Richard Gordon: VAR must be better next season after a controversial start in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: VAR must be better next season after a controversial start in Scotland

Video assistant referees have only added to the confusion over decisions, writes columnist Richard Gordon.

Referee Colin Steven checks the VAR screen before sending off Andy Considine. Image: Shutterstock.
Referee Colin Steven checks the VAR screen before sending off Andy Considine. Image: Shutterstock.
By Richard Gordon

Steven Naismith this week became the latest Premiership manager to voice his concerns and frustrations over the way VAR is being implemented in the Scottish top-flight.

His comments were entirely understandable!

They followed the sending-off of Hearts midfielder Peter Haring for what everyone could see was nothing more than a trip on St Mirren’s Mark O’Hara last weekend. The referee, David Dickinson, immediately brandished a red card; patently the wrong decision.

That was bad enough, but worse was to follow when his video back-up team, having studied the footage, endorsed the call, and failed to recommend he review it. It was as ‘clear and obvious’ an error as we have seen all season long.

Thankfully, the independent panel upheld the appeal, and the card was downgraded to yellow, but that doesn’t begin to explain why the red was not immediately reversed on the day.

It is just the latest in a long line of inexplicable decisions that have somehow slipped through the VAR net since its introduction last autumn.

Haring was the second player in the last month to have such a punishment overturned, following Hibernian’s James Jeggo, sent off in equally baffling circumstances against St Johnstone, only to have the panel dismiss the officials’ match day verdict.

Earlier in the campaign, Tony Watt became the first player to be sent off by the referee, have that call ratified by VAR, but to then be admonished upon appeal.

Referee David Munro looks at the VAR monitor for a potential penalty for a challenge by Marshall on Duk. Image: SNS.

Thank goodness that route is still available, but it really should not be required, particularly when the VAR team has access to countless video replays, and the time it takes on many occasions for them to come to a conclusion.

Quite apart from those instances, there has been a string of incomprehensible decisions throughout the season, many arising from the application of the handball law, with some alarming inconsistencies.

Plenty penalties have been given for what were clearly inadvertent transgressions – if they were even that – but when Andy Considine all but juggled the ball in the box against Kilmarnock in March, VAR did not intervene, leaving Derek McInnes understandably bemused.

A step too VAR?

It is not just handball that has caused an issue, there have been further examples of ridiculous decision-making most weeks, and they could have serious repercussions for clubs, particularly those at the foot of the table.

Dundee United are currently bottom, and they only have themselves to blame, but their cause was not helped by the awarding of a phantom penalty for St Mirren at Tannadice, when Curtis Main somehow lost his balance. That was another clear example of VAR failing to offer the necessary support to the on-field referee.

I accept that allowances had to be made initially as the new technology bedded-in, and those charged with implementing it got used to its demands, but it has now been in place for seven months, and the problems have continued.

There has been talk of specialist VAR officials being brought in, and that might help, but whatever they do, the authorities are going to have to work hard to regain the confidence of the clubs and the paying public.

As it stands, although those in charge will not admit it publicly, VAR has not performed as it should have done.

I hope steps are taken over the summer to rectify that for next season.

Dons right to say no to B teams

I was delighted to learn this week the Dons had rejected an invitation to join the proposed Conference League.

The plan is an abomination, one which effectively relegates the majority of Lowland and Highland League clubs at a stroke, and will do next to nothing for the overall good of our game.

It has been driven by Celtic and Rangers, the suggestion being it will better prepare their youngsters for first team football. Even if those players were to improve as a result, how many would realistically ever be given a chance at either? Few, if any.

It was also good to see Aberdeen acknowledge their long relationships with Junior and Highland clubs, and express the desire not to harm those.

The loan market makes complete sense for the Dons and will offer their young stars competitive first team action, without the financial drain of paying to join the Conference.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]