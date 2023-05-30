Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he will need to raid the loan market in summer transfer window

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Barry Robson has confirmed Aberdeen will need to raid the loan market again during the summer transfer window.

Eight players were taken in on loan to Pittodrie during the recently-finished season.

With European qualification secured via a third-place finish, Robson will strengthen his squad during the summer window to fight on two fronts.

And Robson revealed the Dons “need to still be strong” in the loan market as he builds for next season.

Loans to factor in Dons’ recruitment – but three permanent deals being lined up

Despite this, Aberdeen have made moves to sign three of their recent loan stars on permanent deals – Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Wigan) and Liam Scales (Celtic).

The Reds have an agreement in place with Liverpool to bring Clarkson back to Pittodrie, with the Dons hopeful of a permanent deal.

An agreement of personal terms with the 21-year-old is the last remaining hurdle for Aberdeen, with England under-20 international Clarkson considering his options.

Reading, relegated to League One, and a number of English Championship clubs are targeting Clarkson.

Meanwhile, captain Shinnie has a year left on his contract at Wigan Athletic, who were also recently relegated to League One.

Wigan are willing to sell Shinnie, but it would take a six-figure fee for the Dons to land the midfielder.

The Dons have also made a bid to sign centre-back Scales on a permanent deal.

Scales has two years left on his Celtic contract.

‘There are a lot of things we are looking at’

Robson said: “With regard to loans, it is a market we need to still be strong in.”

Aberdeen also had Mattie Pollock (Watford), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough), Jay Gorter (Ajax) and Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) on loan during the campaign.

Centre-back Pollock had a superb loan spell, but has another three years left on his deal at Championship Watford.

Coulson signed a contract extension with Boro in February tying him to the club until summer 2025.

Gorter and Markanday both had limited game time under Robson towards the end of the season.

Aberdeen also took in midfielder Patrik Myslovik on loan from Slovakian club Zilina.

The Dons have an exclusive right to buy Myslovic this summer, if required.

Myslovic, 22, made just one start with a further four appearances off the bench in the recently-ended season.

Robson hopes to get the majority of his signing deals secured before returning for pre-season training.

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin has already agreed to join Aberdeen in the summer on a two-year deal.

Robson has also targeted a move for Go Ahead Eagles centre-back Jay Idzes.

Idzes, 22, is a free agent in the summer, but Hibs have also targeted the defender.

Robson said: “There are a lot of things we are looking at.

“We will get just over four weeks off, although we have not definitely clarified what day we will be back for pre-season.

“I had three different planned pre-seasons, but it will be round about the end of June.

“Four weeks should be a good enough break for the players.”

‘I don’t really switch off from football’

The Scottish Premiership season kicks-off on the weekend of August 5/6.

A spot in Europe was confirmed with a game to spare when beating St Mirren 3-0 last week.

Had the Reds missed out on Europe, they would have entered the League Cup group stages, beginning mid-July.

With European action secured, the Dons bypass the League Cup groups and go straight into the knock-out stages of the domestic trophy.

When and where Aberdeen enter Europe all hinges on Saturday’s Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle.

Should Celtic lift the trophy, Aberdeen will enter the Europa League play-off round with the first leg on August 24 – and will be guaranteed Continental group stage football, however they perform.

But, if Inverness win the trophy, the Reds will enter the Conference League at the third qualifying round.

That would see the Dons first Euro match take place on August 10.

Regardless of the Euro entry date, Robson will have little downtime during the summer as he oversees a squad rebuild.

He said: “I don’t really switch off from football.

“Even when I was the development coach here, there was lots going on running everything under the first team.

“I’ll get away with the wife and kids, but even then I’ll be reading a football autobiography or something!”