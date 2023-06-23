Developments expected in Aberdeen’s bid to sign Graeme Shinnie from Wigan Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Developments expected in Aberdeen’s bid to sign Graeme Shinnie from Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have returned for pre-season training and boss Shaun Maloney has already started sanctioning the exit of players after a takeover ensured the Latics avoided a transfer embargo.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren.
Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen look set to receive an answer soon on their bid to sign Graeme Shinnie from Wigan Athletic.

The Dons have offered a three-year contract to Shinnie in a bid to get the influential midfielder to return to Pittodrie this summer.

Shinnie, 31, captained the Dons to a third-placed Premiership finish and European qualification while on loan from Wigan last season.

When Shinnie was recently asked if he wanted to return to Aberdeen, the midfielder replied: “That is a bit obvious”.

Wigan returned for pre-season training this week and Latics manager Shaun Maloney has confirmed he is determined to “resolve” issues with players who want to leave.

Cults-raised Maloney said: “There are people who are here who don’t want to be here at the football club.

“Anyone who wants to be at another football club, that’s obviously a situation that has to be resolved.

Graeme Shinnie on the pitch for Aberdeen
Graeme Shinnie after the final game of the season against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“But that’s pretty normal, that was always going to happen this summer, players come and go.

“The squad will change, but there will also be a lot of players from last season’s squad that I want to stay.”

Shinnie celebrates making it 2-0 against St Mirren – the victory which secured third and Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Maloney sanctioning player exits

It is understood Wigan are open to selling Shinnie to Aberdeen, but it would take a six-figure sum to land the Scotland international.

Shinnie has a year left on his contract with the Latics, recently relegated to League One.

There were fears Aberdeen’s bid to sign Shinnie could be affected by a potential transfer embargo on Wigan.

The Latics will begin League One on minus-eight points due to recent financial problems.

Wigan faced a transfer embargo by the English Football League due to HMRC-related matters and there were concerns Maloney would be unlikely to sanction a deal for Shinnie until he knew whether or not he could sign players.

However, that situation has been rectified as local businessman Mike Danson has bought Wigan and paid off all of their outstanding debts.

Danson, who owns a 25 percent stake in rugby league club Wigan Warriors, assumed control from Abdulrahman Al Jasmi and Talal Al Hammad.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates the third goal against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock

Maloney has now began signing new additions and sanctioning the departure of players.

He has already given the green light to the exit of winger Anthony Scully to Portsmouth and midfielder Tom Naylor to Chesterfield in recent days.

Shinnie could be next.

Maloney said: “Already we’ve seen some changes to the squad, and there will be more between now and the start of the season.”

