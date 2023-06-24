Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s contacts can help land top signings, insists former Don Chris Clark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s contacts can help land top signings, insists former Don Chris Clark

Former Reds midfielder Clark was involved in the 2007/08 Uefa Cup group stage campaign where Aberdeen faced Panathinaikos (Greece), Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia), Atletico Madrid (Spain) and FC Copenhagen (Denmark).

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Clark is confident boss Barry Robson’s contacts will ensure more top signings arrive at Pittodrie this summer.

Robson led the Dons to a third-placed Premiership finish and qualification for European group stage action.

Clark reckons Robson will make Aberdeen even stronger for next season after his first full transfer window as manager.

Robson has already secured a transfer coup in landing Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a four-year deal.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson roars his side on from the sidelines. Image: SNS.

Slovenian striker Ester Sokler and right-back Nicky Devlin have also been signed as during a summer squad rebuild.

Robson has targeted attacking midfielder Tonio Teklic, who has a year remaining on his contract at Croatian club NK Varazdin.

Teklic was Varazdin’s star performer last season and the Croatian top-flight club were keen to retain him.

However, the 23-year-old informed Varazdin he wants to move on this summer and the club now aim to cash in.

Aberdeen tabled a contract offer to Go Ahead Eagles defender Jay Idzes weeks ago, but  have pulled the plug on a move for the Dutch centre-back, who has now left Go Ahead Eagles following the expiry of his contract.

It is understood Aberdeen are now close to landing an alternative central defensive target, and hope to tie up a deal soon.

Clark is confident Robson will deliver more big signings this summer.

Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.

He said: “I am sure Barry will have plenty of contacts and that will definitely help with signing players.

“Players will also want to sign for Aberdeen after the way they finished last season and there is also European group stage football.

“The summer transfer window is an exciting time for Aberdeen fans.

“Europe will help Aberdeen with signings as well because that is where players want to be.

“It is always good to get off to a positive start in the transfer window.

“There will be more signings coming in and Barry will be looking for strong additions soon so they can fit in quickly for the new season.”

Jamie Smith celebrates scoring against FC Copenhagen in the Uefa Cup groups in 2007 – with Chris Clark, right, running behind. Image: SNS.

‘The whole city is buzzing’

Boss Robson also wants to sign Graeme Shinnie on a permanent deal from League One Wigan Athletic this summer.

Aberdeen have tabled a three-year deal for Shinnie, who is contracted to Wigan until summer 2024.

Wigan are open to selling the 31-year-old, but it will take a six-figure fee to land the midfielder.

Shinnie captained Aberdeen while on loan from Wigan in the second half of last season.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates making it 2-0 against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Clark enjoyed two spells at Aberdeen from 1997 to 2008 and 2011 to 14.

He reckons Robson has the club and support “buzzing” ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The 42-year-old said: “It is great to see Aberdeen in the group stages of Europe and there is a lot to look forward to for everyone.

“Aberdeen finished the season strongly.

“The whole city is buzzing with the way things finished in securing third and Europe.

“They should use that feeling for the new season where they will be in the group stages.

“Barry has really kicked the club on and it will be more of the same again in the new season.

“However, it will also be like a fresh start, because it will be his first full season as manager.”

Keeper Kelle Roos celebrates Aberdeen qualifying for Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Remembering Uefa Cup groups

Aberdeen are set to compete in the group stages of Europe for the first time since the 2007-08 season under Jimmy Calderwood.

The Dons secured group qualification by overcoming Ukrainian club Dnipro.

After a 0-0 draw at Pittodrie the Reds drew 1-1 in Ukraine to qualify on the away-goals rule.

Aberdeen faced Panathinaikos (Greece), Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia), Atletico Madrid (Spain) ad FC Copenhagen (Denmark) in the groups.

Aberdeen’s Chris Clark (left) challenges Copenhagen’s Rasmus Wurtz for the ball in the sides’ 2007 clash. Image: SNS.

The Dons qualified for the knock-out phase where they landed German giants Bayern Munich.

After a sensational 2-2 draw at Pittodrie, the Dons lost the return leg 5-1.

Clark missed the glamour clash with Bayern as he had transferred to Plymouth Argyle two months earlier.

He said: “The highlight for me was actually qualifying for the group stage.

“The Dnipro game when we qualified for the group was an amazing feeling, knowing that we would have more matches in Europe.

“Also beating FC Copenhagen 4-0 in the groups was also pretty special especially because of the atmosphere.

“So many people still talk about that night against FC Copenhagen.

“Hopefully nights like that return to Pittodrie now they are in the group stages.”

 

