal a return to Europe.

A third-placed finish could potentially be rewarded with a £3.2 million UEFA cash prize boost and group stage matches until December.

Aberdeen will face Celtic, Rangers and Hearts away in the post-split fixtures as they chase the third-placed finish they need.

The Dons also have home games against Hibs and St Mirren.

Hayes said: “Europe is something that entices players to come up.

“Having European football is a big part of Aberdeen football club and it’s something we strive for.

Jonny Hayes at full-time after Aberdeen defeated Rangers 2-0. Image: SNS

“It’s something that gets the fans excited and looking towards the next season.

“We weren’t successful last season and that’s something we are trying to rectify this year.

“For me, it’s enjoyable playing European football, but obviously, I have always wanted it to last a little bit longer.”

Aberdeen wing-back Jonny Hayes and Todd Cantwell of Rangers in the Dons’ 2-0 win. Image: Shutterstock

The rewards of Euro qualification

Aberdeen failed to qualify for the group stages in each of eight successive years of European action from 2014 to 21.

The Reds came closest to the groups when losing out 4-1 on aggregate to Azerbaijan club Qarabag in the Europa League play-offs in 2021.

Aberdeen last featured in the group stages of Europe in the 2007-08 UEFA Cup.

The Reds qualified from a group including Atletico Madrid to set up a last-32 clash with German giants Bayern Munich.

This season, a third-placed Premiership finish could open a route to the lucrative groups.

That would seal a spot in the Europa League group stage play-offs – should Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup.

The Scottish Cup winners go straight into the play-off round for the Europa League.

As the Glasgow two will qualify for the Champions League, that play-off slot goes to the team finishing third in the Premiership.

Qualifying for the Europa League group stages would bring a prize payment in excess of £3m to Pittodrie, plus £475,000 for each win and £160,000 for a draw.

Aberdeen’ Jonny Hayes goes down inside the Rangers penalty area when challenging for the ball with John Lundstram. Image: Shutterstock

Losing out in the play-offs would not end the European adventure as there is the fallback of dropping straight into the Conference League group stages.

The Conference League groups deliver a £2.7m payment plus £420,000 per win, with £140,000 for a draw.

A fourth-placed Premiership finish would bring a slot in the Conference League third qualifying round.

And even a fifth-placed Premiership finish this season could potentially be enough to secure European qualification  – but it all hinges on the Scottish Cup.

Liam Scales celebrates scoring against Rangers with Jonny Hayes. Image: Shutterstock

Focus on finishing season strongly

Hayes admits he does not know the finer machinations of the European qualification route.

All he is focused on is the Reds’ battle to finish third and a return to continental competition, whatever round that will bring.

He said: “To be honest the rules change that much about the coefficient and who goes where – I haven’t got a clue.

“I’ll wait until basically the season is over and we get told what date we are brought back for pre-season.

“I haven’t got a clue what brings what, but the aim for us is to finish as high up the table as possible.

“And whatever that brings in terms of European football, we’ll gladly take it.”

Liam Scales of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

Balancing playing and coaching for veteran Hayes

Should Aberdeen secure a return to Europe, Hayes will be at Pittodrie next season to enjoy it.

The veteran recently penned a one-year contract extension tying him to the Dons until summer 2024.

Now in his second spell at Pittodrie, the 35-year-old has racked up 323 appearances, scoring 37 goals.

Hayes played a pivotal role in the 2-0 defeat of Rangers on Sunday to extend the Dons winning streak to seven games.

Hayes also coaches within Aberdeen’s youth academy and is an ambassador for the club’s Community Trust.

His youth coaching has been cut back slightly by boss Barry Robson to allow him to fully focus on first team action.

Hayes said: “I’m not allowed to coach on Friday nights anymore.

“The manager is fair with me.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock

“He understands the importance of looking after yourself when you are a little bit older, he has been there himself.

“Any bits of advice in terms of looking after yourself at that age I will take from him.

“He’s been fair. He still lets me commit to as much as possible, as long as it doesn’t interfere with rests or training.”

