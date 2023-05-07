Furious Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hits out at lack of VAR review for challenge on Duk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Furious Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hits out at lack of VAR review for challenge on Duk

Vice-captain Ross McCrorie missed the 1-0 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox after undergoing hernia surgery.

By Sean Wallace
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) blocks Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) blocks Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson questioned why VAR wasn’t used on a potential Dons penalty claim in the 1-0 loss at Rangers.

The Reds were left to regret two missed first-half chances by star striker Duk who recently scooped the club’s player of the year award.

However Robson was frustrated  there was no VAR check when Duk was brought down at the edge of the box by Connor Goldson in the first half.

Goldson bundled the Cape Verde international to the pitch with the clash tied at 0-0 but referee John Beaton did not award a foul.

Robson wants to know why there was no VAR review on such a key moment.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 1-0 defeat against Rangers. Image: SNS.

He said: “In the first half is it a penalty or a free-kick outside the box?

“I don’t know but it’s one or the other.

“Where was VAR? Did anyone see it?

“Was it in the building today?

“I’m being serious, was it? Where was VAR?”

Asked if he talked with referee Beaton to raise his concerns, Robson said: “No. We are not allowed to do that either.

“I’m being serious.”

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes during the match with Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen regret missed chances

Aberdeen’s red-hot winning streak finally ended courtesy of a volleyed goal from Todd Cantwell in the 64th minute.

It halted the Dons’ seven-game winning run, the club’s longest sequence of victories since 2015.

The Reds were also gunning for back-to-back wins against Rangers having recently beaten them 2-0 at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen had two glorious opportunities in the opening 45 minutes to go ahead at Ibrox, but both were spurned by Duk.

The 23-year-old has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season.

That form saw him complete a clean sweep of the club’s player of the year awards just three days before the Ibrox clash.

However, Duk had a 12-yard shot saved by Robby McCrorie and then chipped over from 20 yards when one-on-one with the keeper.

Rangers’ Robby McCrorie makes a save to deny Aberdeen’s Duk in the first half at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “In the first half we should have scored a couple of goals.

“We had two brilliant chances to go a couple of goals up on Rangers.

“You have those two unbelievable one-on-one chances in the first half.

“You need to take them wherever you are, not just when you come to Ibrox.”

Rangers’ Todd Cantwell celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

McCrorie undergoes hernia surgery

Aberdeen were minus midfielder/wing-back Ross McCrorie for the Ibrox clash.

Robson confirmed McCrorie has undergone surgery on a hernia problem.

He said: “He had a hernia injury so we had surgery but we are hoping to have him back pretty quick.”

Robson was confirmed as permanent manager recently when penning a two-year contract to lead the club until at least the end of the 2024-25 season.

Despite the winning streak ending Aberdeen remain in pole position to finish third in the Premiership.

The Dons did not lose any ground on fourth-placed Hearts who lost 2-0 to Premiership champions Celtic.

Aberdeen are five points ahead of Hearts with four post-split games remaining this season.

Rangers’ Todd Cantwell (L) and Aberdeen’s Duk battle for the ball at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “In the second half it was a poor goal to concede from us a set-play.

“I know Rangers had a couple of chances in the first-half with Kelle (Roos) making some good saves.

“But in the second half Kelle didn’t have a save to make.

“Rangers moved the ball about, as they do.

“There is the financial might and all the rest of it with the Old Firm and what they have.

“But I thought we were structurally very good and looked like we could open them up quickly at times.

“On another day it could have been a much different result.”

