‘Angry’ Aberdeen boss Barry Robson slates 5-0 loss at Celtic as ‘unacceptable’ and warns there can be no repeat next season

Dons manager admits he doesn't know if Ross McCrorie will be at Pittodrie next season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen during the 5-0 loss at Celtic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen during the 5-0 loss at Celtic. Image: SNS.

Furious Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has slated the 5-0 hammering at Celtic as “unacceptable” and warned there can be no repeat next season.

Robson admits he was left “angry” by the Dons’ performance against the Hoops in the final game of the season.

He said it “was a game too far” for his Reds side who had already secured a third-placed finish and European qualification before the clash at Parkhead.

Although angered at the heavy loss Robson also looked beyond the dire 90 minutes show in Glasgow where the Dons failed to muster a single shot at goal.

He praised his Reds for finishing third.

Robson also said he was unsure if vice-captain Ross McCrorie will be at Pittodrie next season.

Aberdeen and Bristol City are locked in talks over a potential £2 million summer move for the 25-year-old.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates scoring to make it 2-0.
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates scoring to make it 2-0. Photo SNS

Robson said: “I’m angry.

“It looks like it was a game too far for us today.

“We have really squeezed everything we could out of the group.

“After all the emotions of Wednesday night we got more tired and tired as the game went on with boys suffering cramp and pulling hamstrings.

“However it is still a reminder for the players that I will not accept that.

“As good as they have been and the praise that they have had, next season we need to be better than that.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the clash against Celtic.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the clash against Celtic. Photo SNS

‘They are brilliant boys and have worked hard’

Aberdeen had already secured third place and Euro qualification with a 3-0 win against St Mirren on Wednesday.

Premiership champions Celtic were presented with the league trophy at the end of the match.

Any hope of ruining the Hoops’ title party evaporated when Kyogo Furuhashi netted a first half double.

Celtic's Oh Hyeon-gyu celebrates after scoring to make it 5-0 against Aberdeen.
Celtic’s Oh Hyeon-gyu celebrates after scoring to make it 5-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

A powerful Carl Starfelt header made it 3-0 for the Hoops.

Then salt was rubbed in Aberdeen’s raw wounds when Oh Hyeon-gyu scored a late double.

Robson said: “It is hard for me when they have given so much and been so good.

“They are brilliant boys and have worked hard.

“My players have given everything but it just looked like a game too much for us – and it was.

“They tried, they fought and they hung in.

“Structurally we looked good but you also have to give Celtic some credit.

“Their players turned up.

“Ange (Postecoglou) has probably had a go at them and they have actually fired into gear against us.

“It is frustrating for me.”

Celtic's Reo Hatate and Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie.
Celtic’s Reo Hatate and Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

Remember the rise to finish third

Aberdeen were in the bottom six and 10 points behind then third-placed Hearts when Robson took on the managerial role in late January.

He masterminded a remarkable rise up the table to seal third.

Within that resurgence the Reds racked up a seven-game winning streak.

Away from the raw emotions of the heavy Parkhead loss, Robson praised his squad for their efforts under him this season.

He also believes supporters will look beyond the 5-0 loss at where Aberdeen were in January –and where they are now.

Graeme Shinnie and Alistair Johnston in action.
Graeme Shinnie and Alistair Johnston in action. Photo SNS

Robson said: “As frustrated as I am right now I still have to remember how good they have been.

“I think the fans will remember that as well.

“I am really pleased with where we finished as a club this season.

“We can’t forget that. That is important but it was really frustrating today.”

Celtic's Liel Abada in action against Aberdeen.
Celtic’s Liel Abada in action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Uncertainty over McCrorie’s future

Robson also confirmed he is unsure if midfielder/defender McCrorie will be at Aberdeen next season.

Aberdeen and Bristol City have held talks over a potential £2m summer transfer to the Championship club.

McCrorie has three years left on his Dons contact.

Greg Taylor and Ross McCrorie in action.
Greg Taylor and Ross McCrorie in action. Image: SNS.

Asked if the loss at Celtic could be McCrorie’s final game, Robson said: “I don’t know. We will have to wait and see.

“There is a lot of speculation surrounding a lot of players.

“Until anything comes out through the proper channels from the club I can’t tell you anything on that.”

