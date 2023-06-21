Former Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell linked with English League Two clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell linked with English League Two clubs

The former Dons player is believed to be keen to continue his career south of the border.

By Danny Law
St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy and Aberdeen left-back Dean Campbell battle for the ball.
St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy and Aberdeen left-back Dean Campbell battle for the ball.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell has been linked with four English League Two clubs.

The 22-year-old departed the Dons after his contract expired at the end of the season.

Campbell spent last season on loan at Stevenage, helping them win promotion to English League One.

He also scored a late winner for Steve Evans’ side in a 2-1 FA Cup win against top-flight Aston Villa.

According to the Daily Record, the midfielder is considering offers from Colchester United and Barrow, who will both play in English League Two next season.

Stevenage’s Dean Campbell celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third-round match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Image:PA

Doncaster Rovers and Tranmere Rovers, also of the English fourth tier, have also been touted with an interest in landing the former Dons player.

Campbell made 75 appearances for the Dons, becoming the youngest Don of all time when he made his debut against Celtic on 12 May 2017, aged 16 years, one month and 23 days.

Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment – and Aberdeen could be rewarded in many multiples of the fee

Conversation