Malky Mackay credits Ross County’s calmness in relegation battle after win over Dundee United moves them off bottom spot

Malky Mackay believes Ross County are reaping the benefits of showing no fear in their battle for Premiership survival.

The Staggies moved off the foot of the table, courtesy of their 3-1 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

It was County’s second successive triumph, which moves them two points clear of bottom-placed United.

The Dingwall men will aim to keep up their 100% post-split record when they make the trip to Motherwell next weekend.

Kilmarnock, in 10th spot, are only a point further ahead, while ninth-placed St Johnstone are also within reach.

Despite County going into the split four points adrift at the bottom, Mackay feels his players have shown a calm and assured approach to their situation.

He said: “We are in this position and we have to make sure we take the game to the opposition.

“There’s a calmness but an intensity about them in training.

“We are team who don’t look fearful in this situation and that’s the way you have to be.

“We need to be like that, and really test teams as much as we can.

“I have a terrific group of professionals. Despite where we are right now, people will think we are down in the doldrums and it’s done and dusted.

“In the training ground they are good people who work hard and there’s a real focus now going to Fir Park.”

Staggies had to rise to Tannadice occasion

Jordan White’s hat-trick secured the victory for County on Tayside, the first of which coming within the opening minute.

Although Jamie McGrath equalised from the penalty spot, Mackay was thrilled with the way his side managed the game in front of a bumper Tannadice crowd.

He added: “We knew we had to start fast, knowing there was going to be 10,000 fans and the intensity that could bring for Dundee United.

“If you get caught up in that, they can end up pegging you back for the first 15 or 20 minutes.

“Coming out there was tangerine everywhere, it was a beautiful day with every stand full. It was like harking back to the old days at Tannadice, it was terrific to see.

“We had to handle that intensity, stay calm and make them defend.

“After a minute or so we got the first goal and it was pretty nip and tuck after that. We had to endure a little bit of pressure as the first half went on. They got their penalty and I thought they came back into it.

“At half-time I asked them to raise the energy levels and give what they gave against Livingston.

“They did that to a man – they were excellent. We got our goals and could have scored another couple.”

Defence stood tall to United’s threat

Mackay was equally praiseworthy of his team’s defending on the day, with Connor Randall partnering Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti in a back three after Keith Watson was ruled out through injury.

The Staggies boss said: “I was delighted with the centre halves. Steven Fletcher is a fantastic player but we kept him away from goal.

“The back three were experienced and to a man, I’d have every one of them in the trenches with me all day long.

“We have had injuries so to get the experienced ones, the toughened warriors, in your team gives you so much.

“United threw everyone on at the end, I don’t know what shape it was by the end, but we stood up to it.”