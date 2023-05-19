Livingston captain Nicky Devlin looks set to be announced as Aberdeen’s first summer signing Devlin, 29, had previously been linked with the Dons and a social media picture appears to show a pre-contract agreement has been reached. By Ryan Cryle May 19 2023, 4.40pm Share Livingston captain Nicky Devlin looks set to be announced as Aberdeen’s first summer signing Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5750332/livingston-captain-nicky-devlin-looks-set-to-be-announced-as-aberdeens-first-summer-signing/ Copy Link 0 comment Nicky Devlin, left, and Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie in action. Image: SNS [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen look set to announce Livingston full-back and captain Nicky Devlin as their first summer signing. The Dons had previously been linked to the 29-year-old, who is out of contract with the Lions this summer. Other Premiership outfits and the clubs south of the border were understood to be vying Devlin’s signature. However, a picture leaked on social media, suggests Devlin has now penned a pre-contract agreement to join the Reds once the season concludes. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
