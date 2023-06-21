Exclusive: Aberdeen PULL OUT of race to sign defender Jay Idzes

Aberdeen have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Dutch centre-half Jay Idzes, The Press and Journal can reveal.

The Dons were in the hunt for the signature of the 23-year-old, who has left Go Ahead Eagles following the expiry of his contract with the Eredivisie side.

Aberdeen had hoped to bolster Barry Robson’s squad with Idzes this summer, ahead of a new campaign where they will tackle both domestic action and European group stage football.

The Pittodrie side were chasing Idzes for months, and initially tried to land the 6ft 3in defender in January.

However, the defender wanted to wait due to uncertainty over Jim Goodwin’s future in the weeks before the former Reds boss was axed late in the winter window.

Aberdeen were keen to sign Jay Idzes

Aberdeen remained keen to sign Idzes as part of new manager Robson’s summer rebuild, but the player’s continued indecision over a move to the Granite City has resulted in Reds chiefs going cold on the former PSV Eindhoven youngster.

As well as the Dons, Idzes is understood to have had interest from England, Spain and elsewhere in Scotland – although Aberdeen had looked favourites to land him after a concrete offer from the Reds was tabled to Idzes weeks ago.

The club’s hierarchy feel they have given the centre-back long enough to make up his mind and, the longer the situation drags on, the less likely it is Idzes will agree on a move to the north-east.

With growing questions over the Dutchman’s commitment to joining Aberdeen, they have informed Idzes’ representative they will now move on to other transfer targets, rather than prolong the saga any further.

Dons close to landing alternative centre-back target

It is understood Aberdeen are now close to landing an alternative central defensive target, and hope to tie up a deal in the coming days.

This new target is not thought to be a name which has been reported during the transfer window so far.

Earlier in the summer, it was revealed the Dons have made a bid to land last season’s left-sided loan centre-back Liam Scales permanently, but were likely to face a wait before Celtic made a ruling on whether to let the 24-year-old go.

The Reds have also been linked to Hearts and Hibs backline target Morgan Feeney, who currently plays for English League One Carlisle United.

Aberdeen have made three signings so far in the summer window – landing Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin on a free transfer, before last week completing the remarkable coup of securing Liverpool playmaker Leighton Clarkson permanently, before adding Slovenian striker Ester Sokler from NK Radomjle.