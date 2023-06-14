Late-season spree shows Ester Sokler can score goals for Aberdeen – after Dons agree six-figure fee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late-season spree shows Ester Sokler can score goals for Aberdeen – after Dons agree six-figure fee

Aberdeen have agreed a deal with Slovenian club NK Radomlje to sign striker Ester Sokler, who has also reached an agreement with the Dons on personal terms, with the move subject to a work permit being issued.

Slovenian striker Ester Sokler. Image: NK Radomlje.
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler. Image: NK Radomlje.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen transfer target Ester Sokler finished the Slovenian top-flight season with a goal rush to prove he can be a prolific scorer.

The Dons have agreed a six-figure fee with NK Radomlje for Sokler, who had a year left on his contract.

Sokler has also agreed personal terms and is expected to be Pittodrie manager Barry Robson’s second signing of a summer transfer window rebuild.

The 24-year-old netted nine goals with three assists in the final 12 games of the PrvaLiga to finish the campaign with a bang for NK Radomlje.

This included scoring in four successive top-flight matches in March.

Robson will be hoping the former Slovenian U21 international can reproduce that level of goal return in Scotland.

Aberdeen have secured Ester Sokler who is pictured in action for NK Radomlje
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler in action for NK Radomlje. Image: NK Radomlje.

Robson has already secured former Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin on a two-year contract.

Striker Sokler’s move to Aberdeen is now subject to a work permit being issued with that process understood to be ongoing.

Goal spree alerts clubs to Sokler

Sokler’s goal spree in the latter months of the campaign made him Radomlje’s leading scorer.

Slovenian club Maribor were also reportedly interested in landing him this summer.

 

For many Aberdeen supporters Sokler will be an unknown quantity, having played his entire career to date in the Slovenian leagues.

So who is he?

Born on June 4, 1999, Sokler was a prolific scorer at youth level and began his senior career with NK Krysto.

The striker made his debut in 2017, but that season the club were struggling financially and NK Krysto were relegated.

He then moved to NK Brezice 1909 in the Slovenian second tier

Impressive performances there got him a move to NK Celje in the top flight.

Sokler, who can also play on the right-wing, scored 10 goals in 50 appearance for NK Celje.

The 5ft 11 striker has been capped by Slovenia at both U21 and U18 level.

His only U21 cap came in a 3-0 loss to Georgia in March 2020.

Last summer he transferred again when joining NK Radomlje, who he helped finish seventh in the PrvaLiga.

A goalscorer – in the right environment

Sokler’s career stats do not scream out prolific goal-scorer, as he has netted just 24 goals in 119 games in all competitions.

However, the final months of the Slovenian top-flight campaign give an indication to his potential – which is why he could be a positive signing for the Dons.

Aberdeen boss Robson recently said he wanted to sign player that he can improve.

Sokler appears to fit into that criteria.

There is proof that with the right manager, in the right team and environment, Sokler is capable of hitting the goal trail.

Aberdeen FC's manager Barry Robson clapping at the side of the pitch
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson roars on his side from the sidelines. Image: SNS.

In the first half of the Slovenian top-flight last season, NK Radomlje struggled badly with just one win under manager Nermin Basic.

Sokler only scored one goal during during that period.

However, NK Radomlje changed manager and appointed Oliver Bobatinov in mid-December.

It was the catalyst for an upturn in Sokler’s fortunes, and those of the club.

Sokler netted a double in the 2-1 defeat of FC Koper in February this year to end NK Radomlje’s 19-game run without a victory.

That brace ignited NK Radomlje’s season as Sokler’s goal spree late in the season hauled them out of the relegation zone and up to safety.

Bolstering Aberdeen’s attacking options

In March and April this year, Sokler hit red-hot form and scored in seven different games.

That impressive goal return spearheaded NK Radomlje’s 10-game unbeaten run, where the club secured 22 points from a possible 30.

Sokler’s return of 10 goals from 30 games last season perhaps masks how prolific he potentially could be – if given the service under the right manager.

Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski scored eight goals in 31 games for MTK Budapest in the Hungarian top-flight in the 2021-22 campaign. Those stats are not too dissimilar to Sokler’s in 2022-23.

Luis 'Duk' Lopes and Bojan Miovski looking out into the crowd of fans
Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring against Kilmarnock with strike partner Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen signed Miovski for £535,000 and the North Macedonian international went on to hit 18 goals in all competitions for the Dons last season.

Right team, right manager, right system, right service – and a striker can flourish.

The hope is that will also be the case with Sokler if, as expected, he arrives at Pittodrie.

The Slovenian is targeted to boost the attacking options as Aberdeen are set to compete on two fronts with European group stage qualification confirmed.

Sokler will not be secured as a replacement for either Duk or Bojan Miovski, as the Dons are desperate to retain the duo despite interest.

