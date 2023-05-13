Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Archie Mair is the shoot-out hero as Notts County secure Football League return

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Archie Mair was the hero as Notts County beat Chesterfield in a Wembley penalty shoot-out to end a four-year absence from the English Football League.

Mair, on loan from Norwich and sent on in the final minute of extra time for the spot-kick contest, denied Darren Oldaker and Jeff King with full-length saves as County won 4-3 on penalties after the game had been drawn 2-2 after 120 minutes.

Macaulay Langstaff, Ruben Rodrigues, Jodi Jones and Cedwyn Scott were successful from the spot for County, the latter achieving redemption having missed from 12 yards in the promotion showdown with Wrexham last month.

Andrew Dallas’ early penalty seemed set to signal more end-of-season misery for County before John Bostock equalised with just two minutes left on the clock.

Paul Cook’s Chesterfield quickly regained the lead in extra time with Armando Dobra’s superb curling effort worthy of winning any cup final, but Rodrigues’ equaliser 12 minutes from time sent the game to penalties.

The decision to send on Mair as a late substitute proved a masterstroke as he produced two excellent saves.

It was promotion delight at last for County who were relegated from the EFL in 2019 and have contested the National League play-offs in every campaign since.

Luke Williams’ side had finished 23 points clear of Chesterfield at the end of a regular season in which they had pushed champions Wrexham all the way.

Big save from substitute keeper Archie Mair in the shootout! 👐 pic.twitter.com/TMAASukgj0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 13, 2023

Mair, who is from Turriff, moved to Norwich City from Aberdeen in July 2019. The 22-year-old has represented Scotland at under-21, under-19 and under-17 level.

When asked if he expected to come off the bench for a shootout, Mair said: “I had an idea it might happen.

“I was ready. Tom Weal (the Notts County goalkeeping coach) had everything written out. I knew where to go for every pen.

“It was just amazing.”

"The party isn't going to be tonight… It's going to be tonight, tomorrow night, the day after and probably for a week!" 🕺 Cerwyn Scott & Archie Mair speak following their dramatic promotion to the Football League… 🎙️ @Becky_Ives_ pic.twitter.com/wwjYyuiVi6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 13, 2023