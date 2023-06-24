Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash near Conon Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash near Conon Bridge

The crash occurred around 4pm on Friday on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road

By Ross Hempseed
The crash occurred at the junction between the A835 and the B9163 towards Conan Bridge. Image: Google Maps.
The crash occurred at the junction between the A835 and the B9163 towards Conan Bridge. Image: Google Maps.

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a car and motorcycle near Conon Bridge yesterday.

The crash occurred at around 4pm on Friday, June 23, on the A835 Tore to Maryburgh road at its junction south towards Conon Bridge.

It involved a car and a motorcycle, with the rider, a 52-year-old man, being taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment following the incident.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Emergency services attended the scene with police closing the road for around three hours.

A police spokesman said: “Around 4.10pm on Friday June 23 we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the A835 at the Conon Bridge junction.

“A 52-year-old man, the rider of the motorcycle, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

“The road was closed and reopened around 7.20pm. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

