Attacking midfielder Callum Roberts leaves Aberdeen for Scunthorpe United after just three Premiership appearances

Aberdeen have sold attacking midfielder Callum Roberts to English sixth-tier side Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old was signed by former Dons boss Jim Goodwin on a three-year deal from then-National League outfit Notts County last summer, however, injury limited Roberts to just three Premiership appearances in red.

A product of Newcastle United’s youth academy, Roberts suffered a serious hamstring problem on his home debut against St Mirren in August, which stopped his Aberdeen career in its tracks before it ever got going.

His only subsequent appearance in the league for the Dons came in January’s 6-0 thumping at Hibs on the day Goodwin was sacked, while he also turned out in the Scottish Cup debacle at Darvel earlier the same week.

Roberts did not play a minute of football under Goodwin’s replacement Barry Robson as the resurgent Reds secured third and European group stage action in the latter part of the campaign.

An Aberdeen statement read: “Everyone wishes Cal all the best for the future.”

Roberts has penned a two-year deal with Scunthorpe, who were relegated from the National League to the National League North last term, and told his new club’s website: “It’s an exciting project to be part of. Obviously the club is not where it should be and I want to help get the club back into the EFL. It’s going to be exciting times for the club and fans this coming season.

“I am looking to get back playing football again on a weekly basis and enjoying it at training and match days.

“The ultimate aim this season is to win the league and achieve promotion with more to come in the future, too.

“The only aim for me is to help the club win the league and hopefully everything goes to plan and I can get back to enjoying playing football again.”