Late-season spree shows Ester Sokler can score goals for Aberdeen – after Dons agree six-figure fee

Aberdeen transfer target Ester Sokler finished the Slovenian top-flight season with a goal rush to prove he can be a prolific scorer.

The Dons have agreed a six-figure fee with NK Radomlje for Sokler, who had a year left on his contract.

Sokler has also agreed personal terms and is expected to be Pittodrie manager Barry Robson’s second signing of a summer transfer window rebuild.

The 24-year-old netted nine goals with three assists in the final 12 games of the PrvaLiga to finish the campaign with a bang for NK Radomlje.

This included scoring in four successive top-flight matches in March.

Robson will be hoping the former Slovenian U21 international can reproduce that level of goal return in Scotland.

Robson has already secured former Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin on a two-year contract.

Striker Sokler’s move to Aberdeen is now subject to a work permit being issued with that process understood to be ongoing.

Goal spree alerts clubs to Sokler

Sokler’s goal spree in the latter months of the campaign made him Radomlje’s leading scorer.

Slovenian club Maribor were also reportedly interested in landing him this summer.

For many Aberdeen supporters Sokler will be an unknown quantity, having played his entire career to date in the Slovenian leagues.

So who is he?

Born on June 4, 1999, Sokler was a prolific scorer at youth level and began his senior career with NK Krysto.

The striker made his debut in 2017, but that season the club were struggling financially and NK Krysto were relegated.

He then moved to NK Brezice 1909 in the Slovenian second tier

Impressive performances there got him a move to NK Celje in the top flight.

Sokler, who can also play on the right-wing, scored 10 goals in 50 appearance for NK Celje.

The 5ft 11 striker has been capped by Slovenia at both U21 and U18 level.

His only U21 cap came in a 3-0 loss to Georgia in March 2020.

Last summer he transferred again when joining NK Radomlje, who he helped finish seventh in the PrvaLiga.

A goalscorer – in the right environment

Sokler’s career stats do not scream out prolific goal-scorer, as he has netted just 24 goals in 119 games in all competitions.

However, the final months of the Slovenian top-flight campaign give an indication to his potential – which is why he could be a positive signing for the Dons.

Aberdeen boss Robson recently said he wanted to sign player that he can improve.

Sokler appears to fit into that criteria.

There is proof that with the right manager, in the right team and environment, Sokler is capable of hitting the goal trail.

In the first half of the Slovenian top-flight last season, NK Radomlje struggled badly with just one win under manager Nermin Basic.

Sokler only scored one goal during during that period.

However, NK Radomlje changed manager and appointed Oliver Bobatinov in mid-December.

It was the catalyst for an upturn in Sokler’s fortunes, and those of the club.

Sokler netted a double in the 2-1 defeat of FC Koper in February this year to end NK Radomlje’s 19-game run without a victory.

That brace ignited NK Radomlje’s season as Sokler’s goal spree late in the season hauled them out of the relegation zone and up to safety.

Bolstering Aberdeen’s attacking options

In March and April this year, Sokler hit red-hot form and scored in seven different games.

That impressive goal return spearheaded NK Radomlje’s 10-game unbeaten run, where the club secured 22 points from a possible 30.

Sokler’s return of 10 goals from 30 games last season perhaps masks how prolific he potentially could be – if given the service under the right manager.

Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski scored eight goals in 31 games for MTK Budapest in the Hungarian top-flight in the 2021-22 campaign. Those stats are not too dissimilar to Sokler’s in 2022-23.

Aberdeen signed Miovski for £535,000 and the North Macedonian international went on to hit 18 goals in all competitions for the Dons last season.

Right team, right manager, right system, right service – and a striker can flourish.

The hope is that will also be the case with Sokler if, as expected, he arrives at Pittodrie.

The Slovenian is targeted to boost the attacking options as Aberdeen are set to compete on two fronts with European group stage qualification confirmed.

Sokler will not be secured as a replacement for either Duk or Bojan Miovski, as the Dons are desperate to retain the duo despite interest.