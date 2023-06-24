Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s contacts can help land top signings, insists former Don Chris Clark

Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Clark is confident boss Barry Robson’s contacts will ensure more top signings arrive at Pittodrie this summer.

Robson led the Dons to a third-placed Premiership finish and qualification for European group stage action.

Clark reckons Robson will make Aberdeen even stronger for next season after his first full transfer window as manager.

Robson has already secured a transfer coup in landing Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a four-year deal.

Slovenian striker Ester Sokler and right-back Nicky Devlin have also been signed as during a summer squad rebuild.

Robson has targeted attacking midfielder Tonio Teklic, who has a year remaining on his contract at Croatian club NK Varazdin.

Teklic was Varazdin’s star performer last season and the Croatian top-flight club were keen to retain him.

However, the 23-year-old informed Varazdin he wants to move on this summer and the club now aim to cash in.

Aberdeen tabled a contract offer to Go Ahead Eagles defender Jay Idzes weeks ago, but have pulled the plug on a move for the Dutch centre-back, who has now left Go Ahead Eagles following the expiry of his contract.

It is understood Aberdeen are now close to landing an alternative central defensive target, and hope to tie up a deal soon.

Clark is confident Robson will deliver more big signings this summer.

He said: “I am sure Barry will have plenty of contacts and that will definitely help with signing players.

“Players will also want to sign for Aberdeen after the way they finished last season and there is also European group stage football.

“The summer transfer window is an exciting time for Aberdeen fans.

“Europe will help Aberdeen with signings as well because that is where players want to be.

“It is always good to get off to a positive start in the transfer window.

“There will be more signings coming in and Barry will be looking for strong additions soon so they can fit in quickly for the new season.”

‘The whole city is buzzing’

Boss Robson also wants to sign Graeme Shinnie on a permanent deal from League One Wigan Athletic this summer.

Aberdeen have tabled a three-year deal for Shinnie, who is contracted to Wigan until summer 2024.

Wigan are open to selling the 31-year-old, but it will take a six-figure fee to land the midfielder.

Shinnie captained Aberdeen while on loan from Wigan in the second half of last season.

Clark enjoyed two spells at Aberdeen from 1997 to 2008 and 2011 to 14.

He reckons Robson has the club and support “buzzing” ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The 42-year-old said: “It is great to see Aberdeen in the group stages of Europe and there is a lot to look forward to for everyone.

“Aberdeen finished the season strongly.

“The whole city is buzzing with the way things finished in securing third and Europe.

“They should use that feeling for the new season where they will be in the group stages.

“Barry has really kicked the club on and it will be more of the same again in the new season.

“However, it will also be like a fresh start, because it will be his first full season as manager.”

Remembering Uefa Cup groups

Aberdeen are set to compete in the group stages of Europe for the first time since the 2007-08 season under Jimmy Calderwood.

The Dons secured group qualification by overcoming Ukrainian club Dnipro.

After a 0-0 draw at Pittodrie the Reds drew 1-1 in Ukraine to qualify on the away-goals rule.

Aberdeen faced Panathinaikos (Greece), Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia), Atletico Madrid (Spain) ad FC Copenhagen (Denmark) in the groups.

The Dons qualified for the knock-out phase where they landed German giants Bayern Munich.

After a sensational 2-2 draw at Pittodrie, the Dons lost the return leg 5-1.

Clark missed the glamour clash with Bayern as he had transferred to Plymouth Argyle two months earlier.

He said: “The highlight for me was actually qualifying for the group stage.

“The Dnipro game when we qualified for the group was an amazing feeling, knowing that we would have more matches in Europe.

“Also beating FC Copenhagen 4-0 in the groups was also pretty special especially because of the atmosphere.

“So many people still talk about that night against FC Copenhagen.

“Hopefully nights like that return to Pittodrie now they are in the group stages.”