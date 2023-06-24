Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash near Conon Bridge

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a car and motorcycle near Conon Bridge yesterday.

The crash occurred at around 4pm on Friday, June 23, on the A835 Tore to Maryburgh road at its junction south towards Conon Bridge.

It involved a car and a motorcycle, with the rider, a 52-year-old man, being taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment following the incident.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Emergency services attended the scene with police closing the road for around three hours.

A police spokesman said: “Around 4.10pm on Friday June 23 we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the A835 at the Conon Bridge junction.

“A 52-year-old man, the rider of the motorcycle, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

“The road was closed and reopened around 7.20pm. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”