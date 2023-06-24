Aberdeen hope to complete Graeme Shinnie deal in time for pre-season return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen hope to complete Graeme Shinnie deal in time for pre-season return

The Dons are due to return to Cormack Park for pre-season training next week.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren.
Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes to have Graeme Shinnie in his squad when the Dons return for pre-season training next week.

The Dons squad are due back from their summer break next week and Robson would love to have Shinnie in the ranks when they return to Cormack Park.

According to the Daily Record, Shinnie’s representatives are in talks with Wigan Athletic and trying to get him released from his contract.

The 31-year-old has a year left on his Wigan deal but it is understood he is not part of Latics boss Shaun Maloney’s plans who is looking to free up space in his budget.

Wigan were sold to local businessman Mike Danson earlier this month, having been served a winding-up petition by HMRC over unpaid tax bills.

Wigan are due to start next season in English League One on minus eight points after failing to pay their players on time on six separate occasions during the 2022-23 season.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates making it 2-0 against St Mirren.

They were also deducted three points last term when they finished bottom of the Championship.

Wigan Today also reported on Friday night that some Wigan Athletic players who are under contract could leave for nothing as “players who have been paid late on at least three occasions may be able to exercise their right to serve their notice and walk away on free transfers.”

Centre-back Jack Whatmough and striker Will Keane, the club’s top scorer for the past three seasons, are both under contract until 2025 but could move to English Championship clubs on free transfers if granted the right to do so.

Shinnie spent the second half of last season on loan at the Dons and was given the captain’s armband by Robson.

It is understood he has been offered a long-term deal to return to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have made three signings so far this summer with defender Nicky Devlin arriving from Livingston, midfielder Leighton Clarkson returning on a permanent deal from Liverpool and Slovenian striker Ester Sokler joining from NK Radomlje.

