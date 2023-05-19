Livingston captain Nicky Devlin looks set to be announced as Aberdeen’s first summer signing

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen look set to announce Livingston full-back and captain Nicky Devlin as their first summer signing.

The Dons had previously been linked to the 29-year-old, who is out of contract with the Lions this summer.

Other Premiership outfits and the clubs south of the border were understood to be vying Devlin’s signature.

However, a picture leaked on social media, suggests Devlin has now penned a pre-contract agreement to join the Reds once the season concludes.