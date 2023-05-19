‘Save our Mearns’: Residents unite to fight SSEN substation plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Save our Mearns’: Residents unite to fight SSEN substation plans

Residents across the peaceful and tranquil Mearns countryside are protesting against the proposals.

By Cameron Roy
Paul Mitchell has been a key campaigner to prevent the building of substations in the Mearns countryside. Image: Paul Mitchell.
A community’s battle against plans for one of the largest substations in northern Europe is stepping up.

Residents of the Mearns are fighting SSEN’s plans for two substations at Fiddes and Tealing, which form part of a project for a new overhead line between Kintore and Tealing.

They believe the development will “ruin” the tranquility and look of the countryside – made famous by Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Sunset Song.

Now they have banded together to fight the proposals through the Save Our Mearns group on Facebook.

A meeting will be held by the group on May 27 at Westerton Farmers and a JustGiving page has also been launched to cover costs of promoting the effort. Leaflets will also be handed out at Fettercairn Gala tomorrow.

The proposals involve building substations similar to the Blackhillock substation near Keith. Image: DC Thomson.

Public unhappy with consultations

SSEN insist the proposals are necessary to enable the connection of renewable energy to fight against climate change.

The substation at Fiddes will be around 2,300ft by 2,300ft, or 120 acres, the same size as the Blackhillock substation near Keith – which was the largest substation in the UK when it was built in 2019.

As part of the planning process, SSEN has held a number of public consultations.

The company said 597 people turned up across six events.

But many residents have expressed concerns the meetings were more of a “box-ticking exercise” and claimed the very detailed plans made it look like SSEN’s decision has already been made.

SSEN talks through its plans for the east coast here:

Plans will spoil Sunset Song Country

Geophysical advisor Paul Mitchell, who has lived at his home Sunset Clouds at Little Barras with his wife Kerry since 2005, attended a consultation and was left unsatisifed.

The 57-year-old’s house is only 2,000ft away from a proposed substation. Its name was inspired by Grassic Gibbon’s novels Cloud Howe and Sunset Song.

Mr Mitchell is concerned about the impact the development will have on his home, but also the wider area – including Bloomfield Steading, Grassic Gibbon’s former home which is now run as a holiday home by Dorothy and Bill Clark.

Mr Mitchell said: “I think it is a real shame, Bloomfield has real cultural significance.

Bloomfield Steading attracts those looking for a classic quiet countryside retreat. Image: Dorothy Clark.

“As far as I understand it was the land in front of that house which inspired the book, and it will have to be levelled for the site.

“It will become and industrial landscape instead of a rural landscape.”

The peaceful countryside in front of Bloomfield Steading is thought to have inspired the book Sunset Song. Image: Dorothy Clark.

Why are the Mearns residents concerned about the substation plans?

Alongside the noise and the loss of cultural heritage, Mr Mitchell has put together a list of concerns on behalf of the Mearns residents, including:

  • Loss of property value: The substations will dominate the outlook of dozens of properties and homeowners are worried their houses have just become “unsellable”. But SSEN says no compensation will be provided.
  • Poor communication from SSEN: Many residents have said they have only found out through word of mouth, and councillors and MSPs were unaware of the plans when notified – despite SSEN stating they had already been informed.
  • Impact on wildlife: The Mearns valley is home to endangered birds the Corn Buntin, as well as legally protected Badgers.

What does SSEN say about the Mearns substation objections?

An SSEN Transmission spokesman said: “SSEN Transmission is obligated by licence to deliver a network in the north of Scotland the enables renewable energy generation and ultimately helps the Scottish and UK Governments achieve their ambitious net zero targets.

“That includes building infrastructure like the proposed high-voltage substation in the Mearns.

SSEN plan to build the infrastructure over the next seven years.
“We do, however, understand and appreciate the concerns of the communities that will be impacted by the works, and we’re committed to working constructively to find a solution that works best for all stakeholders.

“The development will be undertaken with biodiversity and protection of the natural habitat as a priority – whilst also providing a significant economic boost to the area.”

All feedback on the proposals will conclude on June 9. According to SSEN proposals, the substations will be constructed by 2030.

