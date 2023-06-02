Aberdeen can reach the knock-out stages of European competition again, says former Dons defender Richie Byrne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen can reach the knock-out stages of European competition again, says former Dons defender Richie Byrne

Former Pittodrie defender Richie Byrne remembers the season Aberdeen played Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Cup group stages - and faced a teenage Sergio Aguero.

By Sean Wallace
Derek Young (centre) is crowded out by Atletico Madrid duo Eller (left) and Cleber Santana. Image: SNS
Derek Young (centre) is crowded out by Atletico Madrid duo Eller (left) and Cleber Santana. Image: SNS

Former Aberdeen defender Richie Byrne hopes the Dons emulate the squad of 2007-08 by securing European group stage qualification.

Left-back Byrne was in the last Dons team to reach the Euro group stages, under Jimmy Calderwood 16 years ago.

That Aberdeen squad memorably knocked out Ukrainian club Dnipro to reach the UEFA Cup group stages.

That set up a glamour group clash at Spanish giants Atletico Madrid who boasted a talented squad including Diego Forlan, Luis Garcia and a young Sergio Aguero.

Aberdeen would lose 2-0 to Atletico, cheered on by thousands of travelling Dons supporters.

Having finished third in the Premiership, Barry Robson’s Reds will be guaranteed group stage European football if Celtic win the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

Byrne, 41, hopes the Hoops lift the trophy to open up the prospect of landing a glamour clash on a level with Atletico Madrid.

Six-time European champions Liverpool are one of the big guns confirmed for the Europa League group stages.

And he reckons if the Dons get into the groups – they could qualify for the knock-out stages with help from the Red Army.

Richie Byrne faces Atletico Madrid star Luis Garcia in the UEFA Cup group stage. Image: SNS

Byrne said: “Hopefully European group stage football will be confirmed for Aberdeen this weekend.

“It would be absolutely huge for the club and the supporters.

“The last few years have been up and down for the club so to get to the European group stages would be such a boost.

“And if they get into the groups Aberdeen might qualify from it like we did.

“With the draw you never know what can happen.”

Atletico Madrid star Pablo (left) closes down Richie Byrne. Image: SNS

Euro fate hinges on Scottish Cup final

If Celtic win the Scottish Cup the Dons will enter the Europa League at the play-off stage.

That is just one two-legged tie away from the group stages and a guarantee of European games until mid-December.

Qualifying for the Europa League groups would also bag around £5million in Euro payments and bonuses.

Should the Dons lose the play-off they would drop into the Conference League group stages.

However if Inverness Caley Thistle win Saturday’s final the Dons will enter the Conference League at the third-qualifying round.

Karim Touzani (right) wrestles with Atletico Madrid frontman Diego Forlan.

In 2007 Aberdeen were in a UEFA Cup group alongside Atletico Madrid, FC Copenhagen, Panathinaikos and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Atletico boasted world stars such as Garcia who had won the Champions League with Liverpool two years earlier.

Future Manchester City legend Aguero was still a teenager when he faced the Dons.

Striker Forlan, a Premier League winner with Manchester United, also started against Aberdeen.

Just before half-time Michael Hart fouled Aguero and Forlan scored from the penalty spot to put Atletico 1-0 up.

Then Simao Sabrosa’s free-kick went in off keeper Jamie Langfield in the 61st minute.

Byrne, 41, said: “You are used to seeing all these fellas playing on the television.

“I was a Manchester United supporter so to come up against Diego Forlan was unbelievable.

“I got his jersey after the game and had to nick in early to get it.

“Forlan was a hero of mine.

“That jersey is a treasure for me.

“They also had Luis Garcia and Max Rodriquez who played for Liverpool.

“We never knew how big Aguero was going to be at that point.

“But we knew he was very, very dangerous.

“Walking out of the tunnel against Atletico Madrid was surreal.

“And then to see all the Aberdeen fans – it was fantastic.”

Derek Young (centre), Zander Diamond (left) and Richie Byrne prepare for a vital UEFA Cup tie with Atletico Madrid. Image: SNS

Pittodrie roar will be key in Europe

That UEFA Cup group stage campaign also included an emphatic 4-0 win against Danish side FC Copenhagen at Pittodrie.

Winger Jamie Smith scored two sublime goals in that victory.

The Red Army created a formidable atmosphere in that clash to roar the Reds into the knock-out stages.

Byrne believes Aberdeen supporters will be key again in Europe next season.

 

He said: “In those European games the crowd at Pittodrie really lifted our performance.

“We played out of our skin in Europe at Pittodrie as the crowd willed us on.

“Jamie (Smith) with those two goals against FC Copenhagen– it was godlike behaviour.

“You’re hoping that someone can step up with magic like Jamie did to drive them through.

“You never know in Europe.

“It is about your emotional state.

“Can you emotionally raise yourself to be able to produce a high level of performance consistently in that competition?

“It is tough to balance the league with group stage European football as it is a bit of a rollercoaster as you are picking up injuries.

“There are  a lot of games.

“But if the lads recover well and have the right mind-set I think they can do it.

“It is up to the players to make the fans believe.”

