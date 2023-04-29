‘Unbelievable powerhouse’ Duk has everything a modern footballer needs, says Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘Unbelievable powerhouse’ Duk has everything a modern footballer needs, says Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock

Dons defender discusses Aberdeen's in-form forward and the team spirit driving the club's seven-game winning streak

By Sean Wallace
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock has hailed goal hero Duk as an “unbelievable powerhouse” who is the complete modern footballer.

And he insists attacker Duk is as lethal on the Dons’ Cormack Park training pitch as he is in the Premiership.

Centre-back Pollock should know.

He has to mark Duk in training every day and try to stop him scoring.

The 23-year-old has scored six times in a seven game winning run that has elevated Aberdeen to third in the Premiership table.

Signed from Portuguese giants Benfica last season, Duk has hit 18 goals in all competitions.

Duk’s goal-scoring form is attracting attention.

Everton and recently crowned Championship winners Burnley have placed Duk on their radar with the view to a potential summer swoop.

They are just two of a number of English clubs monitoring the striker who is contracted to Pittodrie until summer 2025.

Duk is also reportedly being tracked by Italian Serie A clubs Bologna and Spezia.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Pollock said: “Duk is an unbelievable player and a powerhouse.

“He is a beast and if you tried to mark him in training you would see why I say that.

“Duk is class and a great lad as well.

“I don’t know what he is going to do, I don’t think even he knows what he is going to do either.

“He seems to get out of every situation.

“Duk is strong and quick and has everything a modern football player needs.”

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram and Aberdeen’s Duk in action. Image: SNS.

Duk and Bojan Miovki’s goal threat

Amid mounting speculation surrounding his future, Duk recently indicated he is happy at Aberdeen and in no rush to leave.

Aberdeen are also desperate to retain the goal hero to lead the bid for success next season.

Attacker Duk scored 11 times in 42 appearances for Benfica B in Liga Portugal B.

During his time with Benfica’s U23 side, he netted 18 times in 41 appearances.

However, he never made a first team breakthrough and Aberdeen swooped last summer to give the attacker a platform to shine.

Duk has scored the most headed goals in the Premiership with five.

Of his 16 Premiership goals 10 have been struck by his right foot, with just one on his left.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS

Duk is joint fourth in the Premiership scoring charts with Aberdeen strike partner Bojan Miovski.

North Macedonian international Miovski netted the second goal in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat of Rangers to take his league tally to 16.

Miovski, like Duk, has netted 18 in all competitions.

The Dons strike partnership trail Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic, 23), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts, 21) and Kevin Van Veen (Motherwell, 20) in the Premiership scoring stakes.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring against Kilmarnock with strike partners Bojan Miovski. : Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13863371n)

Pollock said: “Duk and Bojan (Miovski) have been great and Marley (Watkins) can come on and change games.

“I can’t speak highly enough of all the boys, even the ones who don’t make the squad.

“When you go on a pitch with 10 of your best mates that’s a powerful thing.”

Bojan Miovski heads Aberdeen 2-0 in front against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

The belief in keeping clean sheets

It is not only Aberdeen’s attackers that are hitting form.

The defence are also delivering with six clean sheets in the recent seven game winning run.

It is a remarkable turnaround as Aberdeen had secured just six shut-outs in the 23 Premiership games under former boss Jim Goodwin this term.

Pollock, 21, arrived on loan from Championship Watford less than 48 hours after Goodwin was axed on January 28.

Aberdeen also secured centre-back Angus MacDonald, 30, on a short-term deal following his exit from Swindon Town. He has now committed his future to the Dons by signing a two-year deal.

Under the guidance of Barry Robson both Pollock and MacDonald have been at the heart of Aberdeen’s defensive revival.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS

Pollock said: “We believe we can keep clean sheets and if we do the basics well then we can do that.

“Yes, we have rode our luck at times in games but generally we have been very solid.

“We have confidence and are buzzing with what is going on but we have to focus now.

“The gaffer will have us working on things to improve on.”

‘Confidence is massive in football’

Under Robson’s guidance the Reds have risen from the bottom six to sit five points clear in third place.

Aberdeen have a tough post-split run of fixtures with away games against Rangers, Hearts and Premiership leaders Celtic.

The Reds also host Hibs and St Mirren at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock celebrates the 2-0 defeat of Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Pollock said: “We have built up some momentum and hopefully that can continue.

“Confidence is a massive thing in football and it can help get you over the line.

“Win, lose or draw you have to be confident.

“We are on a good run and in a good place.

“All we can do is our jobs and if we keep winning games the league will take care of itself.”

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Barry Robson can start planning for next season after passing Rangers test…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen - 'We are building something special'
3
Post Thumbnail
Hearts v Aberdeen kick-off time changed due to Beyonce gig at Murrayfield
Experienced Aberdeen player Jonny Hayes (left) and Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson on why he lets experienced players run the dressing room
Will Aberdeen enter a colts team into the new fifth-tier Conference League?
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
Aberdeen supporters during the Premiership clash with Rangers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Joe Harper: Magnificent Aberdeen fans making Pittodrie a fortress again
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Loren Campbell on 'positive' environment at Aberdeen thanks to men and women's teams' good…
Willie Miller and the Dons stars in the recording studio in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
When Aberdeen FC launched assault on pop charts with the European Song
Ross McCrorie celebrates at full-time after the 2-0 win over Rangers. Image: SNS.
Paul Hartley talks up former club Bristol City amid interest in Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Shutterstock
Boss Barry Robson on delivering daily reminder to players of winning mentality demanded at…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
4
Lairgandour and Scatraig estate
Highland estate on the market for offers over £6.57m
5
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
6
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
7
CR0042478 Stuart Findlay, Inverness Highland piper John Prendergast arrives home to Inverness Airport after completing the Tour d'Afrique for the Elsie Normington Foundation which involved cycling over 5000miles the length of Africa. John is met by his mother Amanda at the airport. 23rd April '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Emotional reunion at Inverness Airport after cyclist completes 5,400-mile Africa challenge to help Highland…
8
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. First look at Ballater's new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening Picture shows; Fish Shop in Ballater | Marcus Sherry, head chef at Fish Shop. Ballater. Supplied by Artfarm | Fish Shop Date; Unknown
First look inside Ballater’s new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening
9
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen – ‘We are building something special’
3
10
The new Ellon gym will open to the public for a sneak peek this weekend ahead of its official launch next week. Image: Arena Strength and Fitness Gym Date
New Ellon gym rejected by councillors is accidentally approved in blunder… And now it’s…

More from Press and Journal

MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]