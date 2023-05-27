Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons suffer heavy loss in the final game of the season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s rebuilding for a two-pronged fight on the European and domestic front can begin now that the curtain has closed the season.

That it closed with a 5-0 hammering will be a cause of real frustration for manager Barry Robson.

It was a chastening day for the Dons who failed to muster a single shot at goal and had only 24 % of possession.

In contrast Celtic had 20 shots, eight on target and 76% of the ball.

However the job had already been done for Aberdeen in beating St Mirren four days earlier to confirm a third-placed finish.

Ultimately it was pride at stake and nothing more for the Dons in Glasgow.

Aberdeen could take no pride from this hammering.

The Dons looked tired and in his post match interview boss Barry Robson admitted it was “a game too far” for his team.

This could be the final bow for many Aberdeen players with permanent or loan deals now expired – and they will have exited on a low.

Three players with loan deals up started at Parkhead – Graeme Shinnie (Wigan), Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool) and Mattie Pollock (Watford).

Striker Marley Watkins, whose permanent deal will end, started.

Now that the season is over Aberdeen’s summer rebuild will ramp up.

The Dons aim to secure Shinnie, Clarkson and Liam Scales (Celtic) for next season.

Centre-back Scales, on loan from Celtic, was ineligible to play against his parent club.

Aberdeen are set to have Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin for next season as he has agreed a two-year deal.

Aberdeen have also targeted a summer swoop for Go Ahead Eagles centre-back Jay Idzes.

Celtic racked up a seventh straight league defeat of Aberdeen.

The Hoops went ahead in the 27 minutes when Kyogo Furuhashi turned sharply in the box to open up space before firing a magnificent 12 yard drive beyond Roos.

It was 2-0 in the 32nd minute courtesy of an uncharacteristic error from Roos who had been excellent until that point.

A drive from Callum McGregor was parried out by Roos and Furuhashi pounced to fire in from the centre of the penalty area.

Carl Starfelt headed home to make it 3-0 in the 78th minute.

Oh Hyeon-Gyu made it 4-0 with a header in the 82nd minute before netting again in injury time with a right-footed drive.

Talking points

Signing Clarkson and Shinnie must be the priority

Aberdeen’s main priority in the summer transfer window should be pushing through deals to sign Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie.

The loan deals for inspirational captain Shinnie and playmaker Clarkson have both expired now the season is over.

Shinnie is the engine room, the drive and passion of the Dons whilst Clarkson brings the magic spark to turn a game.

The leadership of Shinnie and creativity of Clarkson in midfield are both fundamental to making Aberdeen tick.

Ultimately they couldn’t stop Celtic over-running the show at Parkhead, but they have been so key in securing third.

Losing them would be a major loss. Signing them both for next season a massive boost.

Aberdeen are actively pushing to get both signed.

If Aberdeen could land a £5 million UEFA cash bonus by entering the Europa League it would help finance bids to land Shinnie and Clarkson.

Aberdeen are keen to sign England U20 international Clarkson on a permanent deal.

However, if they cannot agree a permanent deal with Liverpool, the Dons they are also open to bringing Clarkson back on loan.

Clarkson operated in the centre of midfield at Parkhed and did his utmost in a bid to influence the game.

However he could not bring the magic and game changing vision at Parkhead that he has shown during his loan spells.

Clarkson has pitched in with nine assists and five goals from the central midfield role but couldn’t add to that against Celtic.

It was a frustrating day in Glasgow for Clarkson – but securing him on a permanent deal or loan for next season is crucial.

An example of his vision was shown as early as the eighth minute when Clarkson fired a sublime cross-field free-kick 35 yards directly to the foot of Jonny Hayes on the other side of the pitch.

It immediately opened up play and was indicative of his game vision and awareness of the space on the pitch and team-mates positions.

Aberdeen also hope to secure captain Graeme Shinnie on a permanent deal from Wigan Athletic now that his loan deal has expired.

Shinnie has a year left on his contract with Wigan who were recently relegated to League One.

Wigan are open to selling Shinnie but it would take a six figure fee to land him.

Aberdeen’s Parkhead hoodoo strikes again

Thankfully Aberdeen had tied up a third-placed finish and European qualification before this hammering at Parkhead.

It will be a huge relief to the Dons and the club’s supporters that the only thing riding on this match in Glasgow was pride.

The pressure was off to an extent because the Reds had already done the job of securing third and Europe by beating St Mirren 3-0.

If Aberdeen needed to get a win or draw in the final game of the season to finish third this would have been a disastrous day.

Aberdeen lost 4-0 on their previous visit to Parkhead, only Robson’s third game in charge as manager.

Remarkably the Dons had conceded just three goals in the 11 games since then.

But the defence was left wanting as they were hit for five against Celtic..

There can be no complaints about the scoreline from the Dons with Celtic having 18 shots at goal. Aberdeen had no shots.

Aberdeen’s third placed finish has been primarily based around their home form.

This was the 14th away game the Reds have lost in the Premiership this season.

It is the most league defeats Aberdeen have suffered on the road since the 1999-00 season when they finished bottom.

Dons boss Barry Robson opted not to name those that will exit Pittodrie out of respect for the players. The departures will be confirmed this week.

Striker Marley Watkins is set to go out of contract and has had limited game time.

He has started two of the last three games but that was due to injuries to Bojan Miovski and Duk.

The 2-1 loss at Hearts on May 20 was Watkins’ first start of the year.

Vice-captain Ross McCrorie has, however, been a regular first team starter.

Of his 115 appearances for the Dons, 114 have been starts. However Aberdeen are in talks with Bristol City over a potential £2 million summer move for McCrorie.

Versatile McCrorie has three years left on his Pittodrie deal.

Winger Matty Kennedy’s contract will also expire. He was on the bench.

Loan deals up for Clarkson, Shinnie, Scales, Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough), Jay Gorter (Ajax), Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Roverss), Patrik Myslovic (MSK Zilina) and Mattie Pollock (Watford) are all up.

Rivals today, but Dons need Celtic to win the Scottish Cup

Aberdeen gave league champions Celtic a guard of honour prior to kick-off as a mark of respect on the day they were presented with the Premiership trophy.

After a slump with just one point from the previous three Premiership games Celtic rediscovered their form against Aberdeen.

Although disappointed to finish the season with a hammering, Aberdeen will be hoping Celtic recreate that winning form at Hampden next weekend.

Thankfully for Aberdeen the third-placed finish and European qualification had already been secured prior to facing Celtic.

However Aberdeen’s European fate ultimately lies in the hands of Celtic.

If Celtic beat Inverness Caley Thistle at Hampden to lift the national title it will open up a world of European rewards for the Dons.

Aberdeen will receive a £5 million Euro cash boost and European group stage football until mid December.

Should Celtic win the Scottish Cup the Dons will enter the Europa League at the play-off stage, just one two-legged tie from the lucrative group stages.

Qualification for the Europa League group stages brings a £3.2 m UEFA prize payment and continental action until December 14.

Other bonuses such as coefficient payments and broadcast revenue would push that figure up to around £5m.

Should they lose the play-off there is the fallback of parachuting into the group stages of the Conference League – with a £2.8m prize and five months of Euro action.

However if Inverness Caley Thistle win the Scottish Cup it all changes.

Should the Highlanders triumph at Hampden the Dons will enter the Conference League at the third qualifying round.

Which is why Celtic’s Scottish Cup final was infinitely more important to the Dons than their clash with the Hoops at Parkhead in the Premiership season closer.

As disappointing as this loss was Celtic’s match at Hampden next weekend holds infinitely more importance for the Reds.

Talking tactics

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson made two enforced changes to the starting XI that defeated St Mirren 3-0 to secure a third placed finish and European qualification.

Centre-back Liam Scales was ineligible due to the terms of his loan agreement from parent club Celtic.

Aberdeen have made a move to secure Scales, contracted to the Hoops until summer 2025, on a permanent deal for next season.

Striker Bojan Miovski, who has netted 18 goals this season, was ruled out with an ankle injury suffered against St Mirren.

Miovski was stretchered off and scans confirmed there was no break.

The North Macedonian international will see a specialist on Monday for further assessment.

Jack MacKenzie was drafted in at left-sided centre-back in a back three.

Striker Marley Watkins replaced Miovski in a front-two alongside Duk.

Robson retained a 3-5-2 formation. It was effectively five at the back for most of the first half as the Dons sat back.

Referee watch

Alan Muir: The whistler allowed the game to flow and got most of the key decisions spot on.

Player ratings

ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Roos 6; Pollock 4, MacDonald 4, MacKenzie 4; McCrorie 4 (Richardson 80) Ramadani 4, Clarkson 5, Shinnie 5, Hayes 4; Watkins 4, Duk 4 (Morris 71)

Subs not used: Lewis, Morris, Barron, Markanday, Coulson, Duncan, Richardson, Kennedy, Bavidge.

CELTIC (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston (Ralston 64), Iwata, Starfelt, Taylor; O’Riley (Summers 79), McGregor, Hatate (Turnbull 79); Abada 5 (Forrest 46), Furahashi 7 (Oh 50), Jota.

Subs not used: Siegrist, Turnbull, Bernabel, Summers, Ralston, Welsh, Vata.

Star man

Callum McGregor (Celtic): Celtic skipper led by example for 90 minutes before lifting the Premiership trophy.

McGregor stamped his authority on midfield and drove on his team.

His powerful shot led to Celtic’s second goal. It was parried out by Kelle Roos and Kyogo Furuhashi pounced to score.