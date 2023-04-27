Donna McLean: Talk about death and plan ahead to make the end easier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Donna McLean: Talk about death and plan ahead to make the end easier

As a society, we avoid discussing death, but putting off thinking about the end of your life is a big mistake.

Items with sentimental value, like crockery, should be added to your will (Image: Natalia Bostan/Shutterstock)
Items with sentimental value, like crockery, should be added to your will (Image: Natalia Bostan/Shutterstock)
By Donna McLean

Talking about death makes most of us feel uncomfortable, so we avoid it. Therefore, we avoid planning for it. I’m here to announce that that’s a big mistake.

Your nearest and dearest could be left to make tough, uncomfortable decisions, and potentially find they have an excruciating and expensive legal mess to unpick. I know this from family experience, and, my God, is it stressful.

Why am I thinking about this? Maybe because we’ve experienced two deaths in our family where there was no will and no explicit wishes around end-of-life care.

An old friend died suddenly, only a few weeks ago, at an impossibly young age. Impossibly young for me to confront, because he was younger than me, with kids the same age.  I’ve been in hospital in the last fortnight, for emergency care, not life threatening – thank God – but still scarily unknown.

I’ll put it another way: planning for the end of your life isn’t really about you. Planning for your inevitable death is a gift to the people you care about the most.

I liken it to having a birth plan. When I was pregnant, I had a clear birth plan, and I updated it when things changed – what changed most was my twins had the longest gestation period ever: 40 weeks and a day! Unheard of.

I had to remove the tiny baby clothing and nappies from the hospital bag and refill it as they kept incubating in my enormous belly.

My choices in treatment were limited. I couldn’t have a home birth. But I could choose my pain relief. I could choose who would be present. The atmosphere and environment I wanted. Why should death planning be any different?

Death planning is not only for the wealthy

As well as gleaning from my personal experiences, I spent many hours sitting with people who were dying when I was a young student nurse, and briefly worked in palliative care. Here are some simple, practical tips – not legal or medical advice, just my thoughts after more than half a century on this planet.

Make a will and name the executor. Everyone should have a will, even if they don’t have much money. Trust me on this: it gets messy if you don’t.

Death planning is not only for the wealthy. It’s not just about the monetary value of what you own, it’s also about the feelings and emotions attached to your possessions. Who is going to get that special piece of jewellery, or the wedding china? Believe me, disagreements about something sentimental can cause irreparable cracks in an already strained family after a bereavement.

Name (in writing) the person you trust to take care of everything when you die, the executor. In most cases, this will be a family member. The most important thing is that you have a strong relationship with them.

In the event of an unexpected death, a will helps limit stress for remaining family members (Image: ibragimova/Shutterstock)

Remember, it’s a lot of work to be someone’s executor. (My sister knows that she is mine. Don’t worry, she’s not going to read it first in a column!)

Make an inventory. List everything you own, not just the things that are financially valuable like your house, pension and car, but everything that has some sentimental value: record and book collections, jewellery, paintings. Think about who you want to leave them to.

If you have children, name a guardian for them. Choose carefully, because that person will be responsible for your child’s schooling, healthcare decisions and upbringing. Same goes for your pets: remember that, in law, they are regarded as property.

Your will takes care of what happens after you die. This covers healthcare, medical treatment and ensuring your wishes at the end of your life can be communicated if you are no longer able. You might appoint someone to have power of attorney, so they can make decisions for you if you can’t.

We always think we have more time

Medical advances mean we’ve become great at keeping people alive, but sometimes quality of life can be forgotten. How many times do loved ones have to make difficult and emotional decisions around a hospital bed?

Strained relationships are stretched to their limits when family members disagree about what to do: this is why end-of-life conversations are vital – before it gets to that point.

What kind of care do you want to receive? Would you want maximum pain medication or to retain consciousness? Do you want to be resuscitated? People with young children may want to try every possible treatment, for as long as possible, no matter how painful and exhausting.

Planning for death inevitably makes you think about life

And don’t forget the emotional and spiritual aspects of death. How you want to die is personal, and about much more than just medical care.

Planning for death inevitably makes you think about life. The most common regrets of people who are dying can be distilled to a single thought: we always think we have more time.

Beyond regrets, people come to one common understanding: in the end, love is all that really matters.

Donna McLean is originally from Ayrshire and is a mum of twins, writer and activist

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

A plaque was recently installed at the Powis Gates in Aberdeen, acknowledging that they were paid for using the profits of slavery (Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson)
David Ross: Scotland needs to acknowledge its role in slavery by making reparations
Spring has sprung in the north-east - not that you'd know it (Image: Julia Sudnitskaya/Shutterstock)
James Bream: The weather's not looking good but there's a spring in my step
An Audience with Dame Edna Everage in 1980 (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: In praise of some most memorable put-downs
The planned redevelopment of Aberdeen's beach front could help to reinvent the city's image (Image: mairu10/Shutterstock)
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen has the power to take control of its own reputation
How firmly planted are Scotland's political parties? (Image: Pixelbliss/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Tend to your roots to bloom in Scottish politics
Rehmat's passport photo from when she first came to the UK in 1966
Lindsay Razaq: Staying connected to our roots spurs us on for the future
Scott faces his fears nose-on (Image: Mike Wilkinson/Scotch Malt Whisky Society)
Scott Begbie: I didn't just face my creepy-crawly fears - I ate them
Higher education isn't necessarily for everybody, and that's OK (Image: smolaw/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Early life 'failures' can be a boon rather than a barrier
Humza Yousaf hugs Kate Forbes in the main chamber at Holyrood during the vote for Scotland's new first minister (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
John Ferry: SNP can't pretend their own tartan Toryism isn't already out there
Macaques can cause mischief on the Gibraltar Rock cable cars (Image: Kzenon/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Cable cars in and out of Union Terrace Gardens would be a…

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
4
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
5
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
6
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
7
Henry Evans called his local doctor's office and told them he wanted to 'taste human blood'. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man told receptionist he was ‘ready for the kill’ and wanted to ‘taste human…
8
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
9
Konrad Kanski collided with a bus. Image: First
Drink-driver crashed into bus in Aberdeen city centre
10
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Aberdeen councillors vote to keep stadium in beach plans Picture shows; Aberdeen beach stadium plans. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design team, Chris Donnan Date; 01/03/2022; 66bf02f0-2381-4d87-bdea-5a70ec7b215a
‘No talks’ between council and Dons this year as possible beach stadium remains part…

More from Press and Journal

May Day march
May Day March: Workers to rally against services cuts 'for their children's future'
Post Thumbnail
Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass leads Memphis to cup upset in USA
The incident happened next to P&J Live in Stoneywood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Small fire breaks out at building next to P&J Live in Aberdeen through the…
New power line plans are causing controversy
Power lines plan: the case for and against
Stromness ATM
Orkney councillors grant planning permission for second ATM in Stromness
Community B4 Power Companies members including Lyndsey, second from right Ward
Opinion: We want 'just transmission' and evidence of why power lines are needed
Teachers play an important role in safeguarding kids, but they shouldn't have to carry that burden alone (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Caroline Renton: We can work together in the classroom, corridor and community to end…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
Tiger Woods waits to play on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters. Image: AP.
Stephen Gallacher: New fears about Tiger Woods' health make for worrying reading
To go with story by Ewan Smith. Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie Picture shows; Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Brechin. Supplied by Brechin City Date; Unknown
Kevin Mackie says support has been key as Brechin City get set for promotion…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]