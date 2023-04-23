Aberdeen 2-0 Rangers – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons deliver a magnificent seventh successive win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen secured a magnificent seventh straight Premiership win by overcoming Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie.

The victory extended Aberdeen’s longest winning run since 2015 and moved the in-form Reds five points clear in third spot in the Premiership.

Second half goals from Liam Scales and Bojan Miovski secured a first win for the Dons against Rangers since September 2016.

Aberdeen fans had endured 10 games in the Granite City without witnessing a win against Rangers.

That ended under Barry Robson.

Manager Robson also ended a 14-game run without a win against Rangers, dating back to a 1-0 win at Ibrox on December 2018.

Aberdeen have now secured six clean sheets in their last seven games, all wins.

It is now 467 minutes since Aberdeen conceded a goal.

This victory will further intensify the clamour to confirm Robson as permanent manager beyond the end of this season.

In the 12th minute Leighton Clarkson cleared a 12-yard Alfredo Morelos shot off the line.

Aberdeen had a penalty shout when Duk went down during a challenge with John Souttar but referee Nick Walsh waved play on.

Midway through the first half Borna Barisic hit the outside of the post with a shot.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 48th minute when Scales intercepted a loose pass before unleashing a 35-yard strike that sailed beyond stranded keeper Allan McGregor and into the top far corner.

It was 2-0 in the 56th minute when a magnificent cross from Leighton Clarkson picked out Miovski who netted with a diving header.

Talking points

Surely Robson will be Aberdeen manager next season

After delivering seven successive wins to completely turn around the club’s fortunes Barry Robson will surely be Aberdeen manager next season.

Robson has masterminded an incredible revival and the reward must be confirmation of the managerial post beyond the summer.

As things stand the Pittodrie hierarchy have only confirmed Robson will be in the Dons’ dugout until the end of the campaign.

It has been a prolonged audition for Robson but surely he has done enough to be named permanent replacement for Jim Goodwin.

Robson has transformed a team that seemed destined for a relegation dogfight into a well-oiled winning machine.

A machine that is marching towards a third-place finish.

Not even the most optimistic of Aberdeen supporter could have predicted that as the club were in crisis in January.

Robson has the players fighting for him and the club. He also as a knack for bringing out the best form in players.

After losing 4-0 to Premiership leaders Celtic in February there was a question as to how the Reds under Robson could compete against the big Glasgow two.

They answered that in emphatic style by beating the Ibrox club.

In December the Dons held a 2-1 lead against Rangers in injury time only to completely implode with the loss of two late goals to lose 3-2.

There was never any sense the Reds under Robson would let this win slip after going 2-0 up – even when the board indicated eight minutes of injury time.

The game management from Robson and his squad was too good not to take three points after going ahead.

Aberdeen supporters were singing ‘Super Barry Robson’ throughout the second half.

That says it all.

Ylber Ramadani drives on Dons in Shinnie’s absence

Aberdeen were without influential skipper Graeme Shinnie as he served out the first of a controversial four-match ban.

An appeal against Shinnie’s red card in the 1-o defeat of Ross County was dismissed with midfielder subsequently hit with the hefty suspension.

Aberdeen’s request to have Shinnie’s four-game ban reviewed by a new panel was dismissed by the SFA.

Shinnie will also miss the first three post-split games. On the basis of this the Reds will be able to cope without their influential skipper.

Albanian international Ylber Ramadani came in for the suspended Shinnie having missed the win at Ross County due to illness.

Ramadani would have partnered Shinnie in central midfield if the captain was available. Ramadani brought the aggression and drive to midfield.

He tried to bring that midfield bite from the offset and made a driving run from deep in his own box and held off two challenges before being fouled in the seventh minute.

In the 38th minute Ramadani embarked on a strong run, again holding off challenges before forcing a near post save from keeper Allan McGregor.

It was Aberdeen’s first shot on target.

Players like Ramadani, Jonny Hayes and Ross McCrorie took on the mantle to bring that drive associated with Shinnie.

The Reds were superb in the second half and won second balls, tackles and imposed their presence on the game.

Aberdeen should sign Liam Scales on permanent deal

Centre-back Liam Scales secured his first goal for Aberdeen when his 35-yard left-footed strike sailed beyond keeper Allan McGregor to give the Dons the lead.

Whether or not Scales meant it or, as it looks, it was a cross does not matter.

Scales’ defensive play and will to win the ball in the build up was why the Reds should move to secure him on a permanent contract.

Scales chased down a loose ball from James Tavernier in the Rangers’ half to win the ball before it could reach Alfredo Morelos.

The centre-back then immediately tried to turn defence into attack with his delivery that resulted in the goal.

Scales has rediscovered his top form since Barry Robson was appointed manager after a dip in performances in the last few gams under former boss Jim Goodwin.

The on-loan Celtic centre-back has been at the heart of a defence that has secured six clean sheets in a seven game winning run.

Scales’ loan deal from Celtic expires at the end of the season. He recently confirmed his future is in the hands of his parent club.

Aberdeen tried to sign Scales on a permanent deal last summer.

They should revisit that and try to sign Scales, contracted to Celtic until summer 2025, in the upcoming transfer window.

Talking tactics

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson slightly tweaked his tactics with Ryan Duncan moving into a central role behind Bojan Miovski and Duk.

Duncan operated in the hole between the midfield four and strike partnership.

Robson retained faith in a defensive three of Mattie Pollock, Angus MacDonald and Liam Scales that had secured four successive clean sheets.

Referee watch

Nick Walsh: Referee Walsh rejected a penalty call early in the match when Duk went down from a challenge by John Souttar in the box.

Aberdeen players and supporters were furious that there was no spot kick- but it was the right call by the ref.

However Walsh struggled to fully stamp his authority on the game.

Player ratings

ABERDEEN (3-4-1-2): Roos 7; Pollock 8, MacDonald 8, Scales 8; McCrorie 7, Ramadani 7, Clarkson 7, Hayes 7; Duncan 7; Miovski 8, Duk 7 (Watkins 87).

Subs not used: Gorter, MacKenzie, Barron, Markanday, Myslovic, Coulson, Kennedy, Bavidge.

RANGERS (4-2-3-1): McGregor 6; Taverier 6, Souttar 6, Davies 6, Barisic 6; Lundstram 7, Raskin 5 (Matondo 64); Tillman 7, Cantwell 6, Sakala 6(Arfield 89); Morelos 6.

Subs not used: McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Hagi, Kamara, Arfield, King, Lovelace, Rice

Star man

Liam Scales (Aberdeen) – Superb at the back with vital blocks, tackles and headers. Played a pivotal role in a fifth successive clean sheet for the Dons’ granite solid defence.

Also pitched in with the vital opening goal.