Former Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell linked with English League Two clubs

Former Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell has been linked with four English League Two clubs.

The 22-year-old departed the Dons after his contract expired at the end of the season.

Campbell spent last season on loan at Stevenage, helping them win promotion to English League One.

He also scored a late winner for Steve Evans’ side in a 2-1 FA Cup win against top-flight Aston Villa.

According to the Daily Record, the midfielder is considering offers from Colchester United and Barrow, who will both play in English League Two next season.

Doncaster Rovers and Tranmere Rovers, also of the English fourth tier, have also been touted with an interest in landing the former Dons player.

Campbell made 75 appearances for the Dons, becoming the youngest Don of all time when he made his debut against Celtic on 12 May 2017, aged 16 years, one month and 23 days.