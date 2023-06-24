Aberdeen hope to complete Graeme Shinnie deal in time for pre-season return

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes to have Graeme Shinnie in his squad when the Dons return for pre-season training next week.

The Dons squad are due back from their summer break next week and Robson would love to have Shinnie in the ranks when they return to Cormack Park.

According to the Daily Record, Shinnie’s representatives are in talks with Wigan Athletic and trying to get him released from his contract.

The 31-year-old has a year left on his Wigan deal but it is understood he is not part of Latics boss Shaun Maloney’s plans who is looking to free up space in his budget.

Wigan were sold to local businessman Mike Danson earlier this month, having been served a winding-up petition by HMRC over unpaid tax bills.

Wigan are due to start next season in English League One on minus eight points after failing to pay their players on time on six separate occasions during the 2022-23 season.

They were also deducted three points last term when they finished bottom of the Championship.

Wigan Today also reported on Friday night that some Wigan Athletic players who are under contract could leave for nothing as “players who have been paid late on at least three occasions may be able to exercise their right to serve their notice and walk away on free transfers.”

Centre-back Jack Whatmough and striker Will Keane, the club’s top scorer for the past three seasons, are both under contract until 2025 but could move to English Championship clubs on free transfers if granted the right to do so.

Shinnie spent the second half of last season on loan at the Dons and was given the captain’s armband by Robson.

It is understood he has been offered a long-term deal to return to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have made three signings so far this summer with defender Nicky Devlin arriving from Livingston, midfielder Leighton Clarkson returning on a permanent deal from Liverpool and Slovenian striker Ester Sokler joining from NK Radomlje.