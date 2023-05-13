Malky Mackay credits Ross County’s calmness in relegation battle after win over Dundee United moves them off bottom spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay credits Ross County’s calmness in relegation battle after win over Dundee United moves them off bottom spot

The Staggies triumphed 3-1 at Tannadice, courtesy of Jordan White's hat-trick.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay believes Ross County are reaping the benefits of showing no fear in their battle for Premiership survival.

The Staggies moved off the foot of the table, courtesy of their 3-1 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

It was County’s second successive triumph, which moves them two points clear of bottom-placed United.

The Dingwall men will aim to keep up their 100% post-split record when they make the trip to Motherwell next weekend.

Kilmarnock, in 10th spot, are only a point further ahead, while ninth-placed St Johnstone are also within reach.

Despite County going into the split four points adrift at the bottom, Mackay feels his players have shown a calm and assured approach to their situation.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “We are in this position and we have to make sure we take the game to the opposition.

“There’s a calmness but an intensity about them in training.

“We are team who don’t look fearful in this situation and that’s the way you have to be.

“We need to be like that, and really test teams as much as we can.

“I have a terrific group of professionals. Despite where we are right now, people will think we are down in the doldrums and it’s done and dusted.

“In the training ground they are good people who work hard and there’s a real focus now going to Fir Park.”

Staggies had to rise to Tannadice occasion

Jordan White’s hat-trick secured the victory for County on Tayside, the first of which coming within the opening minute.

Jordan White celebrates his hat-trick against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Although Jamie McGrath equalised from the penalty spot, Mackay was thrilled with the way his side managed the game in front of a bumper Tannadice crowd.

He added: “We knew we had to start fast, knowing there was going to be 10,000 fans and the intensity that could bring for Dundee United.

“If you get caught up in that, they can end up pegging you back for the first 15 or 20 minutes.

“Coming out there was tangerine everywhere, it was a beautiful day with every stand full. It was like harking back to the old days at Tannadice, it was terrific to see.

“We had to handle that intensity, stay calm and make them defend.

“After a minute or so we got the first goal and it was pretty nip and tuck after that. We had to endure a little bit of pressure as the first half went on. They got their penalty and I thought they came back into it.

“At half-time I asked them to raise the energy levels and give what they gave against Livingston.

“They did that to a man – they were excellent. We got our goals and could have scored another couple.”

Defence stood tall to United’s threat

Mackay was equally praiseworthy of his team’s defending on the day, with Connor Randall partnering Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti in a back three after Keith Watson was ruled out through injury.

Alex Iacovitti celebrates Ross County’s win over Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.

The Staggies boss said: “I was delighted with the centre halves. Steven Fletcher is a fantastic player but we kept him away from goal.

“The back three were experienced and to a man, I’d have every one of them in the trenches with me all day long.

“We have had injuries so to get the experienced ones, the toughened warriors, in your team gives you so much.

“United threw everyone on at the end, I don’t know what shape it was by the end, but we stood up to it.”

