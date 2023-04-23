Aberdeen 2-0 Rangers – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons deliver a magnificent seventh successive win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen 2-0 Rangers – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons deliver a magnificent seventh successive win

With seven straight wins Barry Robson has surely done enough to land the Aberdeen managerial position next season and beyond.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Aberdeen secured a magnificent seventh straight Premiership win by overcoming Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie.

The victory extended Aberdeen’s longest winning run since 2015 and moved the in-form Reds five points clear in third spot in the Premiership.

Second half goals from Liam Scales and Bojan Miovski secured a first win for the Dons against Rangers since September 2016.

Aberdeen fans had endured 10 games in the Granite City without witnessing a win against Rangers.

That ended under Barry Robson.

Manager Robson also ended a 14-game run without a win against Rangers, dating back to a 1-0 win at Ibrox on December 2018.

Aberdeen have now secured six clean sheets in their last seven games, all wins.

It is now 467 minutes since Aberdeen conceded a goal.

This victory will further intensify the clamour to confirm Robson as permanent manager beyond the end of this season.

Aberdeen celebrate Liam Scales opening goal against Rangers.  Image: Shutterstock. 

In the 12th minute Leighton Clarkson cleared a 12-yard Alfredo Morelos shot off the line.

Aberdeen had a penalty shout when Duk went down during a challenge with John Souttar but referee Nick Walsh waved play on.

Midway through the first half Borna Barisic hit the outside of the post with a shot.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 48th minute when Scales intercepted a loose pass before unleashing a 35-yard strike that sailed beyond stranded keeper Allan McGregor and into the top far corner.

It was 2-0 in the 56th minute when a magnificent cross from Leighton Clarkson picked out Miovski who netted with a diving header.

Aberdeen supporters during the Premiership clash with Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Talking points

Surely Robson will be Aberdeen manager next season

After delivering seven successive wins to completely turn around the club’s fortunes Barry Robson will surely be Aberdeen manager next season.

Robson has masterminded an incredible revival and the reward must be confirmation of the managerial post beyond the summer.

As things stand the Pittodrie hierarchy have only confirmed Robson will be in the Dons’ dugout until the end of the campaign.

Allan McGregor is beaten by Liam Scales as Aberdeen make it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: SNS.

It has been a prolonged audition for Robson but surely he has done enough to be named permanent replacement for Jim Goodwin.

Robson has transformed a team that seemed destined for a relegation dogfight into a well-oiled winning machine.

A machine that is marching towards a third-place finish.

Not even the most optimistic of Aberdeen supporter could have predicted that as the club were in crisis in January.

Robson has the players fighting for him and the club. He also as a knack for bringing out the best form in players.

After losing 4-0 to Premiership leaders Celtic in February there was a question as to how the Reds under Robson could compete against the big Glasgow two.

John Lundstram and Duk in action. Image: SNS.

They answered that in emphatic style by beating the Ibrox club.

In December the Dons held a 2-1 lead against Rangers in injury time only to completely implode with the loss of two late goals to lose 3-2.

There was never any sense the Reds under Robson would let this win slip after going 2-0 up – even when the board indicated eight minutes of injury time.

The game management from Robson and his squad was too good not to take three points after going ahead.

Aberdeen supporters were singing ‘Super Barry Robson’ throughout the second half.

That says it all.

Ylber Ramadani drives on Dons in Shinnie’s absence

Aberdeen were without influential skipper Graeme Shinnie as he served out the first of a controversial four-match ban.

An appeal against Shinnie’s red card in the 1-o defeat of Ross County was dismissed with midfielder subsequently hit with the hefty suspension.

Aberdeen’s request to have Shinnie’s four-game ban reviewed by a new panel was dismissed by the SFA.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie with fans ahead the Premiership clash with Rangers. . (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Shinnie will also miss the first three post-split games. On the basis of this the Reds will be able to cope without their influential skipper.

Albanian international Ylber Ramadani came in for the suspended Shinnie having missed the win at Ross County due to illness.

Ramadani would have partnered Shinnie in central midfield if the captain was available. Ramadani brought the aggression and drive to midfield.

He tried to bring that midfield bite from the offset and made a driving run from deep in his own box and held off two challenges before being fouled in the seventh minute.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson the Premiership match with Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS. 

In the 38th minute Ramadani embarked on a strong run, again holding off challenges before forcing a near post save from keeper Allan McGregor.

It was Aberdeen’s first shot on target.

Players like Ramadani, Jonny Hayes and Ross McCrorie took on the mantle to bring that drive associated with Shinnie.

The Reds were superb in the second half and won second balls, tackles and imposed their presence on the game.

Liam Scales of Aberdeen scores a goal 1-0 and celebrates. Image: Shutterstock. 

Aberdeen should sign Liam Scales on permanent deal

Centre-back Liam Scales secured his first goal for Aberdeen when his 35-yard left-footed strike sailed beyond keeper Allan McGregor to give the Dons the lead.

Whether or not Scales meant it or, as it looks, it was a cross does not matter.

Scales’ defensive play and will to win the ball in the build up was why the Reds should move to secure him on a permanent contract.

Defender Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Scales chased down a loose ball from James Tavernier in the Rangers’ half to win the ball before it could reach Alfredo Morelos.

The centre-back then immediately tried to turn defence into attack with his delivery that resulted in the goal.

Scales has rediscovered his top form since Barry Robson was appointed manager after a dip in performances in the last few gams under former boss Jim Goodwin.

Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos and Liam Scales of Aberdeen in action. Image: SNS.

The on-loan Celtic centre-back has been at the heart of a defence that has secured six clean sheets in a seven game winning run.

Scales’ loan deal from Celtic expires at the end of the season. He recently confirmed his future is in the hands of his parent club.

Aberdeen tried to sign Scales on a permanent deal last summer.

They should revisit that and try to sign Scales, contracted to Celtic until summer 2025, in the upcoming transfer window.

Talking tactics

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson slightly tweaked his tactics with Ryan Duncan moving into a central role behind Bojan Miovski and Duk.

Duncan operated in the hole between the midfield four and strike partnership.

Robson retained faith in a defensive three of Mattie Pollock, Angus MacDonald and Liam Scales that had secured four successive clean sheets.

Referee watch

Nick Walsh: Referee Walsh rejected a penalty call early in the match when Duk went down from a challenge by John Souttar in the box.

Aberdeen players and supporters were furious that there was no spot kick- but it was the right call by the ref.

However Walsh struggled to fully stamp his authority on the game.

Aberdeen’s Duk goes down under a challenge from John Souttar. Image: SNS.

Player ratings

ABERDEEN (3-4-1-2): Roos 7; Pollock 8, MacDonald 8, Scales 8; McCrorie 7, Ramadani 7, Clarkson 7, Hayes 7; Duncan 7; Miovski 8, Duk 7 (Watkins 87).

Subs not used: Gorter, MacKenzie, Barron, Markanday, Myslovic, Coulson, Kennedy, Bavidge.

RANGERS (4-2-3-1): McGregor 6; Taverier 6, Souttar 6, Davies 6, Barisic 6; Lundstram 7, Raskin 5 (Matondo 64); Tillman 7, Cantwell 6, Sakala 6(Arfield 89); Morelos 6.

Subs not used: McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Hagi,  Kamara, Arfield, King, Lovelace, Rice

Star man

Liam Scales (Aberdeen) – Superb at the back with vital blocks, tackles and headers. Played a pivotal role in a fifth successive clean sheet for the Dons’ granite solid defence.

Also pitched in with the vital opening goal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Liam Scales of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13884039an)
Barry Robson hails 'outstanding' Aberdeen but plays down talk on his own future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie linked with £2m move to Bristol City
Defender Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
'Arise Sir Barry' - Dons fans have their say as Aberdeen beat Rangers at…
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey praises 'admirable' Millie Urquhart as Aberdeen Women youngster earns America move
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in Saturday's 2-0 Premiership win. Image: SNS
Barry Robson demands Aberdeen 'impose ourselves' on Rangers in bid for seventh straight win
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Is Barry Robson ready for his biggest test as Aberdeen manager so…
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes has signed a new contract. Photo by Blair Dingwall/DCT Media
Reds revival under Barry Robson is only just beginning, says Jonny Hayes
Aberdeen pictured with the European Cup Winners' Cup after beating Real Madrid. Photo: SNS
Aberdeen club historian’s verdict on the Dons’ five most important games ahead of 5000th…
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester says he was in 'a bad mental state' when…
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's urgent request for Graeme Shinnie's ban to be reviewed by new panel dismissed…

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Ross County's Keith Watson during the clash with Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Keith Watson: Hearts loss must be a wake-up call for Ross County
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan's coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
Jasmine Mackintosh - the 2023 Helen Holm Women's Scottish Open champion. Image: Scottish Golf.
Aberdeen's Jasmine Mackintosh crowned Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open champion
Runners from across the north and north-east took on Run Balmoral this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Thousands of runners take on Deeside terrain in Run Balmoral 2023
This was the 25th anniversary of the Speyside Stages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Finlay Retson and Paul Beaton claim McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages title
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Game-changer Ewan Loudon thrilled to play part in Brechin late show to win Highland…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll - a vicious rapper and a racist chip van owner
Jon Coltart stalked an Aberdeen Univeristy student and claimed they were married.
Stalker who thought medicine student was his wife to be medically assessed after year-long…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A lorry driver who brandished a wooden baton chased a man outside Asda in Aberdeen as part of a family feud about a missing laptop. Craig Davidson carried out the 'planned and premeditated' attack outside the Garthdee supermarket Picture shows; Craig Davidson. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/04/2023
Lorry driver chased man with wooden baton in feud about missing laptop

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]