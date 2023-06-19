Attacking midfielder Callum Roberts leaves Aberdeen for Scunthorpe United after just three Premiership appearances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Attacking midfielder Callum Roberts leaves Aberdeen for Scunthorpe United after just three Premiership appearances

Roberts was signed by former Reds boss Jim Goodwin last summer, but injury limited his impact at Pittodrie.

By Ryan Cryle
Callum Roberts in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Callum Roberts in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen have sold attacking midfielder Callum Roberts to English sixth-tier side Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old was signed by former Dons boss Jim Goodwin on a three-year deal from then-National League outfit Notts County last summer, however, injury limited Roberts to just three Premiership appearances in red.

A product of Newcastle United’s youth academy, Roberts suffered a serious hamstring problem on his home debut against St Mirren in August, which stopped his Aberdeen career in its tracks before it ever got going.

Callum Roberts receives treatment against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

His only subsequent appearance in the league for the Dons came in January’s 6-0 thumping at Hibs on the day Goodwin was sacked, while he also turned out in the Scottish Cup debacle at Darvel earlier the same week.

Roberts did not play a minute of football under Goodwin’s replacement Barry Robson as the resurgent Reds secured third and European group stage action in the latter part of the campaign.

An Aberdeen statement read: “Everyone wishes Cal all the best for the future.”

Roberts has penned a two-year deal with Scunthorpe, who were relegated from the National League to the National League North last term, and told his new club’s website: “It’s an exciting project to be part of. Obviously the club is not where it should be and I want to help get the club back into the EFL. It’s going to be exciting times for the club and fans this coming season.

“I am looking to get back playing football again on a weekly basis and enjoying it at training and match days.

“The ultimate aim this season is to win the league and achieve promotion with more to come in the future, too.

“The only aim for me is to help the club win the league and hopefully everything goes to plan and I can get back to enjoying playing football again.”

 

