Former Don Brian Irvine thrilled to see mean streak in the Aberdeen defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Don Brian Irvine thrilled to see mean streak in the Aberdeen defence

The Scottish Cup-winning hero knows five clean sheets in a row have been vital in Dons' seven-match winning run

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS

Former Don Brian Irvine used to pride himself on keeping a clean sheet.

The Scottish Cup-winning hero of 1990 loved nothing more than shutting out the opposition – and he can see the same steely resolve burning bright in Barry Robson’s Aberdeen.

The Dons kept six clean sheets in their first 23 league matches under sacked boss Jim Goodwin. They’ve already kept six in Robson’s 10 games in charge.

Sunday’s 2-0 win against Rangers made it five clean sheets in a row.

More than 10-and-a-half hours have passed since the Dons last conceded a goal in open-play, and Irvine is in no doubt it has been a pivotal factor in the club’s revival under Robson, with the Reds taking pole position in the race for third. 

He said: “The defence is the important change for me. The old saying: ‘if you don’t lose goals, you don’t lose games’ is certainly ringing true as far as Aberdeen are concerned.

“The centre-backs and the goalkeeper have been terrific and it’s the bottom line of why they are doing so well.

“I remember from my own playing days at Pittodrie, the importance of a strong defence. A 1-0 or 2-0 victory was common.

“As a player I took satisfaction from a clean sheet in the same way a striker did a goal.

“You can see the three guys at the back feel the same way. Mattie Pollock, Liam Scales and Angus MacDonald have been excellent.”

Roos has been a crucial cog in the Dons’ machine

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos celebrates his side’s 2-o win against Rangers. Image: SNS

Irvine can also recognise the value of a good goalkeeper behind him, too, having played with Theo Snelders – and he sees another one in current Dons custodian Kelle Roos.

The Dons’ winning run has propelled them to within touching distance of a return to Europe and Irvine believes Roos’ contribution has been equally important.

He said: “We shouldn’t ignore the role of Kelle Roos in this.

“Think back to the St Johnstone game a few weeks ago. It was a 1-0 victory and a hard-earned clean sheet not just due to the defence, but also to a terrific late save from the goalkeeper as well.

“But the team in general looks very solid defensively. They’ve given themselves the base to go and build from and win games.”

Simple-but-effective is Aberdeen’s defensive mantra

A back-to-basics, no-nonsense approach is working brilliantly for Robson’s Reds and Irvine believes it was the biggest difference between the Dons and their beaten opponents Rangers on Sunday.

He said: “Look at Rangers – they won 5-2 against St Mirren the week before the Dons game and that’s not convincing for me.

“I’d look at 2-0 or 3-0 as more assured than 5-2 every time.

“If you have lost a couple of goals, but still won, it suggests the control wasn’t quite there in the game.

“Aberdeen have a solid backline and the confidence among everyone involved is clear to see.

“They don’t mess about. They win the ball, play it into the middle and let a team-mate go and create.

“Their first job is to defend and they do it so well.”

Robson deserves huge credit for revival

Irvine cannot explain why Aberdeen have gone from being humiliated in the Scottish Cup and in their two trips to Edinburgh in January to European contenders.

He remains baffled as to what went wrong under former boss Jim Goodwin, but he says it is not hard to see what is going right with Robson in charge.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has guided the Dons to seven straight wins in the Scottish Premiership. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “It’s an incredible turnaround for the team and it really doesn’t make sense to go from one win in 10 games to eight wins from the next 10.

“As an outsider looking in, it seems to me there has to be reasons for how that transformation has happened, but certainly a lot of credit should go to the manager.

“We don’t know why results before were so bad and there has to have been more happening than we know about.

“But it makes what has happened since all the more impressive.

“The contrast with Aberdeen a couple of months ago and the unbelievable run they are on just now is unbelievable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
4
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
5
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
6
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
7
Henry Evans called his local doctor's office and told them he wanted to 'taste human blood'. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man told receptionist he was ‘ready for the kill’ and wanted to ‘taste human…
8
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
9
Konrad Kanski collided with a bus. Image: First
Drink-driver crashed into bus in Aberdeen city centre
10
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Aberdeen councillors vote to keep stadium in beach plans Picture shows; Aberdeen beach stadium plans. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design team, Chris Donnan Date; 01/03/2022; 66bf02f0-2381-4d87-bdea-5a70ec7b215a
‘No talks’ between council and Dons this year as possible beach stadium remains part…

More from Press and Journal

May Day march
May Day March: Workers to rally against services cuts 'for their children's future'
Post Thumbnail
Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass leads Memphis to cup upset in USA
The incident happened next to P&J Live in Stoneywood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Small fire breaks out at building next to P&J Live in Aberdeen through the…
New power line plans are causing controversy
Power lines plan: the case for and against
Stromness ATM
Orkney councillors grant planning permission for second ATM in Stromness
Community B4 Power Companies members including Lyndsey, second from right Ward
Opinion: We want 'just transmission' and evidence of why power lines are needed
Teachers play an important role in safeguarding kids, but they shouldn't have to carry that burden alone (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Caroline Renton: We can work together in the classroom, corridor and community to end…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
Tiger Woods waits to play on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters. Image: AP.
Stephen Gallacher: New fears about Tiger Woods' health make for worrying reading
Items with sentimental value, like crockery, should be added to your will (Image: Natalia Bostan/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Talk about death and plan ahead to make the end easier

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]