Richard Gordon: Barry Robson can start planning for next season after passing Rangers test with top marks

I suggested last week that the encounter with Rangers was the biggest test yet for Barry Robson in the early days of his burgeoning managerial career. Well, he passed it with flying colours!

He kept it simple, adopted the same formation and tactics which have served him well, and off the back of six straight wins, the players obviously had the self-belief which was always going to be required.

They got a bit fortunate in the early stages, and the visitors certainly spurned some big opportunities, but there was further evidence of the defensive solidity which has been seen in the past couple of months, and a clear determination not to concede.

The Dons grew into the game, and from the moment Liam Scales put them ahead with his ‘wonder strike’, there only looked to be one winner.

Much has been written and said about Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock, but Scales was equally impressive last Sunday, and the trio has struck up an understanding which could be valuable in the post-split run-in.

Robson will already be making plans for next season, and the confirmation that MacDonald is to remain at Pittodrie is an excellent move. Having signed a short-term deal in January, MacDonald would have been a free agent in the summer so tying him up on a two-year deal is a real statement of intent.

The other two are, of course, on loan, and still have years to run with their parent clubs, Watford and Celtic respectively. Whether or not business can be done there remains to be seen, but I would certainly expect the question to be asked.

One man who sadly will not be at Pittodrie next season is Leighton Clarkson.

The young midfielder is a class act, and we got another example of his abilities when he expertly set up Bojan Miovski for the Dons’ second goal against Rangers. Not only did Leighton have the vision, but his cross was one of pinpoint accuracy, and it takes a special talent to pull that off.

As things stand, I would think it unlikely he has an immediate future with Liverpool, but I could certainly see him going out on loan again as they continue to monitor his progress. I fear however they might want that to be at a higher profile club down south.

Aberdeen fans should enjoy him for as long as they can when the top six battle resumes next weekend.

There was the usual moaning across the board when the fixtures were released, and the Dons have been handed a tough stretch to finish off, with a third trip of the campaign to Celtic Park.

It was interesting to note in the Q&A issued at the same time that the SPFL admitted precedence is given to what they called the ‘big city derbies’.

In other words, neither Celtic nor Rangers will ever be asked to visit their rivals three times. We all knew that to be the case, but for the governing body to state that some clubs are given more prominence than others when drawing up the matches, is quite alarming.

I fully appreciate that putting together the post-split fixtures is a tricky proposition, but it would be made easier if the SPFL wasn’t bending over backwards to appease those two clubs in particular.

Dodds could be manager of the year

By late tomorrow afternoon, we will know the line-up for this season’s Scottish Cup final.

I will be on duty for the BBC for the second of the ties, presenting the radio coverage of the encounter between Celtic and Rangers, and that game will inevitably attract way more attention than today’s lunchtime meeting of underdogs Caley Thistle and Falkirk.

Having seen a lot of Inverness this season, I would anticipate them having enough to see off their League One rivals, and that would cap a remarkable campaign for Billy Dodds.

Doddsy has been under a bit of pressure at times this season, unfairly so given the extensive casualty list he had to endure for months, and despite that, still has a very good chance of making the play-offs.

Throw in a cup final appearance, and he has got to be up there among the candidates for manager of the year.